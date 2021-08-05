Home / Design / Creative Products

25 Dreamy Gifts Inspired by Astrology’s Zodiac Signs

By Sara Barnes and Kelly Richman-Abdou on August 4, 2021
Astrology Gifts

If you know someone who swears by their star sign and lives by their horoscope, why not wow them season with a dazzling zodiac-inspired present?

In this sparkling selection of astrology gifts, you'll find something for everyone. From dreamy jewelry—including constellation-inspired necklaces and earrings stamped with glyphs—to ethereal decor—like a glow-in-the-dark clock and a glistening glass—these enchanting products bring the power of the cosmos to everyday life. So, whether the lucky recipient is a fire, water, air, or earth sign, one thing is crystal clear: they're sure to be seeing stars!

Scope out these creative astrology gifts. They're perfect for every star sign!

 

Leo Constellation Clock

 

 

Zodiac Sign Beer Can Glass

 

Constellation Necklace

 

Constellation Nail Decals

Constellation Nail Decals

The Ink Star | $5.73

 

Zodiac Phone Case

Star Phone Case

Prrfect Case | $18.61+

 

Soy Candle

Soy Candle

Esh Candles | $15.99

 

Aquarius Zodiac Art Print

Aquarius Zodiac Art Print

Sweet Omens | $18.85+

 

Constellation Mug

 

Zodiac Vinyl Stickers

 

Virgo Keychain

Virgo Keychain

Wild Rose | $14.99

 

Horoscope Bracelet

Horoscope Bracelet

LILUstudio | $17.99+

 

Minimalist Ring Dish

 

Astrology Notebook

Astrology Notebook

ShopFIN | $25

 

Zodiac Soap

 

Star Sign Ornaments

 

Star Sign Necklace

Astrology Pendant

Willow | $15.80+

 

Wheel of the Year

 

Zodiac Pencil Bag

Zodiac Bag

Willow | $15.80+

 

Botanical Zodiac Constellation Art Print

Floral Zodiac Print

Ink and Luxe | $21.57+

 

Glyph Earrings

 

Glow-in-the-Dark Embroidery

Astrology Gifts Astrology Horoscope Star Signs

LaIndustria | $33.16

 

Starry Wall Decals

 

Constellation Cuff Links

Astrology Gifts Astrology Horoscope Star Signs Astrology Jewelry

JujuTreasures | $26.49

 

Color-Changing Coffee Cup

 

Vintage-Inspired Plates

 

This article has been edited and updated.

