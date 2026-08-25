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Frieze Seoul 2026 Preview: New Perspectives and Emerging Voices in the Art World

By Sage Helene on August 25, 2026
Niyoko Ikuta, Ku-190 (Free Essence-190), 2026, Cut, laminated sheet glass H35 × W31 × D37 cm

Niyoko Ikuta, Ku-190 (Free Essence-190), 2026, Cut, laminated sheet glass H35 × W31 × D37 cm, Courtesy of A Lighthouse called Kanata.

Frieze Seoul returns to COEX in Seoul’s Gangnam district. Presented alongside Kiaf SEOUL, the fair will once again connect Korea’s vibrant art scene with galleries and artists from around the globe. From September 2–5, 2026, more than 130 galleries from 30 countries and regions will gather for its fifth edition. New sections will spotlight overlooked artists, emerging galleries, and contemporary approaches to traditional materials.

One of the most significant additions is Spotlight, which debuts with 15 presentations devoted to 20th-century artists from Korea and beyond. Curated by Wonseok Koh, director of the Line Cultural Foundation, the section brings attention to artists who have remained outside dominant Western narratives of modern art. Photographer Han Youngsoo, for example, documented everyday life in postwar Seoul. Myanmar artist Po Po developed his conceptual practice during a period of political isolation. Other presentations feature Etsuko Nakatsuji, Lain Singh Bangdel, and Suk Ran Hi, offering fresh perspectives on modern art history.

Frieze Seoul also explores the possibilities of material and craft through Material Practice. Curated by Hyeyoung Cho, the new section features ceramics, textiles, glass, metal, wood, and hanji. It considers how traditional techniques continue to shape contemporary art and design. Across the presentations, artists rework familiar materials in unexpected ways.

The main Galleries section brings together established names from around the world. Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, White Cube, David Zwirner, Lehmann Maupin, and Thaddaeus Ropac will join leading Korean galleries. The presentations feature artists including Do Ho Suh, Koo Jeong A, Glenn Ligon, Damien Hirst, and Lee Bae. Their work represents a wide range of generations, mediums, and approaches to contemporary art.

The experience continues beyond the fair itself. Frieze Week will bring exhibitions, performances, film, music, and other events to venues across Seoul. Participating institutions include Leeum Museum, SONGEUN Art and Cultural Foundation, and Art Sonje Center. Neighborhood Nights will also bring visitors into galleries and cultural spaces across Euljiro, Hannam, Cheongdam, and Samcheong.

Frieze Seoul 2026 looks beyond the established art world. It brings overlooked artists into focus, creates space for emerging galleries, and explores the evolving relationship between art and craft. Frieze Seoul returns to COEX from September 2–5, 2026.

Frieze Seoul returns this September with more than 130 galleries from 30 countries and regions takeing part in the fifth edition.

Mona Hatoum, Orbital III 2018, Concrete and steel reinforcement bars, Diameter: 140 cm, 55 1/8 in.

Mona Hatoum, Orbital III 2018, Concrete and steel reinforcement bars, Diameter: 140 cm, 55 1/8 in. © Mona Hatoum

Bosco Sodi, Untitled, 2026, Folding screen, mixed media on washi paper, 154 x 142 cm

Bosco Sodi, Untitled, 2026, Folding screen, mixed media on washi paper, 154 x 142 cm

Nobuo Sekine, Phase of Nothingness – Skin 78, 2016, Acrylic on canvas, wooden ftame, plywood, 102 x 81.5 cm

Nobuo Sekine, Phase of Nothingness – Skin 78, 2016, Acrylic on canvas, wooden ftame, plywood, 102 x 81.5 cm

Lilyjon, Box of Fallacy: World Tree/Weighing of the Organs, 2026 Wooden box, 80g double-sided adhesive paper laser printing (with a photo of my wife's ear), wooden candlestick, glass cover, plastic artificial plant, gourd-shaped wooden bottle, wooden ball, bead needle, scissors, balance pan, stone clay, acrylic paint Unique, H 56 x W 38.5 x D 17 cm

Lilyjon, Box of Fallacy: World Tree/Weighing of the Organs, 2026 Wooden box, 80g double-sided adhesive paper laser printing (with a photo of my wife's ear), wooden candlestick, glass cover, plastic artificial plant, gourd-shaped wooden bottle, wooden ball, bead needle, scissors, balance pan, stone clay, acrylic paint Unique, H 56 x W 38.5 x D 17 cm

Po Po, Negative Space #8, 2007, fabric, string. Dimensions variable

Po Po, Negative Space #8, 2007, fabric, string. Dimensions variable. Installation at The West Gate of Sri Ksetra (UNESCO World Heritage Site), Pyay, Myanmar, 2017. Photo by Myo Myint Swe. Courtesy the artist and Ames Yavuz

Han Youngsoo, Hangang River, Seoul 1956-1963, Toned silver gelatin print, 40.6x50.8 cm

Han Youngsoo, Hangang River, Seoul 1956-1963, Toned silver gelatin print, 40.6×50.8 cm, Courtesy of Han Youngsoo Foundation and BAIK.

