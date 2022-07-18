Bonded pair pets are together through thick and thin. This sweet partnership is forever, so why not celebrate it with a wedding ceremony? Fran and Earl, two senior-aged pit bulls up for adoption, did just that. The Homeward Animal Shelter in Fargo, North Dakota, officiated their “puptials” complete with the couple wearing floral wreaths and canine guests list decked out in their best duds. And as if it couldn’t get any cuter, there was a cake and a marriage certificate signed with Fran and Earl’s paw prints.

The adorable doggie wedding is meant to showcase the loving personalities of Fran and Earl and help them find a forever home. “We want people to see how great these dogs are. They’re sweet and lovable dogs. They deserve the best home and love. They are just incredible,” Heather Klefstad, a spokesperson for the Homeward Animal Shelter, shared.

Fran and Earl are older dogs who lived together before coming to the shelter; they ended up there because their owner could no longer care for them. The couple is currently in a foster home until they can be permanently adopted. And make no bones about it—where one goes, the other follows. Fran’s shelter bio calls Earl her “one true love” and that the two enjoy snuggling and sleeping in together.

The wedding celebration isn’t over for Fran and Earl either. Homeward Animal Shelter is having an official “reception” for them at its annual PAWS Walk fundraiser on Tuesday, July 19 at Rheault Farm in Fargo.

Fran and Earl are two senior dogs up for adoption. They're a bonded pair who made their relationship “official” with a wedding.

Each wore their best ensemble for their big day.

The wedding even had an officiant…

…and a cake!

Canine guests also dressed up.

The event included a marriage certificate—signed by Fran and Earl, of course.

It all is meant to showcase the lovely personalities of Fran and Earl and help them find their forever homes.

