10 Custom Art Gifts That Dad Will Love

By Jessica Stewart on May 19, 2021
Custom Art Gift for Father's Day

This post is sponsored by Minted. Our partners are handpicked by My Modern Met’s team because they represent the best in design and innovation.

While you should never need an excuse to celebrate the dad in your life, Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to make sure he knows how much you care. And one of the best ways to make him smile is to gift something personal and custom that speaks to your bond. If you aren't sure where to get started, Minted has you covered. With many options for custom photo and wall art, there's bound to be the perfect item to make Dad feel special.

You'll want to start by selecting some of your favorite photos, which could mean going back to early childhood memories or sitting down and getting some professional portraits done. With pictures in hand, you can easily create a piece of custom photo art and even include meaningful text. And anytime the father figure in your life takes a look, he'll be reminded of the special times you shared. How you want to frame the art is up to you—whether it be a single image in black and white or a multi-photo collage, there's no limit to how creative you can get.

Photos aren't your thing? That's ok! There are still plenty of ways to capture memories and gift them to Dad. Custom wall art can vary from a portrait of your home or gold foil map art to commemorate a special place. Whatever you select, just know that you are putting together a meaningful gift that will become a cherished keepsake over the years.

We've pulled together a list of our 10 favorite pieces of custom photo and wall art that is sure to be a hit with Dad. Take a look and you are bound to find the perfect present for this Father's Day.

This Father's Day, celebrate Dad with a piece of custom photo or wall art.

 

Dad Custom Photo Art

 

Heart Photo Collage

Minted Heart Photo Collage

Minted | $29+

 

Black and White Family Photo Print

 

Personalized Gold Foil Photo Collage

Personalized Photo Collage Father's Day Gift

Hooray Creative | $64.50+

 

Custom Dad Photo Box Collage

 

Personalized Photo Print

Personalized Photo Print for Father's Day

Minted | $24+

 

Best Dad Ever Gold Foil Photo Wall Art

Best Dad Ever Photo Art

seulghi | $64.50+

 

If phots don't tickle your fancy, here is some creative personalized art dad will love.

 

Custom House Portrait Art

Custom House Portrait

Minted | $38+

 

Custom Gold Foil Map Art

Goil Foil Custom Map Art for Father's Day

Minted | $158+

 

Our Vows Wall Art

Wedding Vow Wall Art by Minted

Minted | $38+

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
