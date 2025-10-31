15+ New York-Themed Gifts That Are So Much Better Than a T-Shirt

Start spreading the news—we love New York! To express our admiration for the bustling metropolis, we've come up with a selection of gifts that are much more creative than a souvenir shirt.

From a statement necklace to an Empire State building-inspired print, some of these products showcase New York City's well-known skyline. Others—including a yellow cab poster and subway map plate—explore the way New Yorkers make their way around the concrete jungle. Of course, some celebrate the Big Apple's food scene, allowing you to transform your kitchen into a craft brewery, coffee shop, or pizza place. And, if the fast pace of NYC is too much for you, a few products even escape city limits to honor the entire Empire State.

Wake up in the “city that never sleeps” with these eye-catching New York gifts!

These gifts are a great way to creatively say “I ❤ New York.”

NYC Instant Film

New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle

Hand Embroidered City Pillow

Some are inspired by New York City's iconic architecture.

Skyline Necklace

Empire State Building Art Print

Others explore the ways New Yorkers get around…

Taxi Print

Subway Coasters

New York City Map Necklace

New York Wood Map

…and eat!

Iconic To-Go Cup

Polymer Clay Bagel Earrings

Brooklyn Brewshop Beer Making Kit

Neon Sign

Some celebrate the official symbols of the Empire State, including its state bird, flower, fruit, and animal.

Eastern Bluebird Art Print

Apple Pin

Wooden Beaver Figurine

And, of course, the best thing about New York is its people.

“Humans of New York : Stories” Book

This article has been edited and updated.

