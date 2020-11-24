Home / Design / Creative Products

30 Small Stocking Stuffers That Will Make a Big Impression This Holiday Season

By Emma Taggart on November 23, 2020
Small Stocking Stuffer Gifts

Many would agree that rummaging through your Christmas stocking is one of the most exciting parts of Christmas morning. Hung by the fireplace or at the end of your bed, the tradition of filling an empty sock-shaped bag full of surprises originates from the life of Saint Nicholas. Legend has it that the Christian bishop wanted to help an old man in poverty, by secretly throwing bags of gold coins directly into his daughters’ stockings while they were hanging up to dry by the fireplace. This led to the custom of children hanging stockings or putting out shoes, eagerly awaiting gifts from Saint Nicholas.

The stories of Saint Nicholas’ secret gift-giving later influenced the modern Christmas Eve traditions of Santa Claus. Today, many children (and adults) are still leaving out their stockings in the hopes of finding them filled with all sorts of tiny treats by morning. After all, good things come in small packages.

If you’re looking for unique stocking fillers for your loved ones, this gift guide includes something for everyone on your list. For the artist in your life, we’ve included the Viviva Colorsheets—a portable booklet of watercolor paint sheets. For crafters, there’s plenty of gift ideas to keep them busy, including a hedgehog needle felting project. For photographers, check out the solar photography kit. But if you'd like that creative person to just relax, give them some geode bath bombs to make sure they take some time that's just for them.

Looking for creative stocking stuffers? Check out our selection of 30 small gift ideas that are sure to make a big impression.

 

Geode Bath Bombs

 

Ballerina Bookmark

 

Moscow Mule Carry-On Cocktail Kit

 

Bull Bottle Stopper

 

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

 

Small Leather Pouch Kit

 

Solar Photography Kit

UncommonGoods | $14.95

 

“Art Genius” Playing Cards

 

Hedgehog Needle Felting Kit

 

Cat Head Air Freshener

 

Pink Bream Fish Pouch

Don Fisher | $25.86+

 

Hand Embroidered Bee Lapel Pins

 

Abstract Portrait Ring Cone

 

Never Give Up Necklace

 

Small Wooden Cat Pile Game

Comma | $20

 

Lollipopter Kinetic Toy

 

Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder

Tweexy | $9.99

 

Balloon Dog Phone Stand

Case-Mate | $9.99

 

Barry the Slug Plush

Sara Carr | $60.62

 

Sheep and Sheep Dog Wool Dryer Balls

 

“Dot” Kokeshi Doll

Sketch.inc | $47.50

 

Rainbow Pencils

 

Quote Pencil Bag

 

Portable Watercolor Paint Sheets

 

Blue Floral Temporary Tattoos

Tattly | $15

 

Yoga Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Brogamats | $25

 

Rainbow Sloths Enamel Pins

Surfing Sloth | $11.39

 

Monstera Leaf Coasters 

 

Leather Fox Wallet

smallqueue | $75+

 

Mini Cactus and Green Circle Planter

 

