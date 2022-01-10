Home / Gift Guide

41 Galentine’s Day Gifts to Celebrate the Ladies in Your Life

By Sara Barnes on January 9, 2022
Galentines Day Gift

Are you familiar with Galentine’s Day? It’s the holiday that falls on February 13. While it’s often overshadowed by Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day has a special place in the hearts of many women. In the words of the imitable Leslie Knope, it’s about “ladies celebrating ladies.” First featured in an episode of the show Parks and Rec, it depicted Knope and her pals as they “kicked it, breakfast-style.”

The fictitious holiday has caught on in real life. Long after the show ended, women continue to rejoice in their female friendships on the eve of February 14. If you’re someone who wants to proclaim your platonic love, we’ve found unique gifts that you can give to any of the ladies in your life.

We’ve found empowering products that are also fun. Tattly makes inspirational temporary tattoos to tell your friends how awesome they are, and art lovers can honor the legacy of the pioneering female artist Frida Kahlo with a five-inch action figure.

Even if empowerment isn’t on your mind, you can still use it as the opportunity to get your besties some great gifts. They can be practical, too. Have a friend who loves to journal? We’ve included a quirky fish case that will hold all her favorite pens. And for those eager to learn a new craft, the kits of Kiriki Press are a charming introduction to embroidery.

Celebrate your favorite ladies with these creative Galentine’s Day gifts.

 

Leslie Knope Galentine’s Day Card

Parcs and Rec Galentine's Day Card

CMYKirsten | $4.50+

 

You Are Magic Art Print

Galentine's Day Gifts

Banquet | $18

 

Abstract Portrait Ring Cone

 

Supergal Bookend

 

Small Frida Kahlo Wisdom Book

Frida Kahlo Wisdom Book

Hardie Grant | $9.99

 

Wicked Witch Bookmark

 

Scented Soap Petals

Galentine's Day Gifts

Body Luxuries | $19.99

 

Llama Doll Embroidery Kit

 

Shattered Glass Ceiling Necklace

 

Therapy Dough

 

Coffee Then Create Mug

Coffee Then Create Mug

My Modern Met | $16.95

 

Personalized Friends Candle

 

Sun & Moon Pin Set

 

Women Trailblazers Page Flags Set

 

Flower Color Pencils (Set of 5)

Galentine's Day Gifts

Trinus | $22

 

Bad Girls Throughout History Book

Galentine's Day Gifts

Ann Shen | $16.04

 

Audrey Hepburn Keychain

 

Gold Circle Necklaces

 

Love Lives Here Puzzle

Love Lives Here Puzzle

Galison | $16.99

 

Lip Balm Set

 

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

Galentine's Day Gifts

Shovava | $62

 

Self-Care Monthly Subscription Box

Galentine's Day Gifts 2020

TheraBox | $33.33+ per month

 

Worry Healing Hut

 

Mini Handbag Illuminator

 

Paint-by-Numbers Kit

 

90s Pop Divas Coloring Book

Galentines Day Gift

teamart | $12

 

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

 

Ladies Drawing Night Book

 

Whimsical Art Socks

Whimsical Art Socks

Curator Socks | $14.25

 

Solar System Bib Necklace

 

Embroidery Temporary Tattoos

Galentines Day Gift

Tattly | $15

 

Amethyst Geode

Galentines Day Gift

Rocknair | $50

 

Blooming Tea Set

 

Blue Bird Stockings

 

London City Skyline Ring

 

Crystal Air Plant Set

Amethyst Crystal Air Plant

AURAMORE | $24

 

Women's Suffrage Puzzle

 

Positive Energy Candle

 

Bee Tea Strainers

Galentines Day Gift

BeanTreeTeas | $7.95

 

Musical Sleep Mask

 

Ballerina Herbal Warming Slippers

 

This article has been edited and updated.

