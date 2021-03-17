Home / Science

Amazing Fossil Find Shows a Non-Avian Dinosaur Sitting On Its Nest of Unhatched Eggs

By Madeleine Muzdakis on March 17, 2021
Dinosaur Nest With Unhatched Fossilized Embryos Found In China, Nest is Oviraptorid Theropod

An artist's rendering of an attentive oviraptorid theropod dinosaur on its next, next to its mate, in Jiangxi Province, China, 70 million years ago. (Photo: Zhao Chuang/PNSO)

Dinosaurs were devoted parents, or so suggests a new discovery made by an international team of paleontologists. Working in southern China's Ganzhou City, the crew discovered a nest of dinosaur eggs—some containing fossilized embryos—with a parent dinosaur sitting directly on top. The researchers released their monumental discovery in a recent paper in Science Bulletin.

The dino family in question are oviraptorosaurs, specifically of the subgroup Oviraptoridae, who roamed Asia in the Cretaceous Period (145 to 66 million years ago). The newly-discovered nest dates to about 70 million years ago. It is the first of its kind and has already taught paleontologists a lot about oviraptorid behavior.

According to a statement, author Dr. Shundong Bi says, “This is the first time a non-avian dinosaur has been found, sitting on a nest of eggs that preserve embryos, in a single spectacular specimen.” The oviraptorid is a bird-like theropod, with three-toed feet and hollow bones. The adult skeleton discovered in the oviraptorid nest is only partial, with mostly the lower half of the dinosaur remaining. However, the position of the creature over its nest suggests it was brooding directly atop the clutch of eggs, much like modern birds do. Other examples of oviraptorids atop nests have been discovered in similar positions, but scientists debated whether this was evidence of incubation or simply a practice of guarding one's young.

This new clutch of eggs helps to answer this question of oviraptorid behavior. The nest contained at least 24 eggs, with at least seven containing fossilized bones of the embryos. Some of these eggs were ready to hatch, while others required further development. This asynchronous development suggests that the warmth of the adult was encouraging eggs at the top of the clutch to develop faster. The final clue that the oviraptorid was in fact incubating its eggs was the evidence of the team's oxygen isotope analyses. This showed that the eggs had in fact been kept at high temperatures, like bird eggs, suggesting ongoing parental presence. Interestingly, the adult oviraptorid's sex has not been determined and could be either the mother or father.

According to Dr. Matt Lamanna, a member of the team and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History co-interim director, “This kind of discovery—in essence, fossilized behavior—is the rarest of the rare in dinosaurs…  This dinosaur was a caring parent that ultimately gave its life while nurturing its young.” The reproductive behaviors of the oviraptorid may help shed light on the development of the behaviors of later prehistoric creatures and even modern birds.

Lastly, another interesting behavior has become apparent from this once-in-a-lifetime fossil discovery. The adult oviraptorid fossil shows a collection of small pebbles in the region where its stomach once lay. This suggests the dinosaur swallowed rocks to aid in digestion—the pebbles are called gastroliths, or “stomach stones.” This discovery will help researchers deduce more about what the oviraptorid and its relative dinosaurs once ate. Dr. Xing Xu, another primary author of the paper, concludes, “It’s extraordinary to think how much biological information is captured in just this single fossil. We’re going to be learning from this specimen for many years to come.”

A nest with an adult oviraptorid apparently incubating a clutch of eggs (some of which have fossilized embryos) is the first of its kind to be discovered.

First Fossilized Nest With Embryos and Mother Dinosaur

The fossilized forearms, pelvis, hind limbs, and partial tail of the adult oviraptorid theropod. Eggs are visible as well, including at least three that contain embryos. (Photo: Shundong Bi/Indiana University of Pennsylvania)

The discovery has already taught researchers a lot about the dinosaur's behavior and diet.

Fossil Oviraptorid Oviraptor Theropod Dinosaur

Skeletal reconstruction of an adult oviraptorid showing the discovered bones in white. (Photo: Andrew McAfee/Carnegie Museum of Natural History)

h/t: [Gizmodo, ScienceAlert]

Related Articles:

Interactive Map Reveals Which Dinosaurs Roamed Your Hometown Millions of Years Ago

Fossil Discovery Unlocks the Mystery of What Happened the Day the Dinosaurs Died

220-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprint Is Discovered by a 4-Year-Old

World’s Oldest DNA Is Discovered in a 1.2-Million-Year-Old Mammoth

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

NASA Is Naming New Landmarks Discovered by Mars Rover in the Navajo Language
Who Was Marie Curie? Learn More About This Pioneering Nobel Prize Winner
World’s Oldest DNA Is Discovered in a 1.2-Million-Year-Old Mammoth
Cuttlefish Have Passed the “Marshmallow Test” Originally Designed for Human Children
Internet Geniuses Solve the Secret Message Hidden in Perseverance’s Parachute
220-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprint Is Discovered by a 4-Year-Old

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Newly Discovered “Nano-Chameleon” Is the World’s Smallest Known Reptile
Dinosaur Fossil of a Titanosaur Discovered in Argentina May Belong to the Largest Land Animal Ever
29 Legendary Scientists Came Together in the “Most Intelligent Photo” Ever Taken
The First New Blue Pigment in 200 Years (YInMn Blue) Is Now Available for Sale
Learn Genetics Quickly With This Simple (and Sweet) Gummy Bear Experiment
Scientists Have Discovered a New State of Matter: Liquid Glass

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.