New sections including Spotlight, Material Practice, and Focus will highlight overlooked twentieth-century artists, contemporary approaches to craft, and emerging galleries from Asia and beyond.

Installation view of SHIN Sang Ho solo exhibition 2026 Gallery Sklo

Installation view of SHIN Sang Ho solo exhibition 2026 Gallery Sklo

Minjae Kim Various Chair Works, 2021–2023, Douglas Fir, Sapele, Stain, Lacquer, Acrylic Paint Dimensions Variable

Minjae Kim Various Chair Works, 2021–2023, Douglas Fir, Sapele, Stain, Lacquer, Acrylic Paint Dimensions Variable Photograph by Dominik Tarabanski

Omyo Cho, Inside a Day We Never Entered, 2026, Aluminum, silver, brass, wood, resin, 145 x 120 x 120 cm

Omyo Cho, Inside a Day We Never Entered, 2026, Aluminum, silver, brass, wood, resin, 145 x 120 x 120 cm, Courtesy of the artist and FOUNDRY SEOUL, Seoul, Photo: Jeongkyun Goh

Geoffroy Pithon, Bain des îles, 2026, Acrylic, oil stick, paper on canvas, 195 x 130 cm

Geoffroy Pithon, Bain des îles, 2026, Acrylic, oil stick, paper on canvas, 195 x 130 cm

The fair will also feature established international and Korean artists, including Koo Jeong A, Anish Kapoor, Kim Yun Shin, Louise Bourgeoius and Damien Hirst.

Koo Jeong A, SpSt Y 2024, Bronze, galvanic gold-plating, 54 × 22 × 47.4 cm, Ed. 1/3 + 1AP

Koo Jeong A, SpSt Y 2024, Bronze, galvanic gold-plating, 54 × 22 × 47.4 cm, Ed. 1/3 + 1AP, Courtesy of the artist and PKM Gallery.

Anish Kapoor, Tangerine over Red and Spanish and Pagan Gold, 2020, Stainless steel and lacquer 150 x 150 x 20.2 cm

Anish Kapoor, Tangerine over Red and Spanish and Pagan Gold, 2020, Stainless steel and lacquer 150 x 150 x 20.2 cm, © Anish Kapoor, Courtesy Lisson

Kim Yun Shin, Add Two Add One Divide Two Divide One 2023-28, 2023, Acrylic on maple, 22 1/2 x 14 5/8 x 5 3/8 in (57 x 37 x 13.7 cm)

Kim Yun Shin, Add Two Add One Divide Two Divide One 2023-28, 2023, Acrylic on maple, 22 1/2 x 14 5/8 x 5 3/8 in (57 x 37 x 13.7 cm)

Louise Bourgeois, Untitled, 1998 , Fabric, steel and glass, 78.1 x 30.5 x 30.5 cm, Wood and glass vitrine: 182.8 x 45.7 x 45.7 cm

Louise Bourgeois, Untitled, 1998 , Fabric, steel and glass, 78.1 x 30.5 x 30.5 cm, Wood and glass vitrine: 182.8 x 45.7 x 45.7 cm © The Easton Foundation/VAGA at ARS, NY Courtesy the Foundation and Hauser & Wirth Photo: Christopher Burke

Damien Hirst, Beautiful Celebration of Our Latest Obsession, Warm, Hot, Expanding Vortex, the Divine Gift to Us All, Joy and Fun, Happiness. Same Rules Only Different Players, Complicated but Pretty Colours, Heartwarming, Wellness, Enjoy the Ride Because the Destination Doesn't Exist and Neither Do We, Colors and Forms and Relationships, That's How You Know You Are in Love Painting, 2019, Household gloss on canvas, 96 1/16 inches, 244 cm (unframed)

Damien Hirst, Beautiful Celebration of Our Latest Obsession, Warm, Hot, Expanding Vortex, the Divine Gift to Us All, Joy and Fun, Happiness. Same Rules Only Different Players, Complicated but Pretty Colours, Heartwarming, Wellness, Enjoy the Ride Because the Destination Doesn't Exist and Neither Do We, Colors and Forms and Relationships, That's How You Know You Are in Love Painting, 2019, Household gloss on canvas, 96 1/16 inches, 244 cm (unframed), Credit is as follows: © Damien Hirst and Science Ltd. All rights reserved, DACS 2026 Photo: Prudence Cuming Associates Ltd. Courtesy the artist and Gagosian

Beyond the fair, Frieze Week will unfold across Seoul with exhibitions, performances, film, music, and special events that will connect the fair with the city's wider creative community.

