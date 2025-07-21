3D-Printed Recycled Plastic Swirls Around the Interior of an Experimental Gelateria

An Alpine village in Switzerland has gotten a little more architecturally interesting thanks to a collaboration between Origen and ETH Zurich. Gelateria is a fusion of traditional Alpine architecture with cutting-edge 3D printing technology. From the outside, Gelateria appears like a small barn covered in a translucent skin. It's when stepping inside that the real magic happens.

The interior site was designed by ETH students receiving their Master's of Advanced Studies in Architecture and Digital Fabrication. It swirls with color, thanks to 3D-printed “ribbons” made from recycled plastic. Surprisingly lightweight, they hang like banners from the ceiling, creating a striking wave pattern that envelops the space. Origens, a cultural organization operating in the village, and ETH Zurich used recycled PETG to create these sculptural elements. The use of this thermoplastic, which is typically used in food packaging, wonderfully demonstrates the possibilities when using recycled plastic in design.

Gelateria sits on the site of a former barn, with its recycled timber frame fittingly mirroring its predecessor. Thanks to a translucent membrane, light filters through the interior and, in the evening, creates a dazzling effect, allowing passersby to see the pops of color hidden within.

Created to be disassembled, Gelateria is an innovative example of circular design where nothing goes to waste. “Its timber elements can be reassembled or repurposed, and the plastic cupola can be shredded and reprinted into new forms, highlighting how advanced digital processes can serve both expression and ecological accountability,” writes Origen.

The delightful temporary structure stands as a symbol of innovation, sustainability, and the circular design needed to push our planet forward.

All images by Stefan Kaiser. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Origen.