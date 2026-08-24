Kiaf SEOUL 2026 Preview: Exploring Art, Technology, and Human Connection

This September, Seoul will welcome the 25th edition of Kiaf SEOUL. From September 2–6, 2026, 175 galleries from 18 countries and territories will gather at COEX. The anniversary edition will bring together established artists, emerging voices, and influential galleries from Korea and abroad.

Creative Director Kuho Jung has centered this year’s fair on the theme “Coexistence.” The concept examines the shifting relationship between humanity and technology. At a moment when artificial intelligence increasingly shapes how we work, communicate, and create, Kiaf SEOUL asks what remains uniquely human about artistic expression.

The answer takes many forms across the fair. Painting, sculpture, printmaking, mixed media, and new media will come together across the gallery presentations.

Kiaf SEOUL 2026 returns to Seoul from September 2–6 for its 25th anniversary.

Several internationally acclaimed artists anchor the lineup. Art of the World Gallery will present a 1982 tempera painting by Marc Chagall, rich with the symbolic language of love and vitality. At Obscura, Sol LeWitt’s Irregular Grid (1999) transforms geometric structure into a dynamic study of order and variation. SH Gallery will feature works by Keith Haring, while Yeasung Gallery will show Damien Hirst’s limited-edition print For the Love of God (2012).

Modern and contemporary Korean art will take an equally prominent place. Wellside Gallery will present mixed-media works by Park Seobo, a central figure in the Dansaekhwa movement. PYO Gallery will showcase Kim Tschangyeul’s celebrated paintings of water droplets. At Galerie Vazieux, an abstract work by Lee Ungno will offer another perspective on the international legacy of Korean modernism.

The fair will bring 175 galleries from 18 countries and territories to COEX.

The fair also brings together artists working across cultures and disciplines. Kukje Gallery will present Korakrit Arunanondchai’s The Angel (2025), a mixed-media work incorporating bleached denim. At Gallery JJ, Meekyoung Shin turns soap into a delicate relief of dancing angels. Park Eunsun will present a towering sculptural work defined by contrasting stripes and deliberate fissures. Elsewhere, KAWS brings graphic contours and saturated color to the fair. André Butzer contributes one of his wide-eyed figures.

This year’s theme, “Coexistence,” explores the relationship between human creativity and technology.

Beyond the booths, Kiaf SEOUL will extend its theme through special programming. HUMAL brings together seven interdisciplinary artists to consider instinct, embodiment, and vitality in an age shaped by artificial intelligence. Invisible takes the conversation into augmented reality. Visitors can scan QR codes throughout the exhibition to reveal digital works within the physical environment.

Kiaf HIGHLIGHTS will spotlight 10 emerging artists. Their practices engage with subjects including ecology, materiality, and Eastern philosophy. Each artist will receive a dedicated presentation through their gallery, offering a closer look at the next generation of contemporary voices.

Works by Marc Chagall, Lee Ufan, Nam June Paik, KAWS, and other artists will join special exhibitions, augmented reality projects, and a performance by pianist Seong-Jin Cho.

The anniversary edition will also move into music. On September 4, pianist Seong-Jin Cho will perform at the COEX Auditorium as part of Kiaf Classic: Resonance of Coexistence with Seong-Jin Cho. His performance will extend the fair's investigation of creativity and perception beyond the visual arts.

For its 25th anniversary, Kiaf SEOUL brings history and experimentation into the same space. Its galleries look across generations and borders. Its special exhibitions look toward an increasingly technological future. Together, they offer a portrait of contemporary art at a moment when the relationship between human creativity and technology continues to evolve.

Exhibition Information :

Kiaf SEOUL

September 2–6, 2026

COEX Convention & Exhibition Center

513 Yeongdong-daero, Gangnam District

Seoul, South Korea

Kiaf SEOUL: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permissions to feature photos by Kiaf SEOUL.

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