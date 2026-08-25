Frieze Seoul 2026 Preview: New Perspectives and Emerging Voices in the Art World

Niyoko Ikuta, Ku-190 (Free Essence-190), 2026, Cut, laminated sheet glass H35 × W31 × D37 cm, Courtesy of A Lighthouse called Kanata.
Frieze Seoul returns to COEX in Seoul’s Gangnam district. Presented alongside Kiaf SEOUL, the fair will once again connect Korea’s vibrant art scene with galleries and artists from around the globe. From September 2–5, 2026, more than 130 galleries from 30 countries and regions will gather for its fifth edition. New sections will spotlight overlooked artists, emerging galleries, and contemporary approaches to traditional materials.
One of the most significant additions is Spotlight, which debuts with 15 presentations devoted to 20th-century artists from Korea and beyond. Curated by Wonseok Koh, director of the Line Cultural Foundation, the section brings attention to artists who have remained outside dominant Western narratives of modern art. Photographer Han Youngsoo, for example, documented everyday life in postwar Seoul. Myanmar artist Po Po developed his conceptual practice during a period of political isolation. Other presentations feature Etsuko Nakatsuji, Lain Singh Bangdel, and Suk Ran Hi, offering fresh perspectives on modern art history.
Frieze Seoul also explores the possibilities of material and craft through Material Practice. Curated by Hyeyoung Cho, the new section features ceramics, textiles, glass, metal, wood, and hanji. It considers how traditional techniques continue to shape contemporary art and design. Across the presentations, artists rework familiar materials in unexpected ways.
The main Galleries section brings together established names from around the world. Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, White Cube, David Zwirner, Lehmann Maupin, and Thaddaeus Ropac will join leading Korean galleries. The presentations feature artists including Do Ho Suh, Koo Jeong A, Glenn Ligon, Damien Hirst, and Lee Bae. Their work represents a wide range of generations, mediums, and approaches to contemporary art.
The experience continues beyond the fair itself. Frieze Week will bring exhibitions, performances, film, music, and other events to venues across Seoul. Participating institutions include Leeum Museum, SONGEUN Art and Cultural Foundation, and Art Sonje Center. Neighborhood Nights will also bring visitors into galleries and cultural spaces across Euljiro, Hannam, Cheongdam, and Samcheong.
Frieze Seoul 2026 looks beyond the established art world. It brings overlooked artists into focus, creates space for emerging galleries, and explores the evolving relationship between art and craft. Frieze Seoul returns to COEX from September 2–5, 2026.
Frieze Seoul returns this September with more than 130 galleries from 30 countries and regions takeing part in the fifth edition.
Bosco Sodi, Untitled, 2026, Folding screen, mixed media on washi paper, 154 x 142 cm
Nobuo Sekine, Phase of Nothingness – Skin 78, 2016, Acrylic on canvas, wooden ftame, plywood, 102 x 81.5 cm
Lilyjon, Box of Fallacy: World Tree/Weighing of the Organs, 2026 Wooden box, 80g double-sided adhesive paper laser printing (with a photo of my wife's ear), wooden candlestick, glass cover, plastic artificial plant, gourd-shaped wooden bottle, wooden ball, bead needle, scissors, balance pan, stone clay, acrylic paint Unique, H 56 x W 38.5 x D 17 cm
Po Po, Negative Space #8, 2007, fabric, string. Dimensions variable. Installation at The West Gate of Sri Ksetra (UNESCO World Heritage Site), Pyay, Myanmar, 2017. Photo by Myo Myint Swe. Courtesy the artist and Ames Yavuz
Han Youngsoo, Hangang River, Seoul 1956-1963, Toned silver gelatin print, 40.6×50.8 cm, Courtesy of Han Youngsoo Foundation and BAIK.
New sections including Spotlight, Material Practice, and Focus will highlight overlooked twentieth-century artists, contemporary approaches to craft, and emerging galleries from Asia and beyond.
Installation view of SHIN Sang Ho solo exhibition 2026 Gallery Sklo
Minjae Kim Various Chair Works, 2021–2023, Douglas Fir, Sapele, Stain, Lacquer, Acrylic Paint Dimensions Variable Photograph by Dominik Tarabanski
Omyo Cho, Inside a Day We Never Entered, 2026, Aluminum, silver, brass, wood, resin, 145 x 120 x 120 cm, Courtesy of the artist and FOUNDRY SEOUL, Seoul, Photo: Jeongkyun Goh
Geoffroy Pithon, Bain des îles, 2026, Acrylic, oil stick, paper on canvas, 195 x 130 cm
The fair will also feature established international and Korean artists, including Koo Jeong A, Anish Kapoor, Kim Yun Shin, Louise Bourgeoius and Damien Hirst.
Koo Jeong A, SpSt Y 2024, Bronze, galvanic gold-plating, 54 × 22 × 47.4 cm, Ed. 1/3 + 1AP, Courtesy of the artist and PKM Gallery.