Opulent Peacock Chairs Have the Own Plumage Just Like the Real Bird

Los Angeles-based designer Marc Ange merges the iconic silhouette of a peacock with a functional armchair design in his collection titled Il Pavone. The statement-making furniture was done in collaboration with Visionnare, a luxury furniture store. Just like the beauty of the colorful bird, the striking pieces feature flared backrests that mimic the shape of its unique plumage. The feather-like forms of these individual pillows are complemented by an array of colors that also echo the original inspiration.

The idea for this series of five chairs was sparked by Ange's travels to India, the natural habitat of the blue peafowl. Their extraordinary display of feathers and romantic reputation became the foundation for the collection of luxurious chairs. Like a throne, these functional objects are backed by numerous oval pillows, recalling the distinct eye-like shapes of real peacock feathers. Ange used a mix of vintage 1970s camel leather as well as blue and green fabrics from Vissionaire to bring these objects to life.

All of the metal is bronze coated, adding an eye-catching shine to the distinctive forms. “This collaboration presented the perfect opportunity to celebrate our anniversary, by showcasing a body of work that highlights the indispensable values Visionnaire is founded upon,” Eleonore Cavalli, artistic director of Visionnaire, says. “Culture, nature, design, object, experience, contamination, uniqueness, ingenuity, luxury, vision…These are the programmatic terms that represent our entrepreneurial spirit. Il Pavone, and its meticulously thought out intricacies and innuendos, will encapsulate these principles, and expose their true significance through a narrative and sensory experience.”

Los Angeles-based designer Marc Ange created a series of unique chairs inspired by peacocks.

Called Il Pavone, this collection of chairs mimics the beautiful display of feathers.

The backrest is made up of many individual pillows.

In this way, they resemble the beautiful plumage of peafowl.

