Home / Design / Furniture

Opulent Peacock Chairs Have the Own Plumage Just Like the Real Bird

By Margherita Cole on June 11, 2023
Peacock Chair by Marc Ange

Los Angeles-based designer Marc Ange merges the iconic silhouette of a peacock with a functional armchair design in his collection titled Il Pavone. The statement-making furniture was done in collaboration with Visionnare, a luxury furniture store. Just like the beauty of the colorful bird, the striking pieces feature flared backrests that mimic the shape of its unique plumage. The feather-like forms of these individual pillows are complemented by an array of colors that also echo the original inspiration.

The idea for this series of five chairs was sparked by Ange's travels to India, the natural habitat of the blue peafowl. Their extraordinary display of feathers and romantic reputation became the foundation for the collection of luxurious chairs. Like a throne, these functional objects are backed by numerous oval pillows, recalling the distinct eye-like shapes of real peacock feathers. Ange used a mix of vintage 1970s camel leather as well as blue and green fabrics from Vissionaire to bring these objects to life.

All of the metal is bronze coated, adding an eye-catching shine to the distinctive forms. “This collaboration presented the perfect opportunity to celebrate our anniversary, by showcasing a body of work that highlights the indispensable values Visionnaire is founded upon,” Eleonore Cavalli, artistic director of Visionnaire, says. “Culture, nature, design, object, experience, contamination, uniqueness, ingenuity, luxury, vision…These are the programmatic terms that represent our entrepreneurial spirit. Il Pavone, and its meticulously thought out intricacies and innuendos, will encapsulate these principles, and expose their true significance through a narrative and sensory experience.”

Scroll down to see more images of these amazing chairs, and be sure to follow Ange on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest creations.

Los Angeles-based designer Marc Ange created a series of unique chairs inspired by peacocks.

Peacock Chair by Marc AngePeacock Chair by Marc Ange

Called Il Pavone, this collection of chairs mimics the beautiful display of feathers.

Peacock Chair by Marc AngePeacock Chair by Marc Ange

The backrest is made up of many individual pillows.

Peacock Chair by Marc AngePeacock Chair by Marc Ange

In this way, they resemble the beautiful plumage of peafowl.

Peacock Chair by Marc AngePeacock Chair by Marc AngeMarc Ange: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Marc Ange.

Related Articles:

Workaholics Can Sit in This Coffin-Shaped Office Chair Forever

Ingenious Chair Designed To Easily Transform Into Storage Shelf

Mind-Bending Wooden Chair Looks Like It’s Been Suspended in Water

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Innovative Desk With Attached Playpen Designed for Working Parents
Wood and Resin Coffee Tables Look Like Koi Ponds Come to Life
Contemporary Furniture Inspired by Classical Art Brings Treasures of the Past Into Our Homes
This Elegant Wall Hanging Cleverly Doubles as a Stylish Wood Desk
Glass “Ruins” Table Contains Fragments of the Past in the Form of Classical Sculptures
Stylish Table Elegantly Mimics the Depths of the Ocean

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

67 Creative Christmas Trees to Spark Your Holiday Imagination
Workaholics Can Sit in This Coffin-Shaped Office Chair Forever
Modern Minimalist Coffee Table Includes a Cozy Cat Bed Felines Will Feel Safe In
Pottery Barn Launches 150-Piece Furniture Collection Designed for People With Disabilities
Giant Dog Bed Is Specially Designed for Humans To Take Naps On
Surfboard-Shaped Resin and Wood Tables Are Made to Glow-in-the-Dark

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.