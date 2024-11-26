Home / Gift Guide

15 Unique Holiday Gifts You Can Only Find on Etsy

By Jessica Stewart on November 26, 2024
Etsy Holiday Guide 2024

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

The holidays are approaching, and that means you'll be shopping for your loved ones. Coming up with the perfect Christmas gift isn't always easy, particularly if you want to put a present under the tree that's unique. Luckily, Etsy is here to help. With millions of makers, there are plenty of special items that will arrive in time for the holidays.

To make things easy, Etsy has launched its Holiday Hub, which gathers everything you need to pick out a present. You can easily search gifts by price point or by interest, and there are even sections dedicated to decor. So if you also need something to spruce up your tree or a good host gift for a holiday party, you'll be able to find something perfect.

We've made things even easier by looking through and selecting 15 unique Christmas gifts from Etsy. From funky jewelry to inspired decor, our gift guide will start you off on the right foot. Scroll down to see our selections, and then head over to Etsy and order your gift in time for the holidays.

Here are 15 unique holiday gifts from the exceptional makers found on Etsy.

 

Vintage Hand Rhinestone Earrings

Etsy Holiday Guide 2024

History Time Traveler | $140

 

Paint Palette Hair Pin

Paint Palette Hair Clip

Treasure Hunt Studio Co | $30.72

 

Quirky Hand Ceramic Vase

shop megan made this | $78.20

 

Minimalist Birthstone and Name Necklace

Minimalist necklace with name and birthstone

Minimalist Jewel Shop | $27.86+

 

Ocean-Inspired Resin Ring Dish

Resin Ocean Themed Ring Dish

Mutlu Art Studio | $21+

 

Wintery Ceramic Mug

Wintery ceramic mug

Stonehouse Pottery OH | $32.50+

 

Modern Patchwork Quilt Wall Hanging

Modern patchwork quilt wall hanging by Mood and Mantle

Mood and Mantle | $335.13

 

Modern Gold Fan Earrings

Minimalist gold fan earrings

Yuka Studio Jewelry | $98

 

Palm Leaf Punch Needle Kit

Needle punch kit

String of the Art | $69.95

 

Holiday Scents Candle Sampler Pack

Holiday candle sampler

MLTD Candle Company | $35+

 

Customizable Hand Embroidered Notebook

Hand embroidered notebook

Lana Home Craft | $49.60

 

Crochet Flower Bouquet

Crochet Flower Bouquet

Vega Studio Art | $29.61+

 

Personalized Curve Ring

Custom Curve Initial Ring

Caitlyn Minimalist | $20.30+

 

Personalizable Christmas Musical Carousel

Personalized Christmas musical carousel

harper and lo | $47.99

 

Crochet Bookmarks

Crochet bookmarks

Comic Sams Crafts | $71.91

 

Prices were accurate at time of publishing.

Related Articles:

45 Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life

101 Fun 2024 Holiday Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life

2024 Holiday Gifts Under $20 for Anyone Who Loves Creative Things

37 Creative Gifts Under $10 That’ll Make Someone Feel Like a Billion Bucks in 2024

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

37 Creative Gifts Under $10 That’ll Make Someone Feel Like a Billion Bucks in 2024
2024 Holiday Gifts Under $20 for Anyone Who Loves Creative Things
The Best Gifts for Teens: 25 Fun and Original Ideas
45 Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life
25+ Places To Buy Gifts That Give Back This Holiday Season
101 Fun 2024 Holiday Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

28 Autumnal Accessories To Make You Feel Festive This Fall
20 Personalized Father’s Day Gifts To Make Your Dad Feel Extra Special
26 Creative Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads
36 Creative Father’s Day Gifts for the “World’s Greatest Dad”
10 of the Best Online Shops for Affordable Mother’s Day Gifts
37 Creative Mother’s Day Gifts for the Greatest Woman in Your Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.