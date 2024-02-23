Home / Technology

Apple Says You Should Stop Putting Your Wet Phone in Rice

By Sarah Currier on February 23, 2024
Phone In Rice

Photo: tist2000/123RF

For as long as cell phones have existed, humans have also had a way to dry them out in case they get wet. The advice is simple but effective: place your phone in uncooked rice, and the grain will have absorbed any moisture within a few days. However, tech giant Apple recently stated that this technique might do more harm than good.

In a support document, Apple asserts that placing your phone in rice “could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone.” Other popular hacks, such as drying out the connector with a paper towel or running a hairdryer over your phone, are also strongly discouraged. Instead, Apple suggests tapping your phone against a flat surface to remove excess liquid and then leaving your device in a dry area with some airflow. If you see a liquid-detection alert after 30 minutes, there is still some liquid in the connector and/or the pins of the cable, and you should put your phone back in the previous position since it could take up to 24 hours to dry.

Even though this advice is specifically targeted for iPhone owners, Android users would also benefit from the suggestion, as their phones aren't immune to rice particle infiltration either. Regardless of brand, it is important to remember that time is of the essence if your phone gets wet, so acting quickly is key.

You've probably heard that if you get your phone wet, you should put it in uncooked rice to dry.

Glass Of Water Spilled On Phone

Photo: joseyyoestudio/Depositphotos

However, according to a recent document by Apple, putting your phone in rice could cause rice particles to get inside your phone, leading to further damage.

Phone In Rice

Photo: Marti157900/Depositphotos

Instead, the company suggests you tap out any moisture and then lay your phone down on a dry surface with airflow until the charger port has dried out.

Cell Phone On Table

Photo: fotosr52/Depositphotos

h/t: [Mashable]

Related Articles:

Infographic: Shocking Cellphone Usage Numbers

Apple Announces 10 Best Macro Images Shot on an iPhone

Guy Turns His Old iPhone into Art by Taking It Apart and Framing It

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Free Technology Helps Artists Protect Their Work From Being Used To Train AI
Experienced Tech Reviewer Shows What It’s Like to Actually Use the New Apple Vision Pro
Self-Balancing Robotic Wheelchair Helps Give Visibility to Those With Disabilities
South Korea Celebrates Arrival of 2024 and Year of the Dragon With an Electrifying Drone Show
Cats Who Joined Tough Street Gangs Show Off Their Bling in These Funny AI-Generated Images
AI “Completes” Keith Haring’s Intentionally Unfinished Last Artwork, Sparks Controversy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Wearable Airbags Deploy in Milliseconds To Protect the Elderly From Falls
Discover the Ship That Lets Workers Go Underwater Without Getting Wet
Google Celebrates 25th Anniversary With a Look Back at the Most Searched Terms With a Video and a Game
AI Visualizes All 50 U.S. States as Hunger Games Contestants
5,000 Pounds of E-Waste Used To Create Immersive Installation Championing the Right To Repair
Carbon Capture Plant Aims to Fights Climate Change by Pulling CO2 From the Air

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.