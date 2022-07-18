Home / Animals / Dogs

Bonded Pair of Senior Dogs Make It “Official” With a Sweet Wedding Ceremony

By Sara Barnes on July 18, 2022

Bonded pair pets are together through thick and thin. This sweet partnership is forever, so why not celebrate it with a wedding ceremony? Fran and Earl, two senior-aged pit bulls up for adoption, did just that. The Homeward Animal Shelter in Fargo, North Dakota, officiated their “puptials” complete with the couple wearing floral wreaths and canine guests list decked out in their best duds. And as if it couldn’t get any cuter, there was a cake and a marriage certificate signed with Fran and Earl’s paw prints.

The adorable doggie wedding is meant to showcase the loving personalities of Fran and Earl and help them find a forever home. “We want people to see how great these dogs are. They’re sweet and lovable dogs. They deserve the best home and love. They are just incredible,” Heather Klefstad, a spokesperson for the Homeward Animal Shelter, shared.

Fran and Earl are older dogs who lived together before coming to the shelter; they ended up there because their owner could no longer care for them. The couple is currently in a foster home until they can be permanently adopted. And make no bones about it—where one goes, the other follows. Fran’s shelter bio calls Earl her “one true love” and that the two enjoy snuggling and sleeping in together.

The wedding celebration isn’t over for Fran and Earl either. Homeward Animal Shelter is having an official “reception” for them at its annual PAWS Walk fundraiser on Tuesday, July 19 at Rheault Farm in Fargo.

Fran and Earl are two senior dogs up for adoption. They're a bonded pair who made their relationship “official” with a wedding.

Each wore their best ensemble for their big day.

The wedding even had an officiant…

…and a cake!

Canine guests also dressed up.

The event included a marriage certificate—signed by Fran and Earl, of course.

It all is meant to showcase the lovely personalities of Fran and Earl and help them find their forever homes.

Homeward Animal Shelter: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [HuffPost]

Related Articles:

Man Experiencing Homelessness Throws a Birthday Party for His Dogs, Then His Life Changes

Woman Transforms Home Into a Sanctuary for Senior Dogs To Live Their Best Final Days

Woman Designs Cute Pajamas for Dogs To Help Dispel the Stigma of Pit Bulls

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

4,000 Beagles Rescued From Virginia Research Facility Will Be Up for Adoption
Smart Pet Door Uses AI-Powered Facial Recognition To Allow Only Your Pets Indoors
Funny Dog Brings His Mom Presents While She’s in the Shower
Finding the Real Dog Hiding in All These Toys Is Harder Than You Think
22-Year-Old Fox Terrier Named Pebbles Is Officially the Oldest Living Dog
Man Spends Nearly $16K on Lifelike Dog Costume to Fulfill Dream of Becoming an Animal

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Bomb-Sweeping Dog Switches Sides to Ukraine After Being Abandoned by Russian Troops
Zeus the Great Dane Is Officially the World’s Tallest Living Dog in the Guinness World Records
Couple Wakes Up and Finds a Stranger’s Dog Sleeping in Their Bed
Beloved Golden Retriever Spencer Named Official Dog of the Boston Marathon
Ukrainian Bomb-Sniffing Hero Dog Has Helped Detect Over 90 Russian Explosives
English Doodle Therapy Dog Wins the Cadbury National Easter Bunny Contest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]