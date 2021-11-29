Home / Gift Guide

The Best Gifts for Teens: 20 Fun and Original Ideas

By Jessica Stewart on November 29, 2021
Best Christmas Gifts for Teens

The holidays are here and that means picking up the perfect gift. But finding something special for the teenager in your life isn't always easy. Trends change and tastes can be fickle. The key to purchasing a great gift for a teenager is getting them something that they'll actually want to use. If you're not sure where to start, we're here to help.

From a game based on TikTok to fashion that will empower any adolescent girl, we have hand-picked 20 fun gifts that any teenager will love. Tech-junkies will be thrilled to get wireless headphones, while the social media mavens will get a lot of use out of Heyday's ring light with a tripod. But if you have a teenager who is more into crafts and computers, there is still a lot to choose from.

There's a psychedelic cat puzzle to keep them busy for hours or Chameleon's blendable markers to allow them to express their creativity. Or, if they're into comfort, what about some fuzzy slippers that look like sneakers or an enormous, stretchy blanket for snuggling up and keeping warm.

Finding the perfect gift for a teen doesn't have to be difficult. You just need a little imagination to tap into their interests and you'll be sure to see their faces light up on Christmas morning.

Looking for a cool gift that a teenager will actually want to use? We've got the 20 best gifts that every teen wants.

 

Empowered Feminist Fashion

 

Neon Crossbody Bag

 

Apple Airpods Pro

Apple Airpod Pro

Apple | $189.99

 

Comfy Faux-Fur-Lined Slippers

Fur-Lined Sneaker Slippers

Gravity | $65

 

Colorful Cat Puzzle

 

Ring Light with Tripod

Ring Light with Tripod

Heyday | $29.99

 

Embroidery Temporary Tattoos

Embroidery Temporary Tattoos

Tattly | $15

 

Karaoke Microphone Speaker

 

Oversized Snuggle Blanket

 

Blendable Markers

Chameleon Pens Blendable Markers

Chameleon | $39.99

 

Paint-by-Numbers Kit

 

LED Light Photo Clips

Photo Clip String Lights

LECLSTAR | $75

 

100 Things to Do Scratch Off Poster

 

Oculus Quest 2

 

TikTok Challenge Game

 

Fujifilm Mini 11 Bundle

Best Christmas Gifts for Teens Fujifilm Mini 11

Fujifilm | $59.99

 

Tie-Dye Backpack

Tie Dye Backpack

STATE | $95

 

Three-Piece Sloth Ring

Adjustable Sloth Ring

Mary Lou | $119

 

Unicorn Cereal Bowl

 

Game of Phones

 

Jessica Stewart

