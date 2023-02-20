AI-Generated Art Personifies Countries as Different Women Across the Globe

Artificial intelligence (AI) learns from us, so what type of associations does it make based on its machine learning? An artist named Alexa, aka Crypto Tea, used AI to generate different countries reimagined as women. After inputting some text, the technology created a variety of stylized portraits of ladies adorned with the stereotypical characteristics of the countries. Mexico, for instance, has her face painted in the style of a calaveras during Día de los Muertos while the woman in France stands next to a bunch of grapes (for wine, presumably) with the Eifel Tower in the background.

Alexa’s intention was to “put AI to the test” and see what it’d be able to pick up on. “As far as generating,” she tells My Modern Met, “I gave the AI as little details as possible so I could test how accurately it would pick up certain features and cultures. I used Mid Journey for this project and fed it simple phrases like ‘Brazilian woman, Brazil landscape.’”

With such little direction, Alexa was impressed with the results. “I thought it did a great job of picking up unique traits (e.g. cowboy hat for America),” she says. It’s more proof of the power of AI. “What’s fascinating is the potential for this AI to create anything you can imagine. Don’t be surprised if you start seeing social media influencers that are a little too perfect.”

