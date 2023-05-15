Artist Transforms Thrifted Grandfather Clock by Fully Painting It Into a Cosmic Creation

Thrift store finds are full of possibilities. For some, they offer a new addition to their wardrobe. But for others, it’s just the beginning of an incredible project. Artist Gavin Gerundo recently shared photos of a grandfather clock he bought at the thrift store and how he completely reimagined its surface as a dynamic exterior. Using blue and green pigment, he painted a geometric design over every inch of the upright clock. The result transforms its wooden surface into a cosmic aesthetic that's out of this world.

The massive undertaking was created using acrylic paints and Posca paint pens. To make the surface suitable for painting, Gerundo sanded the varnish until he reached raw wood. He then prepared the surface with primer and got to work painting. The entire project took nearly 100 hours and is full of thoughtful touches, such as fluorescent dot codes at each hour of the clock. Gerundo also added a strip of color-changing lights to the inside of its face to infuse even more vibrancy into overlapping lines and intricate dot work.

Gerundo posted his handiwork on Reddit, where it has (understandably) gained a lot of attention. Most love the transformation of this mass-produced clock from the early 2000s, but some are shocked that he would paint over real wood. Even those who don’t agree with the choice to paint over hardwood, however, still acknowledge how great it looks.

Artist Gavin Gerundo bought a grandfather clock at a thrift store and completely reimagined its surface with a vibrant painting.

Using blue and green pigments, he painted a geometric design over every inch of the upright clock.

The result transforms its wooden surface into something that feels like it's out of this world.

This isn't the first time that Gerundo has painted furniture he found at the thrift store.

