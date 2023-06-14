Learn How To Turn Summer Flowers Into Pressed Art in This Online Class

Home / Crafts

By Sara Barnes on June 14, 2023
Pressed Flower Art

One of the many joys of warmer weather is that the flowers are back in bloom. (Finally!) Whether you’re cutting them from your garden or picking them up at the farmer’s market, the colorful beauty of blossoms is always welcome. But how do you enjoy them beyond spring and summer? Flower pressing is one of the best ways to ensure that you enjoy blooms all year long.

This process uses pressure—whether from a book or a flower press—to flatten petals and preserve them. Although it might sound simple, there’s a lot to consider as you work to savor your blooms.

If you’ve never pressed flowers before, where do you even begin? Well, you’re in luck. Artist Anna Zakirova shows how to press flowers in her online class Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art. Zakirova shares everything you need to know about the time-honored craft.

She begins by reviewing the flowers and tools you’ll need to start pressing. (Chances are you have some of them in your home.) Zakirova then shares her secrets to pressing a variety of blooms, working from flowers that are easier and moving toward roses and other advanced florals. The class concludes with how to incorporate your newly pressed blooms into framable works of art that you can hang on your wall or give as a gift.

Give flower pressing a try when you enroll in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art, only on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform.

Get a peek into Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art:

