The Way This Artist Organizes Objects Into Perfect Arrangements Is Incredibly Satisfying

By Margherita Cole on August 28, 2023
Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer

Leaves, fruits, and even butterflies come together to form unexpectedly beautiful arrangements in Kristen Meyer‘s art. The Connecticut-based prop stylist and designer specializes in geometric flat lays containing dozens of different objects. They are laid out in evenly spaced patterns until they form stunning designs that look computer-made.

The choice of materials in Meyer's flat lays varies as much as the final shape. Her work includes everything from pencils and sticky notes to scraps of trash. However, the way she makes them appealing is always the same. After collecting the chosen materials, she modifies them as necessary so she can fit them into planned patterns. This might require cutting items with scissors or knives as well as carefully tearing the edges. Regardless of the method, Meyer makes sure that the alterations fit seamlessly with the design she has in mind. For instance, cuts of watermelon are carved into circles and half-circles and placed accordingly on a pastel-colored background.

Many of Meyer's most recognizable flat lays have a clear geometric shape like squares and circles. Some of her newer pieces, however, possess a more expressive form. In one piece, for example, she uses cut flower stems to create intricate pathways similar to circuits or veins. The flora are aligned from the flower to the end of the stem, creating visual routes across the arrangement. Leaves are carefully added to enhance the effect.

You can find more of Meyer’s work on Instagram, and shop prints of her images on her website.

Connecticut-based prop stylist and designer Kristen Meyer creates stunning geometric flat lay art.

Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer

She uses found organic materials and other objects to create her precise designs.

Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer

Everything from pencils and sticky notes to cuts of flora are incorporated into her pieces.

Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer

Meyer will alter her materials as necessary to suit the design.

Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer

Each piece is even placed in the flat lay to produce a visually pleasing effect.

Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer Geometric Flat Lay by Kristen Meyer

Kristen Meyer: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Kristen Meyer.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
