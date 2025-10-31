20 Quirky Gifts Perfect for People Who Love Painting

Characterized by colorful compositions, energetic brushstrokes, and a wide range of visual styles, painting is one of the most beloved and popular forms of art. While not everyone can create an acrylic or oil masterpiece, everyone can enjoy the timeless practice with these products for people who love paintings.

Transcending the traditional canvas, this selection features everything from colorful and contemporary home decor to stylish statement jewelry. Some gifts—like the palette-inspired pendant and cookie cutter—showcase a love for the painting process. Others—like the tiny Van Gogh figurine and the Monet-inspired scarf—convey an interest in art history. And some—including the pillow splattered in paint and the splashy clock—simply celebrate the beauty of brushwork.

Whether you're an artist, museum-goer, or simply a lover of color, these products are sure to please your painterly side!

Check out our selection of gifts for people who love paintings!

Girl with a Pearl Earring Beaded Brooch

The Kiss Socks

Vincent van Gogh Paintings as Phone Cases

Starry Night Necklace

Abstract Painting Pillow

Watercolor Prints

Brushwork Backpack

Wassily Kandinsky Memory Game

Famous Art Earrings

Stroke Stickers

Water Lilies Scarf

Museum Print

Brushstroke Mug

Splashy Clock

Mini Easel Picture Frame

Palette Pendant

Watercolor Temporary Tattoos

Painterly Pouch

Looking for more products for the creative people in your life? Be sure to check out our selection of gifts for artists!

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

‘Brushstroke’ Cakes Put a Painterly Twist on Traditional Cake Decorating

Ingenious Coffee Mugs Save Artists From Accidentally Drinking Their Paint Water

13 Best Watercolor Paint Sets Both Beginners and Professional Artists Will Love