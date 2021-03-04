15+ Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers

Legendary American architect Frank Lloyd Wright is one of the most famous architects who ever lived. Many of his surviving buildings are now listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites and many more of his iconic designs have been immortalized in gifts for designers and modernists who appreciate the incredible influence his work had on the world. This does not always mean a picture of his famous Fallingwater or Unity Temple on a t-shirt. Wright’s work is so iconic that a trained eye might be able to recognize even the detailing found in his projects.
Wright designed prints inspired by the nature around him. Many of these patterns like Tree of Life or Coonley Playhouse are perfect examples of the kind of linework he used as ornamentation throughout his projects. We have picked some of our favorite renditions of these classic patterns to help modernize your space. You can also feel connected to the master himself by recreating your favorite project in sets like the Guggenheim Scale Replica Kit or the Unity Temple Building Set.
You can learn more about Wright by reading about his iconic design style—which is considered the first American style of architecture ever—and some of the projects that earned him his reputation. Once you are officially a fan like us, make sure to pick up one of these Wright-inspired gift ideas.
Perfect Gifts for Fans of Frank Lloyd Wright
Fallingwater 2-Sided 500-Piece Puzzle
Guggenheim Museum Scale Replica Kit
Frank Lloyd Wright Tree of Life Double Old Fashioned Glasses
Frank Lloyd Wright Coonley Playhouse Double Old Fashioned Glasses
Frank Lloyd Wright Print Mugs
Frank Lloyd Wright Print Coasters
Frank Lloyd Wright Ennis House Windows Coasters
Frank Lloyd Wright Tree of Life Table Runner
Unity Temple Building Set
Playing Card Set
Frank Lloyd Wright Pen Set
Paper Model Kirigami Buildings to Cut and Fold
Frank Lloyd Wright Mantel Clock
Guggenheim Museum Illustration
Frank Lloyd Wright Window Design Shirt
Frank Lloyd Wright
Frank Lloyd Wright: The Houses
