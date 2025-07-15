Gatsby the “Galaxy Kitty” Is Covered in Hundreds of Fur Stars

Meet Gatsby, the “Galaxy Kitty,” whose fur is a real meow-teor shower of stars. His cosmic markings are caused by vitiligo, a rare medical condition that causes patches of white fur to develop over time. When pet photographer Greg Murray first spotted Gatsby’s dazzling appearance on Instagram, he was instantly inspired to capture the striking cat on camera. He reached out to Gatsby’s human, Jean Noyes, and now, the dashing cat is the star of his own Gatsby the Galaxy Kitty calendar, which is helping raise funds to support rescue animals.

Gatsby was born as a tuxedo kitten, but at around 7 months old, he started developing distinctive white patches. Jean Noyes, who adopted him as a kitten, began documenting his transformation on social media, where Gatsby quickly grew a large following. “Meeting such a special rescue cat like Gatsby was an honor,” Murray tells My Modern Met. “While he was already very well known across social media, it was nice to share his photos with people who hadn’t heard of him yet.”

Murray is based in Cleveland, and with Gatsby and Noyes living all the way in Iowa, he figured he’d never get the chance to photograph the rare feline. But when he reached out to Noyes about the project, she enthusiastically agreed, and even made the long drive to Cleveland to make it happen.

The photoshoot was a success, but it took time to get the perfect shots. “Photographing cats isn't the easiest,” admits Murray. “Unlike dogs, who tend to be easier in the studio, cats spend much of their time in one place and can be nervous in new environments. We spent much of the day together and Gatsby got more comfortable as time went on.” The final series of calendar images showcase Gatsby’s amazing markings from head to tail, but they also capture his sweet personality.

Gatsby’s beauty isn’t just fur-deep—he shines just as brightly on the inside, too. Since the day he was adopted, Gatsby has been a steady source of comfort and companionship for Noyes during a challenging period in her life. Murray tells us, “Meeting Jean in person and hearing more of her story and how Gatsby has played a positive role in her life, made the photo session even more special.”

Murray hopes that by showcasing and celebrating Gatsby’s vitiligo, the photos will help people with the same condition feel seen, understood, and empowered. He explains, “When a person sees their reflection in an animal—especially one that’s celebrated for its uniqueness—it can create an emotional connection and help them feel less alone, knowing that their difference exists in other beautiful living beings too.”

A portion of the proceeds from the Gatsby the Galaxy Kitty calendar will go toward Neighborhood Pets Outreach & Resource Center in Cleveland, which offers affordable veterinary care. Another share will support a similar organization near Noyes’ hometown in Red Oak, Iowa. These centers provide essential services like spaying, neutering, and vaccinations for pet owners with limited financial resources.

Check out the photos below and buy the calendar here. You can also follow Gatsby on Instagram and TikTok to see more of his cosmic fur.

Pet photographer Greg Murray featured Gatsby in a new calendar that helps raise funds for rescue animals.

