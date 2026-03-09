Home / Animals / Cats

Sweden Says Cat Owners Should Check on Their Furry Friends at Least Twice a Day

By Ava Linker on March 9, 2026
Cats are known as independent creatures, and it can feel like you need them more than they need you. But Swedish authorities disagree. The country has some of the strongest animal welfare laws in the world, and the government requires cat owners to check on their felines at least twice a day to ensure their well-being.

The Swedish Board of Agriculture has guidelines on how owners should care for their kitties. At the top of these directives is, “check on your cat at least twice a day,” because they may seem independent but still need attentive care and appreciate social time. All cats are included under this rule—even outdoor cats and barn cats—but the board acknowledges that felines with greater needs (such as sick, injured, or pregnant) will require more attention and time.

Just leaving food and water out doesn’t meet the requirement. Caretakers must pay attention to their cats to notice abnormal behavior and ensure they are safe and healthy. By checking on cats twice daily, owners can monitor illness, injury, and stress by noticing when their cat is not acting like itself.

While some people outside of Sweden think the rule is strict, many animal welfare experts see it as a reflection of the country’s commitment to protecting animals. Cats are generally less studied than dogs, but evidence shows that there is attachment between human and felines. Cats, for instance, are able to distinguish between their human’s regular voice and their “cat voice.”

Sweden’s social structure makes it easier to give pets the time they need. The country is known for its work-life balance with flexible hours, and ample paid vacation days make this rule more practicable, so we finally may be able to learn all of a feline’s many facial expressions.

Cats may seem independent, but they need you more than they think. Sweden’s rule is at least two check-ins a day to prevent neglect and promote well-being.

Of course, cats with more needs may need longer or more check-ins, but that doesn’t mean cats that spend more time outdoors don’t require less attention, according to the Swedish Board of Agriculture.

The regulations and culture around work-life balance in Sweden make it easier for some people to take the time and check on their cats and give them the attention they need.

Sources: People who leave their cats alone all day will now be fined in one country, How to take care of your cat

