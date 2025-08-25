Home / Art

Frieze Seoul 2025: Preview the Fourth Edition of the International Art Fair Returning in September

By Sara Barnes on August 25, 2025
Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Jiwon Choi, “Following the-Curves of Orchids,” 2025. Courtesy of the artist and ThisWeekendRoom, Seoul.

The ever-expanding creative voice of Asia is evident in Frieze Seoul, which is just a little over a week away from returning for its fourth year. Happening September 3–6, 2025, in the city’s vibrant Gangnam district, the fair focuses on Korea and the larger Asian art scene, spanning generations and disciplines. But it also doesn’t shy away from welcoming other galleries from across the globe. Frieze Seoul will feature 120 galleries and will include special projects, institutional collaborations, and programming that amplifies voices of greater Asia with “significant participation” from Japan, Taiwan, and China, as well as Indonesia and Thailand.

Fairs like Frieze Seoul offer art buyers and admirers the opportunity to view a diverse range of works within a single expansive space. Because of this, special sections of the fair can help contextualize artists and galleries while providing a unique platform for the work within the larger scope of the show.

In the case of Frieze Seoul, there will be two specialist sections: Frieze Masters and Focus Asia. Frieze Masters will showcase post-war and modern art from Asia and beyond to highlight interconnected histories and overlooked global narratives. Viewers can expect Japanese abstraction, Taiwanese avant-garde, and more. Focus Asia, by contrast, will spotlight 10 solo presentations by emerging artists across the region to reflect the “energy and complexity” that is contemporary life in Asia today.

Frieze Seoul is working with headline partner LG OLED to unite art and technology. To do this, LG will have a lounge honoring the Korean artist Park Seo-Bo. He’s a juggernaut in the Korean contemporary art scene and one of the founding members of the Dansaekhwa monochrome movement, which combines “traditional Korean spirit” and Western abstraction.

Patrick Lee, the director of Frieze Seoul, views the fair as affirming Seoul as a cultural cornerstone within the greater art world. “This year’s edition reflects the fair’s deepening roots in the region, with a majority of participating galleries operating spaces across Asia, while maintaining its international spirit,” Lee explains. “It’s a moment to celebrate both the strength of Korea’s creative community and the meaningful cross-regional and global dialogues that continue to flourish here.”

Typically, a fair is temporary, but Frieze Seoul is leaving a lasting impression. “We are especially looking forward to marking this moment with the launch of Frieze House Seoul, our new permanent gallery space,” Lee shares, “beginning with the inaugural exhibition UnHouse curated by Jae Seok Kim, exploring queer perspectives of home and identity.”

Tickets are now available for Frieze Seoul 2025. Visit the website to get yours.

The ever-expanding creative voice of Asia is evident in Frieze Seoul, which is just a little over a week away from returning for its fourth year. Here’s a preview of works you’ll see there, from some of the 120 galleries attending.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Yeesookyung, “Translated Vase_2019 TVG 5,” 2019. Ceramic shards, epoxy, 24k gold leaf / Frammenti di ceramica, resina epossidica, foglia d’oro 24 carati
39 x 32 x 32 cm. Ex. unique. Massimo de Carlo.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Ibrahim Mahama, “Untitled,” 2018. Traditional clothes on dyed jute sacks and coat sacks with markings, 400 x 420 cm. Courtesy the Artist and APALAZZOGALLERY.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

YANG Yu-Ning, “Slowly Melting into Sleep,” 2025. Ink on paper. 93 × 122 cm. Mind Set Art Center.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Robert Morris, “Ohne Titel/Untitled,” 1967/1995. Grey felt, metal grommets, 200 x 350 x 45 cm. © 2025 Robert Morris, member Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Photo: Ben Westoby / Fine Art Documentation.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Anish Kapoor, “Tangerine to Clear,” 2024. Acier inoxydable, laque / Stainless steel, lacquer 110 x 110 x 13.2 cm. Mennour.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Ugo Rondinone, “flashing light,” 2023. Painted bronze, 155 x 88.5 x 88 cm. Courtesy the artist and Esther Schipper, Berlin/Paris/Seoul. Photo © Studio Ugo Rondinone.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Mark Bradford, “Float,” 2019. Exhibition view, Mark Bradford: Keep Walking, Hamburger Bahnhof – Nationalgalerie der Gegenwart. Hauser & Wirth.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Jaehoon Lee, “Three in one,” 2024-2025. Oil on canvas, 72.7 x 60.6 cm. Sultana.

