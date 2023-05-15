Home / Art

Artist Transforms Thrifted Grandfather Clock by Fully Painting It Into a Cosmic Creation

By Sara Barnes on May 15, 2023
Upcycled Grandfather Clock With Painting by Gavin Gerundo

Thrift store finds are full of possibilities. For some, they offer a new addition to their wardrobe. But for others, it’s just the beginning of an incredible project. Artist Gavin Gerundo recently shared photos of a grandfather clock he bought at the thrift store and how he completely reimagined its surface as a dynamic exterior. Using blue and green pigment, he painted a geometric design over every inch of the upright clock. The result transforms its wooden surface into a cosmic aesthetic that's out of this world.

The massive undertaking was created using acrylic paints and Posca paint pens. To make the surface suitable for painting, Gerundo sanded the varnish until he reached raw wood. He then prepared the surface with primer and got to work painting. The entire project took nearly 100 hours and is full of thoughtful touches, such as fluorescent dot codes at each hour of the clock. Gerundo also added a strip of color-changing lights to the inside of its face to infuse even more vibrancy into overlapping lines and intricate dot work.

Gerundo posted his handiwork on Reddit, where it has (understandably) gained a lot of attention. Most love the transformation of this mass-produced clock from the early 2000s, but some are shocked that he would paint over real wood. Even those who don’t agree with the choice to paint over hardwood, however, still acknowledge how great it looks.

Scroll down for more photos of the clock, then follow Gerundo on Instagram to see what he’s working on next.

Artist Gavin Gerundo bought a grandfather clock at a thrift store and completely reimagined its surface with a vibrant painting.

Upcycled Grandfather Clock With Painting by Gavin GerundoUpcycled Grandfather Clock With Painting by Gavin GerundoUpcycled Grandfather Clock With Painting by Gavin Gerundo

Using blue and green pigments, he painted a geometric design over every inch of the upright clock.

Upcycled Grandfather Clock With Painting by Gavin GerundoUpcycled Grandfather Clock With Painting by Gavin GerundoUpcycled Grandfather Clock With Painting by Gavin Gerundo

The result transforms its wooden surface into something that feels like it's out of this world.

Upcycled Grandfather Clock With Painting by Gavin GerundoUpcycled Grandfather Clock With Painting by Gavin Gerundo

This isn't the first time that Gerundo has painted furniture he found at the thrift store.

Upcycled Furniture With Painting by Gavin GerundoUpcycled Furniture With Painting by Gavin GerundoUpcycled Furniture With Painting by Gavin GerundoUpcycled Furniture With Painting by Gavin Gerundo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gavin Gerundo Art (@gavinger_)

Gavin Gerundo: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Gavin Gerundo. 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
