3D-Printed Recycled Plastic Swirls Around the Interior of an Experimental Gelateria

By Jessica Stewart on July 21, 2025

Gelateria by ETH Zurich and Origen

An Alpine village in Switzerland has gotten a little more architecturally interesting thanks to a collaboration between Origen and ETH Zurich. Gelateria is a fusion of traditional Alpine architecture with cutting-edge 3D printing technology. From the outside, Gelateria appears like a small barn covered in a translucent skin. It's when stepping inside that the real magic happens.

The interior site was designed by ETH students receiving their Master's of Advanced Studies in Architecture and Digital Fabrication. It swirls with color, thanks to 3D-printed “ribbons”  made from recycled plastic. Surprisingly lightweight, they hang like banners from the ceiling, creating a striking wave pattern that envelops the space. Origens, a cultural organization operating in the village, and ETH Zurich used recycled PETG to create these sculptural elements. The use of this thermoplastic, which is typically used in food packaging, wonderfully demonstrates the possibilities when using recycled plastic in design.

Gelateria sits on the site of a former barn, with its recycled timber frame fittingly mirroring its predecessor. Thanks to a translucent membrane, light filters through the interior and, in the evening, creates a dazzling effect, allowing passersby to see the pops of color hidden within.

Created to be disassembled, Gelateria is an innovative example of circular design where nothing goes to waste. Its timber elements can be reassembled or repurposed, and the plastic cupola can be shredded and reprinted into new forms, highlighting how advanced digital processes can serve both expression and ecological accountability,writes Origen.

The delightful temporary structure stands as a symbol of innovation, sustainability, and the circular design needed to push our planet forward.

Gelateria is an experimental structure in a Swiss Alpine village designed by ETH Zurich students in collaboration with Origen.

Gelateria by ETH Zurich and Origen

Gelateria by ETH Zurich and Origen

Gelateria by ETH Zurich and Origen

The interior explodes with color thanks to 3D-printed ribbons that envelope the space.

Gelateria by ETH Zurich and Origen

Gelateria by ETH Zurich and Origen

Gelateria by ETH Zurich and Origen

Gelateria by ETH Zurich and Origen

Made from a recycled thermoplastic often used in food packaging, they span more than 250 square meters and weigh less than a ton.

Gelateria by ETH Zurich and Origen

Gelateria by ETH Zurich and Origen

Gelateria by ETH Zurich and Origen

Created to be disassembled, Gelateria is an innovative example of circular design where nothing goes to waste.

Gelateria by ETH Zurich and Origen

Gelateria by ETH Zurich and Origen

Gelateria by ETH Zurich and Origen

ETH Zurich: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Origen: Website | Instagram | Facebook

All images by Stefan Kaiser. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Origen.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
