Frieze Seoul 2026 Preview: New Perspectives and Emerging Voices in the Art World

Frieze Seoul returns to COEX in Seoul’s Gangnam district. Presented alongside Kiaf SEOUL, the fair will once again connect Korea’s vibrant art scene with galleries and artists from around the globe. From September 2–5, 2026, more than 130 galleries from 30 countries and regions will gather for its fifth edition. New sections will spotlight overlooked artists, emerging galleries, and contemporary approaches to traditional materials.

One of the most significant additions is Spotlight, which debuts with 15 presentations devoted to 20th-century artists from Korea and beyond. Curated by Wonseok Koh, director of the Line Cultural Foundation, the section brings attention to artists who have remained outside dominant Western narratives of modern art. Photographer Han Youngsoo, for example, documented everyday life in postwar Seoul. Myanmar artist Po Po developed his conceptual practice during a period of political isolation. Other presentations feature Etsuko Nakatsuji, Lain Singh Bangdel, and Suk Ran Hi, offering fresh perspectives on modern art history.

Frieze Seoul also explores the possibilities of material and craft through Material Practice. Curated by Hyeyoung Cho, the new section features ceramics, textiles, glass, metal, wood, and hanji. It considers how traditional techniques continue to shape contemporary art and design. Across the presentations, artists rework familiar materials in unexpected ways.

The main Galleries section brings together established names from around the world. Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, White Cube, David Zwirner, Lehmann Maupin, and Thaddaeus Ropac will join leading Korean galleries. The presentations feature artists including Do Ho Suh, Koo Jeong A, Glenn Ligon, Damien Hirst, and Lee Bae. Their work represents a wide range of generations, mediums, and approaches to contemporary art.

The experience continues beyond the fair itself. Frieze Week will bring exhibitions, performances, film, music, and other events to venues across Seoul. Participating institutions include Leeum Museum, SONGEUN Art and Cultural Foundation, and Art Sonje Center. Neighborhood Nights will also bring visitors into galleries and cultural spaces across Euljiro, Hannam, Cheongdam, and Samcheong.

Frieze Seoul 2026 looks beyond the established art world. It brings overlooked artists into focus, creates space for emerging galleries, and explores the evolving relationship between art and craft. Frieze Seoul returns to COEX from September 2–5, 2026.

Frieze Seoul returns this September with more than 130 galleries from 30 countries and regions takeing part in the fifth edition.

New sections including Spotlight, Material Practice, and Focus will highlight overlooked twentieth-century artists, contemporary approaches to craft, and emerging galleries from Asia and beyond.

The fair will also feature established international and Korean artists, including Koo Jeong A, Anish Kapoor, Kim Yun Shin, Louise Bourgeoius and Damien Hirst.

Beyond the fair, Frieze Week will unfold across Seoul with exhibitions, performances, film, music, and special events that will connect the fair with the city's wider creative community.

Frieze Seoul will take place at COEX from September 2-5, 2026.

Exhibition Information :

Frieze Seoul

September 2–5, 2026

COEX

513 Yeongdong-daero, Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea

Frieze Seoul: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Frieze Seoul.