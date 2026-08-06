Expansive Exhibition Meditates on the Role of the Sun and Moon Throughout Time and Across Cultures

The sun and moon have been inspiring humanity since time immemorial. The two celestial bodies are constants across civilizations, and now Saatchi Gallery is paying homage to them with its aptly titled show, The Sun and The Moon: Art Inspired by the Celestial.

Featuring artwork, installations, and sometimes ancient artifacts, the expansive exhibition looks at how artists have responded to the sun and moon. From mythologies to rituals, scientific exploration, and spirituality, the ever-present celestial bodies reflect the views of both culture at large and our personal relationship to them.

The Sun and The Moon: Art Inspired by the Celestial comprises two floors of Saatchi Gallery, spanning nine major exhibition spaces. It is organized as a journey through a complete 24-hour cycle, starting with dawn and ending in the dark of night. Each of the nine galleries reflects a different part of the day and stories associated with the sun and moon.

Beginning with Dawn, this room is a look at how early cultures interpreted and rationalized the two bodies in the sky. Often, this is as deities and cosmic forces. This section features historical artifacts, including the Sol Invictus Celtic Bust, dated between the 1st century BCE to the 1st century CE. The conclusions made by long-ago cultures are placed alongside contemporary works by artists including Patrick Caulfield, Barbara Hepworth, and Sinta Tantra.

The center of the exhibition is Helios by Luke Jerram, a nearly 20-foot sculpture of the sun presented at an approximately 1:230 million scale. It’s an internally illuminated sphere featuring detailed imagery of the sun’s surface, compiled from over 400,000 photographs by astrophotographer Dr. Stuart Green and NASA observations, with guidance from solar scientist Professor Lucie Green of University College London.

“As well as highlighting the science of the sun,” Jerram says, “I hope that the artwork will inspire awe and wonder and prompt visitors to consider the importance of the sun in all our lives; for light, warmth, energy for our planet and how our nearest star has inspired culture and religion throughout history, all around the world.”

The Sun and The Moon: Art Inspired by the Celestial concludes with the Darkest Hours period and works by teamLab. Here, the international art collective presents Massless Suns and Dark Suns and Massless Sun and Surface of the Sky, two immersive installations where spheres of light and darkness take form in space and are shaped by light, environment, and perception.

“This [show] we will exhibit artworks from our Cognitive Sculpture series,” teamLab explains, “which appear only in the human world of perception. The materials are light and the environment, and the subject of its creation is the viewer’s own body and perception. The spheres cannot exist on their own—its existence is a phenomenon created in relation to its environment. The phenomenon created by the environment is shaped for the first time by the dynamic body and perception of the viewer, becoming a sculpture in their cognitive world.”

The Sun and The Moon: Art Inspired by the Celestial is now on view through September 8, 2026, at Saatchi Gallery in London.

Saatchi Gallery is paying homage to the sun and moon with its aptly titled show, The Sun and The Moon: Art Inspired by the Celestial, on view through September 8, 2026, in London.

Featuring artwork, installations, and sometimes ancient artifacts, the expansive exhibition looks at how artists have responded to the sun and moon.

The Sun and The Moon: Art Inspired by the Celestial comprises two floors of Saatchi Gallery, spanning nine major exhibition spaces.

It is organized as a journey through a complete 24-hour cycle, starting with dawn and ending in the dark of night. Each of the nine galleries reflects a different part of the day and stories associated with the sun and moon.

The sun and moon have been inspiring humanity since time immemorial, a clear throughline of the exhibition.

Exhibition Information :

The Sun and The Moon: Art Inspired by the Celestial

June 5, 2026–September 8, 2026

Saatchi Gallery

Duke of York's HQ, King's Rd, London SW3 4RY, United Kingdom

Saatchi Gallery: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Saatchi Gallery.