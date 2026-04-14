People Are Sharing Proof Their Pets Watched Artemis II—and NASA Is Responding

teaching my cat about artemis II, space and our beloved moon ♡ pic.twitter.com/FBZHTlo5pw — mariah ✷ (@alltooriah) April 7, 2026

Last week, millions tuned in to watch the Artemis II mission to go to the farthest part of the moon ever reached by humans and safely return its four astronauts back to Earth. While most of those watching were space fans and science lovers, there was another small subset of viewers: curious pets who followed the action on screen. One such critter was an orange cat named Miles, who followed the livestream while cuddling with his human, Mariah Garrett.

Inspired by the cuteness of the scene, Garrett snapped a picture of Miles sitting on her lap, capturing the cat’s vantage point from above his ears. She captioned the image, “Teaching my cat about Artemis II, space and our beloved moon,” and posted it to X (formerly Twitter), where it quickly gained thousands of likes from fellow viewers.

Countless accounts replied to the tweet, but one stood out above the rest. The official NASA account responded with the most wholesome shout out a cat can get. “Tell your cat the Artemis II crew said pspsps,” the agency wrote on X.

Understandably, both Garrett and Miles freaked out, with the human posting a follow up image of the cat seemingly yelling with excitement. “He’s screaming with joy at this response and wants to know if he can join the next mission,” Garrett wrote. The pair continued to watch the livestream, following along through the crew’s re-entry to Earth and their splashdown off the coast of San Diego.

“He typically doesn’t watch TV with me because he’d rather nap. But he has (for whatever reason) seemed extra attentive to the NASA Artemis II livestreams,” Garrett told The Dodo.“If that is the first shoutout to a cat from space, then I have peaked in life as a cat mom, and I am honored.”

Miles wasn’t the only pet or even feline to enjoy the Artemis II livestream. Throughout the 10-day journey, pet owners have been sharing proof of their own animal companions entranced by the space stream. Scroll down to see images and video of these good boys and girls getting their fill of astronomical entertainment.

An orange cat named Miles followed the Artemis II livestream attentively while cuddling with his human, Mariah Garrett.

miles is very honk shoo honk shoo. he stayed up all night training to go to the moon pic.twitter.com/E4a8WEg52n — mariah ✷ (@alltooriah) April 8, 2026

Inspired by the cuteness of the scene, Garrett snapped a picture of Miles sitting on her lap, capturing the cat’s vantage point from above his ears.

teaching my cat about how artemis II just landed back on planet earth after a historic journey to the moon ♡ pic.twitter.com/U4tAHR3Ba1 — mariah ✷ (@alltooriah) April 11, 2026

The message made its way to NASA, who responded with the most wholesome shout out a cat can get.

Tell your cat the Artemis II crew said pspsps — NASA (@NASA) April 7, 2026

Understandably, both Garrett and Miles freaked out, with the human posting a follow up image of the cat seemingly yelling with excitement.

he’s screaming with joy at this response and wants to know if he can join the next mission pic.twitter.com/FsA0UmCyMW — mariah ✷ (@alltooriah) April 7, 2026

Miles wasn’t the only furry friend who tuned into the moon mission though.

Mine was seated front and center, learning as much as his little brain could handle ‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/DpTIWCxAfz — lweissen (@lweissen) April 7, 2026

More and more pet owners started sharing proof of their animal companions fixed on the historic event.

Here is my best friend monitoring the situation as well! Her name is Nasa ￼￼￼<3 pic.twitter.com/x522aMuQGD — Project Snail Gary (@spenshi) April 6, 2026

It was in the middle of the night here, so image have had to get a makeover to see our black Nala who also watched along pic.twitter.com/yvWis0Ui5v — Mike Jensen (@udvikleren) April 7, 2026

my dog watching Artemis II pic.twitter.com/JNmRqaqzE5 — Danielle Paquette (@depacq) April 7, 2026

Indie is keeping an eye on things too… pic.twitter.com/rYgkMWtAaV — Amy N (@msamynor) April 6, 2026

And NASA has even been acknowledging the good boys and girls.

Give Beaker a pat for the crew! They can't quite reach from the Moon. — NASA (@NASA) April 6, 2026

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