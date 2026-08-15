Home / Art

Largest Exhibition of Afro-Cuban Art Ever Staged Is Now on View in Miami

By Sage Helene on August 15, 2026

Installation View of El Pasado Mia / My Own Past at Lowe Art Museum

Afro-Cuban culture has shaped Cuba’s music, religion, visual language, and artistic identity for centuries. Now, the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami is celebrating that legacy with the largest survey of Afro-Cuban art ever staged. Two exhibitions bring together more than 100 works by 58 artists, tracing 200 years of creativity and exploring the many ways African heritage has shaped Cuban art.

The centerpiece, El Pasado Mío/My Own Past: Afrodescendant Contributions to Cuban Art, brings together more than 80 works by 44 artists of African descent. The exhibition spans 200 years, from 1822 to 2022, and includes paintings, sculpture, photography, video, mixed media, and works on paper.

For this presentation, guest curator Alejandro de la Fuente drew on Miami collections to double the number of historical works created before 1959. The exhibition brings familiar names such as Wifredo Lam, Agustín Cárdenas, and Manuel Mendive into conversation with artists whose contributions have received far less attention, including Pastor Argudín, María Ariza, and Tony Ximénez.

The exhibition also shows works by 11 women artists who have long been excluded from the traditional Cuban art canon. Shown together for the first time, these artists help expand the story of Cuban art beyond the artists and movements most often celebrated by museums and historians.

El Pasado Mío/My Own Past restores critical omissions in the annals of Cuban art history by elevating Afrodescendant artists who have been overlooked, forgotten, or written out of the historical record,” Dr. Jill Deupi, the Lowe Art Museum’s Beaux Arts Executive Director and Chief Curator, states. “The Lowe is honored to present this transformational exhibition, which not only contextualizes these lost voices but also brings them into dialogue with contemporary artists and artists from the Cuban Vanguardia.”

Every artist in El Pasado Mío/My Own Past is Afrodescendant. Together, their work reveals a rich and expansive history of Cuban art while presenting a different lineage than the one traditionally offered by museums and art historians.

“This shows a different genealogy for Cuban art,” says de la Fuente. “We are rescuing Afrodescendant figures who were sidelined by history and presenting them with some of the most well-known Cuban artists who are also of African descent.”

A companion exhibition, Afrocubanismo: Highlights from the Ramón and Nercys Cernuda Collection, examines how artists outside the Afro-Cuban community represented its culture and traditions. The exhibition features 27 works by 14 artists connected to Afrocubanismo, a cultural movement that brought together visual art, literature, and music in Cuba during the 1930s and 1940s.

Presented in conversation with El Pasado Mío/My Own Past, the exhibition offers a contrasting perspective on Afro-Cuban culture. “Theirs is an external gaze—they were looking into the Afro-Cuban culture without really understanding it,” says de la Fuente.

At the same time, Afrocubanismo played an important role in shifting perceptions of Cuba’s African roots. “Collectively these artists achieved something remarkable—they emphasized the idea that you cannot imagine Cuba without its African roots,” de la Fuente explains. “Afrocubanismo was a transformative moment, producing some of the most beautiful pieces of visual art in Cuban art history.”

Together, the exhibitions examine who gets included in the story of Cuban art and who has been left out. By placing Afrodescendant artists at the center of the narrative, El Pasado Mío/My Own Past restores overlooked histories, while Afrocubanismo explores the complicated ways those histories were interpreted by others.

El Pasado Mío/My Own Past and Afrocubanismo are on view at the Lowe Art Museum through September 12.

The Lowe Art Museum is presenting the largest survey of Afro-Cuban art ever staged, pairing two exhibitions that bring more than 100 works by 58 artists into conversation.

Installation View of El Pasado Mia / My Own Past at Lowe Art Museum

Elio Rodríguez Valdés, Jungla Carnal (Naked Jungle) Painting

Elio Rodríguez Valdés, Jungla Carnal (Naked Jungle), 2020, Soft sculpture and acrylic, 59 x 59 x 7 ¾ in

Ramos Blanco, Head of Langston Hugues Bronze sculpture

Ramos Blanco, Head of Langston Hugues, Bronze

Juan Carlos Alom, Serie Nacimiento de una tierra (Birth of a Land Series) Photograph

Juan Carlos Alom, Serie Nacimiento de una tierra (Birth of a Land Series), 2010, Inkjet print from photo negative, 19 1/2 x 19 1/2 inches

El Pasado Mío/My Own Past brings together more than 80 works by 44 Afrodescendant Cuban artists, restoring voices long sidelined from the historical record.

