41 Galentine’s Day Gifts to Celebrate the Ladies in Your Life

Are you familiar with Galentine’s Day? It’s the holiday that falls on February 13. While it’s often overshadowed by Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day has a special place in the hearts of many women. In the words of the imitable Leslie Knope, it’s about “ladies celebrating ladies.” First featured in an episode of the show Parks and Rec, it depicted Knope and her pals as they “kicked it, breakfast-style.”
The fictitious holiday has caught on in real life. Long after the show ended, women continue to rejoice in their female friendships on the eve of February 14. If you’re someone who wants to proclaim your platonic love, we’ve found unique gifts that you can give to any of the ladies in your life.
We’ve found empowering products that are also fun. Tattly makes inspirational temporary tattoos to tell your friends how awesome they are, and art lovers can honor the legacy of the pioneering female artist Frida Kahlo with a five-inch action figure.
Even if empowerment isn’t on your mind, you can still use it as the opportunity to get your besties some great gifts. They can be practical, too. Have a friend who loves to journal? We’ve included a quirky fish case that will hold all her favorite pens. And for those eager to learn a new craft, the kits of Kiriki Press are a charming introduction to embroidery.
Celebrate your favorite ladies with these creative Galentine’s Day gifts.
Leslie Knope Galentine’s Day Card
You Are Magic Art Print
Abstract Portrait Ring Cone
Supergal Bookend
Small Frida Kahlo Wisdom Book
Wicked Witch Bookmark
Scented Soap Petals
Llama Doll Embroidery Kit
Shattered Glass Ceiling Necklace
Therapy Dough
Coffee Then Create Mug
Personalized Friends Candle
Sun & Moon Pin Set
Women Trailblazers Page Flags Set
Flower Color Pencils (Set of 5)
Bad Girls Throughout History Book
Audrey Hepburn Keychain
Gold Circle Necklaces
Love Lives Here Puzzle
Lip Balm Set
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
Self-Care Monthly Subscription Box
Worry Healing Hut
Mini Handbag Illuminator
Paint-by-Numbers Kit
90s Pop Divas Coloring Book
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
Ladies Drawing Night Book
Whimsical Art Socks
Solar System Bib Necklace
Embroidery Temporary Tattoos
Amethyst Geode
Blooming Tea Set
Blue Bird Stockings
London City Skyline Ring
Crystal Air Plant Set
Women's Suffrage Puzzle
Positive Energy Candle
Bee Tea Strainers
Musical Sleep Mask
Ballerina Herbal Warming Slippers
This article has been edited and updated.
