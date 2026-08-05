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Corey Helford Gallery Celebrates 20 Years of Championing New Contemporary Art With a 2-Part Show

By Sara Barnes on August 5, 2026
20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Squint” by Andrew Hem

The Los Angeles-based Corey Helford Gallery (CHG) has reached a milestone, and now it’s time to celebrate. It’s marking its 20th anniversary, and doing so with a two-part gallery show. Aptly titled the 20th Anniversary Group Show, this special exhibition brings together artists who have helped define the gallery’s legacy over the past 20 years, transforming a project known only in LA into a globally recognized name that has shaped the New Contemporary Art genre.

The exhibition blends the past with the present. Every artist in the show was selected for their role in the gallery’s history, and in honor of the anniversary, each has created a new original work. Taken together, the diverse, multigenerational group reflects the creativity, technical skill, and storytelling that have defined CHG since 2006. Pop culture, surrealism, fantasy, and personal narrative are all mainstays of the work on view in any given show.

Included in the 20th Anniversary Group Show are artists such as Andrew Hem. His piece titled Squint features a figure who has emerged from the water, hair plastered to their head and surrounded by lily pads. The water is still, reflecting Hem’s style of painting solitary figures that are caught in moments of introspection.

While Hem’s work is grounded in our reality, artist Eric Joyner chooses a more surrealistic approach. He’s known for painting an alternate universe that’s overrun by robots and donuts, and these characters make an appearance in Farmlife, an idyllic scene of a giant green robot dumping fried dough in a farm’s pasture.

Artist Fuco Ueda is also part of the show. She’s made a name for herself after decades of blurring the line between dreams and reality with her delicate approach to painting flowers, sea life, and the figures who inhabit those worlds. Her entry into the show, titled The Spider’s Thread, features a figure engrossed in the orbit of two spiders. One dangles from its web while the other mingles with her character’s breath.

“Our 20th Anniversary is truly a celebration of the artists,” says Jan Corey Helford and Bruce Helford. “Without them, the gallery would simply be a beautiful building with empty walls. Every exhibition, every opening night, every milestone we’ve reached over the last 20 years has been made possible by the incredible creative community that has trusted us with their work and their vision.”

The first edition of the 20th Anniversary Group Show runs from August 8, 2026, to September 12, 2026. The second edition opens on September 19, 2026.

The Los Angeles-based Corey Helford Gallery has reached a milestone, and now it’s time to celebrate.

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Farmlife” by Eric Joyner

It’s marking its 20th anniversary, and doing so, naturally, with a two-part gallery show.

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“The Spider’s Thread” by Fuco Ueda

Aptly titled the 20th Anniversary Group Show, this special exhibition brings together artists who have helped define the gallery’s legacy over the past 20 years.

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Op Art Icon (Green Gradient)” by Shepard Fairey

The first edition of the 20th Anniversary Group Show runs from August 8, 2026, to September 12, 2026. The second edition opens on September 19, 2026.

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Kumade (Okame & Otafuku)” by Ito Chieko

Every artist in the show was selected for their role in the gallery’s history, and in honor of the anniversary, each has created a new original work.

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Where Flowers Bloom So Does Hope” by Hikari Shimoda

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Ek Ek EK” by Andrew Brandou

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Catbot” by Diana Laufer

“Our 20th Anniversary is truly a celebration of the artists, says Jan Corey Helford and Bruce Helford.

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Sidecar” by Bennett Slater

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Orange Silence” by Tarntara Sudaduang

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Happy Birthday!” by Clémentine Bal

“Without them, the gallery would simply be a beautiful building with empty walls. Every exhibition, every opening night, every milestone we’ve reached over the last 20 years has been made possible by the incredible creative community that has trusted us with their work and their vision.

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“I Wanted Unicorns” by Addeline Griswold (aka Burger Babie)

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Peace Knight” by Noritoshi Mitsuuchi

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Soft Daylight” by RYOL

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“I Dream of Capybaras” by Martin Hsu

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“HIDE N SEEK” by Kii Arens

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Field Day” by Helice Wen

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Chlorine Scented Sunlight” by Jonathan Viner

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Keep It Rockin’” by Calvin Ma

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Rescue Mission” by Ana Bagayan

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“The Weight of Air” by Seonna Hong

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Find Your People” by Lori Nelson

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Obsolete” by Nathan Ota

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Arcana” by Troy Brooks

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“The Afterlight” by Allison Reimold

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Metamorphosis” by Dena Seiferling

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Cold Kiss” by Scott Hove

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Tulip” by Mei Mei

20th Anniversary Group Show at the Corey Helford Gallery

“Scooter” by Nonamey

Exhibition Information:
20th Anniversary Group Show: First Edition
August 8, 2026–September 12, 2026
Corey Helford Gallery
571 S Anderson St #1, Los Angeles, CA 90033, U.S.A.

Corey Helford Gallery: Website | Instagram | Facebook

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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