Oscar García Rivera, Comparsa (CarnivalDance) Painting

Oscar García Rivera, Comparsa (Carnival Dance), ca 1940, oil on canvas, 40 x 58 inches

Pastor Argudín Pedroso, Flamboyán, carreta y bohío (Ponciana Tree, Cart and Hut) Painting

Pastor Argudín Pedroso, Flamboyán, carreta y bohío (Ponciana Tree, Cart and Hut), 1939, Oil on cardboard laid down on canvas, 18 3/4 x 15 inches

Antonio Argudin, Chon Mambises Painting

Antonio Argudin, Chon Mambises

Luis Martínez Pedro, Mujer en Interior con Pájaro y Florero (Woman in Interior with Bird and Flower Vase)

Luis Martínez Pedro, Mujer en Interior con Pájaro y Florero (Woman in Interior with Bird and Flower Vase), 1949, mixed media on heavy paper laid down on canvas, 29 1/2 x 41 1/4 inches

Eleven women artists, long excluded from the Cuban canon, appear together for the first time in the exhibition’s expanded Miami presentation.

Harmonia Rosales, Dinis Dias: Land of the Negros Painting

Harmonia Rosales, Dinis Dias: Land of the Negros, 2022, Oil on Belgian linen and wood panel, 36 x 72 inches

Maria Magdalena, Campos Pons Painting

Maria Magdalena, Campos Pons, Finding Balance, 2015, 28 polaroid prints, 116 x 161 in.

Wifredo Lam, Mujer con Pelo Largo (Woman with Long Hair) Painting

Wifredo Lam, Mujer con Pelo Largo (Woman with Long Hair), 1938, mixed media on heavy paper laid down on canvas, 39 x 25 inches

Domingo Ravenet, El Jagüey (The BanyanTree) Painting

Domingo Ravenet, El Jagüey (The Banyan
Tree), 1938, oil on wood, 30 x 24 inches

Afrocubanismo examines how Cuban artists racialized as white people engaged with, and often appropriated, Afro-Cuban culture during the 1930s and ‘40s.

Mario Carreño, Pastoral (Pastoral) Painting

Mario Carreño, Pastoral (Pastoral), 1946, oil on canvas, 29 3/4 x 35 3/4 inches

Rafael Queneditt y Morales, Osh ún. Sculpture

Rafael Queneditt y Morales, Osh ún, 1969, Wood and repoussé and chased copper, 18 inches

Alberto Peña, Cuba en Marcha (Cuba on the March) Painting

Alberto Peña, Cuba en Marcha (Cuba on the March), 1936, Oil on burlap, 45 x 34 1/4 inches

René Portocarrero, Diablito Abacua (Little Devil Abacua) Painting

René Portocarrero, Diablito Abacua (Little Devil Abacua), 1962, oil on canvas, 20 x 16 1/4 inches

Exhibition Information:
El Pasado Mío/My Own Past: Afrodescendant Contributions to Cuban Art
Afrocubanismo: Highlights from the Ramón and Nercys Cernuda Collection
May 1-September 12, 2026
Lowe Art Museum
1301 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Lowe Art Museum: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by News Travels Fast.

Related Articles:

New Exhibition Explores Palestinian Stories of Displacement Across Generations

Realistic Watercolor Paintings Honor the Quiet Dignity of America’s Workers

Winslow Homer Printmaking and Paintings Are Reunited in an Ambitious Landmark Exhibition

Over 100 Latin American Artists Converge at This Landmark Exhibition in Monterrey, Mexico

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Johnny Depp Reveals a More Personal Side in New Shanghai Art Exhibition
Seattle Celebrates Jimothy, Its Favorite Round Raccoon, With an Epic Art Contest
Powerful Portraits Crafted From Hammered Nails Explore Black Identity, Healing, and Resistance [Interview]
Expansive Exhibition Meditates on the Role of the Sun and Moon Throughout Time and Across Cultures
Corey Helford Gallery Celebrates 20 Years of Championing New Contemporary Art With a 2-Part Show
This Laguna Beach Arts Festival Champions Local Art With a Juried Show of 120 Area Artists

More on My Modern Met

Colorful Papier-Mâché Sculptures Bring Abstract Paintings Into Three Dimensions
Giant Pop-Up Book at Los Angeles Public Library Sets Guinness World Record
Immersive Art and Electronic Music Come Together To Celebrate the Summer Solstice at LACMA [Interview]
AI Artist Turns His Generated Compositions Into Tactile Embroidered Works [Interview]
This Free Digital Archive Lets You Explore 5.8 Million Museum Artworks in New Ways
BTS Tour Stop in London Inspires British Museum To Launch Gallery Trail Spotlighting Korean Art

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.