15 Unique Holiday Gifts You Can Only Find on Etsy

The holidays are approaching, and that means you'll be shopping for your loved ones. Coming up with the perfect Christmas gift isn't always easy, particularly if you want to put a present under the tree that's unique. Luckily, Etsy is here to help. With millions of makers, there are plenty of special items that will arrive in time for the holidays.

To make things easy, Etsy has launched its Holiday Hub, which gathers everything you need to pick out a present. You can easily search gifts by price point or by interest, and there are even sections dedicated to decor. So if you also need something to spruce up your tree or a good host gift for a holiday party, you'll be able to find something perfect.

We've made things even easier by looking through and selecting 15 unique Christmas gifts from Etsy. From funky jewelry to inspired decor, our gift guide will start you off on the right foot. Scroll down to see our selections, and then head over to Etsy and order your gift in time for the holidays.

Here are 15 unique holiday gifts from the exceptional makers found on Etsy.

Vintage Hand Rhinestone Earrings

Paint Palette Hair Pin

Quirky Hand Ceramic Vase

Minimalist Birthstone and Name Necklace

Ocean-Inspired Resin Ring Dish

Wintery Ceramic Mug

Modern Patchwork Quilt Wall Hanging

Modern Gold Fan Earrings

Palm Leaf Punch Needle Kit

Holiday Scents Candle Sampler Pack

Customizable Hand Embroidered Notebook

Crochet Flower Bouquet

Personalized Curve Ring

Personalizable Christmas Musical Carousel

Crochet Bookmarks

Prices were accurate at time of publishing.

