Corey Helford Gallery Celebrates 20 Years of Championing New Contemporary Art With a 2-Part Show

The Los Angeles-based Corey Helford Gallery (CHG) has reached a milestone, and now it’s time to celebrate. It’s marking its 20th anniversary, and doing so with a two-part gallery show. Aptly titled the 20th Anniversary Group Show, this special exhibition brings together artists who have helped define the gallery’s legacy over the past 20 years, transforming a project known only in LA into a globally recognized name that has shaped the New Contemporary Art genre.

The exhibition blends the past with the present. Every artist in the show was selected for their role in the gallery’s history, and in honor of the anniversary, each has created a new original work. Taken together, the diverse, multigenerational group reflects the creativity, technical skill, and storytelling that have defined CHG since 2006. Pop culture, surrealism, fantasy, and personal narrative are all mainstays of the work on view in any given show.

Included in the 20th Anniversary Group Show are artists such as Andrew Hem. His piece titled Squint features a figure who has emerged from the water, hair plastered to their head and surrounded by lily pads. The water is still, reflecting Hem’s style of painting solitary figures that are caught in moments of introspection.

While Hem’s work is grounded in our reality, artist Eric Joyner chooses a more surrealistic approach. He’s known for painting an alternate universe that’s overrun by robots and donuts, and these characters make an appearance in Farmlife, an idyllic scene of a giant green robot dumping fried dough in a farm’s pasture.

Artist Fuco Ueda is also part of the show. She’s made a name for herself after decades of blurring the line between dreams and reality with her delicate approach to painting flowers, sea life, and the figures who inhabit those worlds. Her entry into the show, titled The Spider’s Thread, features a figure engrossed in the orbit of two spiders. One dangles from its web while the other mingles with her character’s breath.

“Our 20th Anniversary is truly a celebration of the artists,” says Jan Corey Helford and Bruce Helford. “Without them, the gallery would simply be a beautiful building with empty walls. Every exhibition, every opening night, every milestone we’ve reached over the last 20 years has been made possible by the incredible creative community that has trusted us with their work and their vision.”

The first edition of the 20th Anniversary Group Show runs from August 8, 2026, to September 12, 2026. The second edition opens on September 19, 2026.

The Los Angeles-based Corey Helford Gallery has reached a milestone, and now it’s time to celebrate.

It’s marking its 20th anniversary, and doing so, naturally, with a two-part gallery show.

Aptly titled the 20th Anniversary Group Show, this special exhibition brings together artists who have helped define the gallery’s legacy over the past 20 years.

The first edition of the 20th Anniversary Group Show runs from August 8, 2026, to September 12, 2026. The second edition opens on September 19, 2026.

Every artist in the show was selected for their role in the gallery’s history, and in honor of the anniversary, each has created a new original work.

“Our 20th Anniversary is truly a celebration of the artists, ” says Jan Corey Helford and Bruce Helford.

“Without them, the gallery would simply be a beautiful building with empty walls. Every exhibition, every opening night, every milestone we’ve reached over the last 20 years has been made possible by the incredible creative community that has trusted us with their work and their vision. ”

Exhibition Information :

20th Anniversary Group Show: First Edition

August 8, 2026–September 12, 2026

Corey Helford Gallery

571 S Anderson St #1, Los Angeles, CA 90033, U.S.A.

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