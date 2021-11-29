The Best Gifts for Teens: 20 Fun and Original Ideas

The holidays are here and that means picking up the perfect gift. But finding something special for the teenager in your life isn't always easy. Trends change and tastes can be fickle. The key to purchasing a great gift for a teenager is getting them something that they'll actually want to use. If you're not sure where to start, we're here to help.

From a game based on TikTok to fashion that will empower any adolescent girl, we have hand-picked 20 fun gifts that any teenager will love. Tech-junkies will be thrilled to get wireless headphones, while the social media mavens will get a lot of use out of Heyday's ring light with a tripod. But if you have a teenager who is more into crafts and computers, there is still a lot to choose from.

There's a psychedelic cat puzzle to keep them busy for hours or Chameleon's blendable markers to allow them to express their creativity. Or, if they're into comfort, what about some fuzzy slippers that look like sneakers or an enormous, stretchy blanket for snuggling up and keeping warm.

Finding the perfect gift for a teen doesn't have to be difficult. You just need a little imagination to tap into their interests and you'll be sure to see their faces light up on Christmas morning.

Empowered Feminist Fashion

Neon Crossbody Bag

Apple Airpods Pro

Comfy Faux-Fur-Lined Slippers

Colorful Cat Puzzle

Ring Light with Tripod

Embroidery Temporary Tattoos

Karaoke Microphone Speaker

Oversized Snuggle Blanket

Blendable Markers

Paint-by-Numbers Kit

LED Light Photo Clips

100 Things to Do Scratch Off Poster

Oculus Quest 2

TikTok Challenge Game

Fujifilm Mini 11 Bundle

Tie-Dye Backpack

Three-Piece Sloth Ring

Unicorn Cereal Bowl

Game of Phones