Chase Hall, Central Park Zoo (Field Trip), 2026, acrylic and coffee on cotton canvas 152.4 x 182.9 x 3.5 cm

Chase Hall, Central Park Zoo (Field Trip), 2026, acrylic and coffee on cotton canvas 152.4 x 182.9 x 3.5 cm, Photo: Christopher Stach Courtesy of the artist and David Kordansky Gallery

Lee Kang So, Serenity – 220609, 2022, Acrylic on canvas, 80 x 100 cm

Lee Kang So, Serenity – 220609, 2022, Acrylic on canvas, 80 x 100 cm, Courtesy Thaddaeus Ropac gallery, London • Paris • Salzburg • Milan • Seoul © Lee Kang So/Lee Kang So Zagupsi

LEE Joon, Dawn, 1989, Acrylic on canvas, 90x290cm

LEE Joon, Dawn, 1989, Acrylic on canvas, 90x290cm

George Condo, Blue Diagonal Abstraction 2023, Oil on linen, 215.9 x 228.6 cm / 85 x 90 in

George Condo, Blue Diagonal Abstraction 2023, Oil on linen, 215.9 x 228.6 cm / 85 x 90 in, © 2026 George Condo / Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth Photo: Sarah Muehlbauer

Jenny Holzer, PROFORMA 2026, 24k gold, antique gold, champagne gold, moon gold, palladium and red gold leaf and oil on linen, 61 x 46.4 x 3.8 cm / 24 x 18 1/4 x 1 1/2 in

Jenny Holzer, PROFORMA 2026, 24k gold, antique gold, champagne gold, moon gold, palladium and red gold leaf and oil on linen, 61 x 46.4 x 3.8 cm / 24 x 18 1/4 x 1 1/2 in, © (2026) Jenny Holzer, member Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth Photo: Sveva Costa Sanseverino

Georg Baselitz, Der Schatten ist da, man sieht ihn nicht 2018, Oil on canvas, 310 x 210 cm (122.05 x 82.68 in)

Georg Baselitz, Der Schatten ist da, man sieht ihn nicht 2018, Oil on canvas, 310 x 210 cm (122.05 x 82.68 in), Courtesy Thaddaeus Ropac gallery, London • Paris • Salzburg • Milan • Seoul © Georg Baselitz Photo: Jochen Littkemann

Frieze Seoul will take place at COEX from September 2-5, 2026.

Ryan Gander, Can time stop?, 2025

Ryan Gander, Can time stop?, 2025, ©︎Ryan Gander Courtesy of TARO NASU and Pola Museum of Art, Hakone Photo: Shu Nakagawa

Ai Weiwei, Han Dynasty Urn with Coca-Cola Logo, 2014, Porcelain 48 x 38 x 18 cm

Ai Weiwei, Han Dynasty Urn with Coca-Cola Logo, 2014, Porcelain 48 x 38 x 18 cm

Olafur Eliasson, The surprising yet predictable phenomenon of matter taking matter into its own hands 2026, Silvered coloured glass, laminated coloured glass, composite board, aluminium, 130 × 146 × 3.5 cm

Olafur Eliasson, The surprising yet predictable phenomenon of matter taking matter into its own hands 2026, Silvered coloured glass, laminated coloured glass, composite board, aluminium, 130 × 146 × 3.5 cm

Yayoi Kusama, PORTRAIT YAYOI-CHAN, 2014, acrylic on canvas 145.5 x 112 cm

Yayoi Kusama, PORTRAIT YAYOI-CHAN, 2014, acrylic on canvas 145.5 x 112 cm, © YAYOI KUSAMA, courtesy of Ota Fine Art

Loie Hollowell, Pit and the pendulum in red 2026, PAINTING oil and acrylic medium on linen over panel, 121.9 × 91.4 × 5.1 cm(48" × 36" × 2")

Loie Hollowell, Pit and the pendulum in red 2026, PAINTING oil and acrylic medium on linen over panel, 121.9 × 91.4 × 5.1 cm(48″ × 36″ × 2″), © Loie Hollowell, courtesy Pace Gallery

Exhibition Information:
Frieze Seoul
September 2–5, 2026
COEX
513 Yeongdong-daero, Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea

Frieze Seoul: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Frieze Seoul.

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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