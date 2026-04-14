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People Are Sharing Proof Their Pets Watched Artemis II—and NASA Is Responding

By Regina Sienra on April 14, 2026

Last week, millions tuned in to watch the Artemis II mission to go to the farthest part of the moon ever reached by humans and safely return its four astronauts back to Earth. While most of those watching were space fans and science lovers, there was another small subset of viewers: curious pets who followed the action on screen. One such critter was an orange cat named Miles, who followed the livestream while cuddling with his human, Mariah Garrett.

Inspired by the cuteness of the scene, Garrett snapped a picture of Miles sitting on her lap, capturing the cat’s vantage point from above his ears. She captioned the image, “Teaching my cat about Artemis II, space and our beloved moon,” and posted it to X (formerly Twitter), where it quickly gained thousands of likes from fellow viewers.

Countless accounts replied to the tweet, but one stood out above the rest. The official NASA account responded with the most wholesome shout out a cat can get.  “Tell your cat the Artemis II crew said pspsps,” the agency wrote on X.

Understandably, both Garrett and Miles freaked out, with the human posting a follow up image of the cat seemingly yelling with excitement. “He’s screaming with joy at this response and wants to know if he can join the next mission,” Garrett wrote. The pair continued to watch the livestream, following along through the crew’s re-entry to Earth and their splashdown off the coast of San Diego.

“He typically doesn’t watch TV with me because he’d rather nap. But he has (for whatever reason) seemed extra attentive to the NASA Artemis II livestreams,” Garrett told The Dodo.“If that is the first shoutout to a cat from space, then I have peaked in life as a cat mom, and I am honored.”

Miles wasn’t the only pet or even feline to enjoy the Artemis II livestream. Throughout the 10-day journey, pet owners have been sharing proof of their own animal companions entranced by the space stream. Scroll down to see images and video of these good boys and girls getting their fill of astronomical entertainment.

An orange cat named Miles followed the Artemis II livestream attentively while cuddling with his human, Mariah Garrett.

Inspired by the cuteness of the scene, Garrett snapped a picture of Miles sitting on her lap, capturing the cat’s vantage point from above his ears.

The message made its way to NASA, who responded with the most wholesome shout out a cat can get.

Understandably, both Garrett and Miles freaked out, with the human posting a follow up image of the cat seemingly yelling with excitement.

Miles wasn’t the only furry friend who tuned into the moon mission though.

More and more pet owners started sharing proof of their animal companions fixed on the historic event.

And NASA has even been acknowledging the good boys and girls.

Source: Cat Watching Artemis II Moon Mission Gets A Surprise Message From Astronauts

Related Articles:

NASA Shares Breathtaking Images From the Artemis II Lunar Flyby

Marvel at NASA’s Artemis II Mission Launch by Watching It in Extreme Slow Motion

Meet the Four Astronauts Who Are Currently on Their Way to the Moon

NASA’s Artemis II Launches First Crewed Moon Mission in Decades

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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