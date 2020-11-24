30 Small Stocking Stuffers That Will Make a Big Impression This Holiday Season

Many would agree that rummaging through your Christmas stocking is one of the most exciting parts of Christmas morning. Hung by the fireplace or at the end of your bed, the tradition of filling an empty sock-shaped bag full of surprises originates from the life of Saint Nicholas. Legend has it that the Christian bishop wanted to help an old man in poverty, by secretly throwing bags of gold coins directly into his daughters’ stockings while they were hanging up to dry by the fireplace. This led to the custom of children hanging stockings or putting out shoes, eagerly awaiting gifts from Saint Nicholas.

The stories of Saint Nicholas’ secret gift-giving later influenced the modern Christmas Eve traditions of Santa Claus. Today, many children (and adults) are still leaving out their stockings in the hopes of finding them filled with all sorts of tiny treats by morning. After all, good things come in small packages.

If you’re looking for unique stocking fillers for your loved ones, this gift guide includes something for everyone on your list. For the artist in your life, we’ve included the Viviva Colorsheets—a portable booklet of watercolor paint sheets. For crafters, there’s plenty of gift ideas to keep them busy, including a hedgehog needle felting project. For photographers, check out the solar photography kit. But if you'd like that creative person to just relax, give them some geode bath bombs to make sure they take some time that's just for them.

Looking for creative stocking stuffers? Check out our selection of 30 small gift ideas that are sure to make a big impression.

Geode Bath Bombs

Ballerina Bookmark

Moscow Mule Carry-On Cocktail Kit

Bull Bottle Stopper

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

Small Leather Pouch Kit

Solar Photography Kit

“Art Genius” Playing Cards

Hedgehog Needle Felting Kit

Cat Head Air Freshener

Pink Bream Fish Pouch

Hand Embroidered Bee Lapel Pins

Abstract Portrait Ring Cone

Never Give Up Necklace

Small Wooden Cat Pile Game

Lollipopter Kinetic Toy

Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder

Balloon Dog Phone Stand

Barry the Slug Plush

Sheep and Sheep Dog Wool Dryer Balls

“Dot” Kokeshi Doll

Rainbow Pencils

Quote Pencil Bag

Portable Watercolor Paint Sheets

Blue Floral Temporary Tattoos

Yoga Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Rainbow Sloths Enamel Pins

Monstera Leaf Coasters

Leather Fox Wallet

Mini Cactus and Green Circle Planter

This article has been edited and updated.

