Expressive Cat Drawings Capture Feline Personalities in Just a Few Gestural Lines

By Emma Taggart on March 2, 2026

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Cats are complex little beings, capable of going from calm and composed to full-blown chaos without warning. Artist ShouXin brilliantly captures these kooky characters in his energetic pencil drawings.

ShouXin uses simple graphite marks on paper to create expressive, gestural drawings that capture a range of feline poses, facial expressions, and behaviors. Carefully rendered eyes, noses, and mouths contrast with the loose, free-flowing lines of their bodies, channeling movement and mischief.

ShouXin makes drawing cats look effortless, but developing his expressive style took practice and patience. “I didn’t start out drawing cat sketches with lines as simple as they are now,” ShouXin tells My Modern Met. “In the beginning, my lines were messy and overly detailed. But through years of creating and observing, and a lot of reflection, my work gradually became more minimal.”

The artist refined his approach after realizing a different technique was needed to capture cats’ true essence. “Cats are incredibly spirited animals,” says ShouXin. “Their bodies are very soft and flexible, and they can make all kinds of surprising movements. I found that when the lines are too complicated, the body can start to look stiff and rigid. So I began to reduce and refine the lines I use to describe the body, keeping only what is essential to express their features.” ShouXin adds, “This approach feels closer to how I experience cats, and to the feeling of cats in my mind.”

Check out some of the artist’s cat drawings below and find more from his portfolio by following ShouXin on Instagram. If you’ve fallen in love with his work, you can buy original artwork, prints, and art books from his website.

Artist ShouXin brilliantly captures the range of personalities of cats with his energetic pencil drawings.

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Carefully rendered eyes, noses, and mouths contrast with the loose, free-flowing lines of their bodies, channeling movement and mischief.

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

Cat Drawings by ShouXin

ShouXin: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ShouXin.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
