20 Quirky Gifts Perfect for People Who Love Painting

By Emma Taggart and Kelly Richman-Abdou on October 31, 2025
Characterized by colorful compositions, energetic brushstrokes, and a wide range of visual styles, painting is one of the most beloved and popular forms of art. While not everyone can create an acrylic or oil masterpiece, everyone can enjoy the timeless practice with these products for people who love paintings.

Transcending the traditional canvas, this selection features everything from colorful and contemporary home decor to stylish statement jewelry. Some gifts—like the palette-inspired pendant and cookie cutter—showcase a love for the painting process. Others—like the tiny Van Gogh figurine and the Monet-inspired scarf—convey an interest in art history. And some—including the pillow splattered in paint and the splashy clock—simply celebrate the beauty of brushwork.

Whether you're an artist, museum-goer, or simply a lover of color, these products are sure to please your painterly side!

Check out our selection of gifts for people who love paintings!

 

Girl with a Pearl Earring Beaded Brooch

 

The Kiss Socks

 

Vincent van Gogh Paintings as Phone Cases

Vincent van Gogh Phone Cases

BobbyArizona | $17.65

 

Starry Night Necklace

DimanDesign | $29.26

 

Abstract Painting Pillow

Abstract Paint Pillow

11WHITELANE | $16.18

 

Watercolor Prints

 

Brushwork Backpack

Pamela Gatens | $52.49

 

Wassily Kandinsky Memory Game

 

Famous Art Earrings

 

Stroke Stickers

Bianca Green | $2.99

 

Van Gogh Action Figure

 

Water Lilies Scarf

 

Museum Print

mwittart | $14.99

 

Brushstroke Mug

 

Paintbrush Cookie Cutter

 

Splashy Clock

Walyco | $23.24

 

Mini Easel Picture Frame

 

Palette Pendant

 

Watercolor Temporary Tattoos

Tattly | $15.00

 

Painterly Pouch

Amir Faysal | $11.99

 

Looking for more products for the creative people in your life? Be sure to check out our selection of gifts for artists!

 

This article has been edited and updated.