There will be two specialist sections within the fair: Frieze Masters and Focus Asia. Frieze Masters will showcase post-war and modern art from Asia and beyond.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Yuichi Inoue, “孝/ Kō (Filial piety),” 1961. Paste ink on Japanese paper, 152.0 x 97.0 cm. Kotaro Nukaga Gallery.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Tadashi Kawamata, “Limelight Project Plan 13,” 1985. Art Front Gallery.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Kiyo Hasegawa, “l'effervescence VII,” 2024. Japanese pigments on old leaf, mounted on 4 individual panels, H130 x W182 cm (H130 x W45.5 cm each)
Courtesy: A Lighthouse called Kanata.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Bong Sang Ree / 이봉상, “연못,” 1950s-1960s. 캔버스에 유채, 60.6×72.7cm. Hakgojae.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Gordon Cheung, “Tulip Paradox 05,” 2025. Financial Newspaper, Archival Inkjet, Acrylic, PLA Filament on Linen 82 × 57 cm. Gdm.

Focus Asia, by contrast, will spotlight 10 solo presentations by emerging artists across the region to reflect the “energy and complexity” that is contemporary life in Asia today.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Taiki Yokote, “Floating Rubble / Zen, Gure, Coco, Sen, Po, Ten, Kuki, Kurumi” (when the cat’s away, the mice will play). CON_.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Eugene Jung, “WW (Waves of Wreckage),” 2024. Installation view, Busan Biennale 2024
Mixed Media (Malfunctioning drones, cement, stainless steel pipes, rust activator)
800 x 500 x 500 cm.
Courtesy the artist and Busan Biennale.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Timoteus Anggawan Kusno. kohesi initiatives.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Liang Fu, “Drowned in Soft Waves,” 2025. Oil and mineral pigment on canvas, 100 x 80 cm. © FU Liang. Courtesy of the Artist and LINSEED.

Frieze Seoul Preview 2025

Im Sungoo, “As If Night Would Never Come,” 2024. Graphite, mixed media on paper, collage, 51 x 99 cm. drawingRoom.

Exhibition Information:
Frieze Seoul
September 3–6, 2025
COEX
513 Yeongdong-daero, Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea

Frieze Seoul: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Frieze Seoul.

Related Articles:

Seattle Art Fair Celebrates PNW’s Glass Heritage Alongside Art From Beyond the Region

The Other Art Fair Showcased Just How Exciting New York’s Contemporary Art Scene Is

Frieze Los Angeles 2025: The Sixth Edition of the Iconic International Art Fair Will Open in Late February

7 Most Important Art Fairs People Travel Across the World to See

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

San Diego Museum of Art Plans for Upcoming Expansion Amid a World-Class Collection
13-Year-Old Painting Prodigy Releases First Limited-Edition Print Collection
Gaza Biennale 2025: Work From 22 Palestinian Artists To Show in New York
Yayoi Kusama Retrospective Becomes Most Visited Exhibition in Australian History
Saatchi Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary With a Sale on Original Art
Quiet Meditative Scenes Bursting With Creative Color and Refreshing Texture

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Superflat Meets Ecology in AYA TAKANO’s Newest Solo Exhibition
What To Expect at Australia’s Very First Gallery Dedicated to Environmental Art [Interview]
Traditional Azerbaijani Weaving Reimagined as Unraveling, Melting, and Glitching Carpets
How One Artist Creates Dreamy Cyanotypes Full of Colorado Greenery [Interview]
Seattle Art Fair Celebrates PNW’s Glass Heritage Alongside Art From Beyond the Region
Sprawling ‘Art Paris 2025’ Was as Grand as the Restored ‘Grand Palais’ Where It Was Held

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.