41 Galentine’s Day Gifts to Celebrate the Ladies in Your Life

Are you familiar with Galentine’s Day? It’s the holiday that falls on February 13. While it’s often overshadowed by Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day has a special place in the hearts of many women. In the words of the imitable Leslie Knope, it’s about “ladies celebrating ladies.” First featured in an episode of the show Parks and Rec, it depicted Knope and her pals as they “kicked it, breakfast-style.”

The fictitious holiday has caught on in real life. Long after the show ended, women continue to rejoice in their female friendships on the eve of February 14. If you’re someone who wants to proclaim your platonic love, we’ve found unique gifts that you can give to any of the ladies in your life.

We’ve found empowering products that are also fun. Tattly makes inspirational temporary tattoos to tell your friends how awesome they are, and art lovers can honor the legacy of the pioneering female artist Frida Kahlo with a five-inch action figure.

Even if empowerment isn’t on your mind, you can still use it as the opportunity to get your besties some great gifts. They can be practical, too. Have a friend who loves to journal? We’ve included a quirky fish case that will hold all her favorite pens. And for those eager to learn a new craft, the kits of Kiriki Press are a charming introduction to embroidery.

Celebrate your favorite ladies with these creative Galentine’s Day gifts.

Leslie Knope Galentine’s Day Card

You Are Magic Art Print

Abstract Portrait Ring Cone

Supergal Bookend

Small Frida Kahlo Wisdom Book

Wicked Witch Bookmark

Scented Soap Petals

Llama Doll Embroidery Kit

Shattered Glass Ceiling Necklace

Therapy Dough

Coffee Then Create Mug

Personalized Friends Candle

Sun & Moon Pin Set

Women Trailblazers Page Flags Set

Flower Color Pencils (Set of 5)

Bad Girls Throughout History Book

Audrey Hepburn Keychain

Gold Circle Necklaces

Love Lives Here Puzzle

Lip Balm Set

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

Self-Care Monthly Subscription Box

Worry Healing Hut

Mini Handbag Illuminator

Paint-by-Numbers Kit

90s Pop Divas Coloring Book

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

Ladies Drawing Night Book

Whimsical Art Socks

Solar System Bib Necklace

Embroidery Temporary Tattoos

Amethyst Geode

Blooming Tea Set

Blue Bird Stockings

London City Skyline Ring

Crystal Air Plant Set

Women's Suffrage Puzzle

Positive Energy Candle

Bee Tea Strainers

Musical Sleep Mask

Ballerina Herbal Warming Slippers

This article has been edited and updated.

