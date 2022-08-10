Home / Animals / Cats

This Cat Is Nicknamed “Zorro” for the Mask-Like Marking Across His Face

By Madyson DeJausserand on August 10, 2022
A mixed Persian cat named Boy is beloved by people around the world for his resemblance to a popular masked vigilante. The kitty has a black marking around its eyes that looks just like the mask that the fictional character Zorro wears. With such a unique face, Boy quickly went viral after making his debut on TikTok in November 2021. His first video has 1.5 million views and the comments are filled with comparisons to Zorro—now his nickname.

The famed feline lives in Indonesia with his owner Indraini Wahyudin Noor and several other cats. If a glance at Noor’s social media doesn’t prove that Boy is at the top of the clowder, Noor admits it: “I have many cats but this is the only one who has a mask on his face. He's my favorite cat!”

Noor has also fully embraced the Zorro comparison. His Tiktok account (seemingly now just for Boy) has over 20 million likes and nearly 750,000 followers, with some of the most popular videos featuring Zorro motifs. One video shows Noor unwrapping a package in front of Boy while the Zorro theme plays. A black cat-sized hat is revealed and Noor places it on Boy’s head, adorably paying homage to the secretive avenger.

In a surprising turn of events, Noor has also recently welcomed some of Boy’s kittens into the world. Of the new litter is a little mini-Zorro named Bandit who has the same coloring as his dad. Boy fans seem to be delighted by his mini-me and just can’t get enough of Noor’s videos. And who can blame them? They are adorable.

See more of Boy (or, Zorro) and Bandit by following along on Tiktok and Instagram.

Boy, a mixed Persian cat from Indonesia, has gone viral for his resemblance to the famous character Zorro.

@iwhy_ #kitten #Lazada1212Meriah #pubgmjinx #SultanCadburyHazelnut ♬ Gak Butuh disayang – IDA RIYANTI

His white fur is adorably adorned with a black “mask” and “hat,” making the comparison to the masked vigilante undeniable.

@iwhy_ dapat kiriman dari fans luar negeri guy #kittycat #kitten #CaffinoBaristan #koboi ♬ Zorro's Theme (The Mask of Zorro) – LucasGitanoFamily

Indraini Wahyudin Noor, Boy’s owner, says that Boy is his favorite of all his cats. His Tiktok is filled with cute videos of the kitten and references to Zorro.

@iwhy_ Membalas @kola_kikismeowmeowworld so tired #kittycat #koboi #CaffinoBaristan ♬ Cowboy Mashup – Restless Road

In a surprising turn of events, Boy now has a new litter of kittens. Fans can’t get enough of one of his kittens, Bandit, who looks just like his father.

@iwhy_ my son's name is bandit #kitten #kittycat #bandit ♬ Bandit – Ron Suno

Boy the Cat: Instagram | TikTok
h/t: [BoredPanda]

