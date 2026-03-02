Cats are complex little beings, capable of going from calm and composed to full-blown chaos without warning. Artist ShouXin brilliantly captures these kooky characters in his energetic pencil drawings.

ShouXin uses simple graphite marks on paper to create expressive, gestural drawings that capture a range of feline poses, facial expressions, and behaviors. Carefully rendered eyes, noses, and mouths contrast with the loose, free-flowing lines of their bodies, channeling movement and mischief.

ShouXin makes drawing cats look effortless, but developing his expressive style took practice and patience. “I didn’t start out drawing cat sketches with lines as simple as they are now,” ShouXin tells My Modern Met. “In the beginning, my lines were messy and overly detailed. But through years of creating and observing, and a lot of reflection, my work gradually became more minimal.”

The artist refined his approach after realizing a different technique was needed to capture cats’ true essence. “Cats are incredibly spirited animals,” says ShouXin. “Their bodies are very soft and flexible, and they can make all kinds of surprising movements. I found that when the lines are too complicated, the body can start to look stiff and rigid. So I began to reduce and refine the lines I use to describe the body, keeping only what is essential to express their features.” ShouXin adds, “This approach feels closer to how I experience cats, and to the feeling of cats in my mind.”

Check out some of the artist’s cat drawings below and find more from his portfolio by following ShouXin on Instagram. If you’ve fallen in love with his work, you can buy original artwork, prints, and art books from his website.

