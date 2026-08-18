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Elements Festival Turns the Forest Into a Fantastical Playground of Art and Music

By Eugene Kim and Emma Taggart on August 18, 2026

Elements Festival

Elements Music & Arts Festival in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, invites you to explore an immersive world where music, art, and adventure come together. It showcases over 100 artists across multiple stages and genres, but the fun doesn’t stop when the music does. Beyond the stages, the three-day festival is packed with enchanting, interactive art and wellness experiences.

My Modern Met’s co-founder & editor-in-chief, Eugene Kim, visited the 2026 festival to soak up the incredible atmosphere. “Art is such a huge part of what makes a festival like Elements feel different,” says Kim. “It gives people something to discover together and creates this shared appreciation for creativity and originality. Walking through the Neon Forest during the day, I found Josh Cohen’s kinetic installation completely mesmerizing. As the forest changed at night, Olga Klimova’s UV-reactive artworks took on this mystical quality, while giant heads illuminated in different colors throughout the Neon Forest made the experience feel dramatic and otherworldly.”

Multi-story structures and hammocks woven throughout the forest invited people to escape the crowds and rest before they moved on to their next show or activity. Each main stage was themed on the classic natural elements—fire, earth, water, and air—to create four entirely unique environments. “All four stages felt like large-scale installations of their own,” recalls Kim. “Fire delivered dramatic pyrotechnics, while Earth featured a large deer bathed in colorful, shifting light. Water had a giant octopus, and Air had this intimate, tucked-away atmosphere in the forest that made it a favorite for a lot of people I spoke with.”

Visitors also enjoyed many interactive activities that brought people together, including the Elemental Olympics, the Bazaar, and interactive games in the Neon Forest. Plus, available wellness experiences included yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, and sound baths. “Festivalgoers dressed in incredibly creative outfits,” Kim also shares. “There was always something happening beyond the music.”

Elements Music & Arts Festival encourages you to play, explore, take in the beauty around you, and find a community. “You could feel how much thought and effort went into creating an environment where art, music, creativity, and community all overlapped,” says Kim. “Elements is more than just a music festival. It’s also a genuine celebration of the arts.”

Elements recently announced a loyalty sale that begins today, August 18, at 10 a.m. ET. This lets people who previously registered their wristband get their tickets for the 2027 festival at a discounted price.

Find out more and book your tickets on the Elements Music & Arts Festival website.

Elements Music & Arts Festival in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, invites you to explore an immersive world where music, art, and adventure come together.

Elements Festival

Elements Festival

Elements Festival

Elements Festival

Each main stage was themed on the classic natural elements—fire, earth, water, and air—to create four entirely unique environments.

Elements Festival

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Elements Festival

Elements Festival

Beyond the music, the 3-day festival is packed with enchanting, interactive art and wellness experiences.

Elements Festival

Elements Festival

Elements Festival

The unique event encourages you to play, explore, take in the beauty around you, and find a community.

Elements Festival

Elements Festival

Elements Festival

Elements Festival

Elements Festival

Elements Festival

Elements Festival

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Elements Festival

Elements Festival

Elements Festival

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Elements Festival

Elements Festival

Check out some of the fantastic installations we saw at the festival.

 

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Elements Music & Arts Festival: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Elements Music & Arts Festival.

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Eugene Kim

Eugene Kim is the Editor-in-Chief of My Modern Met. In May, 2008, he co-founded the website to create one big city that celebrates creative ideas. His mission is to promote a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.
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