Home / Animals

Study Finds That 65 Different Species of Animals Laugh To Express Happiness

By Madeleine Muzdakis on January 17, 2022
Study Finds 65 Species of Animal Laugh Including Rats, Seals, and Mongooses

Photo: PANTHERMEDIASELLER/Depositphotos

Laughing rats and dogs may seem more like something out of a Disney animated film than of real life, but they do exist. While neither species laughs like a human giggles, each has their own joyful noise. A recent UCLA study published in Bioacoustics discovered that 65 animal species have their own form of “laughter.” Among the species who make such playful vocalizations are seals, dogs, rats, and mongooses. These noises may offer clues about the evolutionary purpose of our own human laughter.

Rather than examining each species anew, the UCLA study drew upon the results of many other experiments already conducted on a variety of animal species. UCLA anthropology graduate student Sasha Winkler and UCLA professor of communication Greg Bryant combed each study for evidence of vocal play signals. These sounds are thought to indicate non-aggression during play. They vary in pitch, length, and volume by species. Some—like the laughs of chimpanzees—are familiar to the human ear. Others—such as those of rats—cannot be detected without scientific technology.

Scientists have long posited that human laughter has an important social function. Winkler noted in a statement, “When we laugh, we are often providing information to others that we are having fun and also inviting others to join…Some scholars have suggested that this kind of vocal behavior is shared across many animals who play, and as such, laughter is our human version of an evolutionarily old vocal play signal.” While primates are evolutionarily closely connected to humans, some laughing species such as cows, foxes, mongooses, and parakeets are “separated from humans by tens of millions of years,” Bryant notes. This poses new and interesting evolutionary questions for researchers.

One of the first animal laughs to be discovered was the ultrasonic squeak of the rat. Scientists at Humboldt University of Berlin investigated the science of touch by tickling rats while recording their vocalizations. The team discovered that the rats appeared to love the tickling of their backs. When the researchers stopped the touch, the rats would look expectantly for more and even chase the retreating hand. Their squeaks reached 50 kHz, the pitch of a happy rat receiving food or socializing with its fellows. The pleasure of the touch also lit up the sensory cortex of their tiny brains, further establishing the rats were in fact “laughing” from the tickling. Now, it seems such joy is widespread in the animal kingdom. Further research will perhaps discover even more laughing species.

A UCLA study finds 65 species of animals laugh while they play, although the vocalizations sound quite different than a human giggle.

Laughing Seals, Rats, and Dogs

Photo: DAMEDEESO/Depositphotos

These laughing animal species include cows, seals, dogs, mongooses, and—most famously—rats.

h/t: [Open Culture]

Related Articles:

Red Fox Repeatedly Visits Banjo Player for a Free Concert

Stunning Footage Captures Rare Sighting of a Psychedelic Jellyfish in the Pacific Ocean

Photographer Captures the Perfect Moment When a Bunch of Snow Falls on a Tiger’s Head

White-Necked Raven Can Accurately Mimic Human Voices

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Prehistoric 33-Foot-Long “Sea Dragon” Fossil Found in UK Reservoir
Photographer Captures the Perfect Moment When a Bunch of Snow Falls on a Tiger’s Head
66-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Dinosaur Egg Discovered With Baby Inside
Horse Spends 15 Years Taking Daily Walks Along Same Route Her Late Human Used to Ride Her On
Missing 3-Year-Old Boy Says a Bear Kept Him Safe While He Was Lost in the Woods
Red Fox Repeatedly Visits Banjo Player for a Free Concert

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Rare Deep-Sea Sighting of a Giant Phantom Jellyfish Captured on Video From 3,200 Feet Below
Brazil Is Home to Prehistoric Underground Tunnels Created by Giant Ground Sloths
Baby Cows Wear Earmuffs in the Winter To Protect Them From Chilling Frostbite
Watch a Joyful Young Fox Discover Frost for the First Time
Mesmerizing Footage Reveals the Radiant Nightlife of Deep-Sea Creatures
New French Law Bans the Use of Wild Animals in the Circus

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.