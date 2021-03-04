Home / Architecture

15+ Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers

By Samantha Pires on March 4, 2021
15+ Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers

Legendary American architect Frank Lloyd Wright is one of the most famous architects who ever lived. Many of his surviving buildings are now listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites and many more of his iconic designs have been immortalized in gifts for designers and modernists who appreciate the incredible influence his work had on the world. This does not always mean a picture of his famous Fallingwater or Unity Temple on a t-shirt. Wright’s work is so iconic that a trained eye might be able to recognize even the detailing found in his projects.

Wright designed prints inspired by the nature around him. Many of these patterns like Tree of Life or Coonley Playhouse are perfect examples of the kind of linework he used as ornamentation throughout his projects. We have picked some of our favorite renditions of these classic patterns to help modernize your space. You can also feel connected to the master himself by recreating your favorite project in sets like the Guggenheim Scale Replica Kit or the Unity Temple Building Set.

You can learn more about Wright by reading about his iconic design style—which is considered the first American style of architecture ever—and some of the projects that earned him his reputation. Once you are officially a fan like us, make sure to pick up one of these Wright-inspired gift ideas.

Perfect Gifts for Fans of Frank Lloyd Wright

 

Fallingwater 2-Sided 500-Piece Puzzle

Galison | $15.99

 

Guggenheim Museum Scale Replica Kit

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Tree of Life Double Old Fashioned Glasses

Culver Store | $27.99

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Coonley Playhouse Double Old Fashioned Glasses

Culver Store | $27.99

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Print Mugs

CoasterStone | $12.49

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Print Coasters

CoasterStone | $17.99

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Ennis House Windows Coasters

CoasterStone | $18.75

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Tree of Life Table Runner

KAF Home | $34.95

 

Unity Temple Building Set

Atom Brick | $63.10

 

Playing Card Set

Galison | $14.99

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Pen Set

Galison | $14.30

 

Paper Model Kirigami Buildings to Cut and Fold

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Mantel Clock

Bulova | $111.97

 

Guggenheim Museum Illustration

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Window Design Shirt

 

Frank Lloyd Wright

 

Frank Lloyd Wright: The Houses

Alan Hess | $36.85+

