Home / Technology

AI-Generated Art Personifies Countries as Different Women Across the Globe

By Sara Barnes on February 20, 2023
AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

United States

Artificial intelligence (AI) learns from us, so what type of associations does it make based on its machine learning? An artist named Alexa, aka Crypto Tea, used AI to generate different countries reimagined as women. After inputting some text, the technology created a variety of stylized portraits of ladies adorned with the stereotypical characteristics of the countries. Mexico, for instance, has her face painted in the style of a calaveras during Día de los Muertos while the woman in France stands next to a bunch of grapes (for wine, presumably) with the Eifel Tower in the background.

Alexa’s intention was to “put AI to the test” and see what it’d be able to pick up on. “As far as generating,” she tells My Modern Met, “I gave the AI as little details as possible so I could test how accurately it would pick up certain features and cultures. I used Mid Journey for this project and fed it simple phrases like ‘Brazilian woman, Brazil landscape.’”

With such little direction, Alexa was impressed with the results. “I thought it did a great job of picking up unique traits (e.g. cowboy hat for America),” she says. It’s more proof of the power of AI. “What’s fascinating is the potential for this AI to create anything you can imagine. Don’t be surprised if you start seeing social media influencers that are a little too perfect.”

An artist named Alexa, aka Crypto Tea, used AI to generate different countries imagined as women.

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

England

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

France

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Germany

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Greece

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Japan

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Mexico

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Nigeria

After inputting some text, the technology created a variety of stylized portraits of ladies adorned with the stereotypical characteristics of the countries.

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Brazil

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

China

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

El Salvador

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Ukraine

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Turkey

“As far as generating,” she tells My Modern Met, “I gave the AI as little details as possible so I could test how accurately it would pick up certain features and cultures.”

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Spain

“I used Mid Journey for this project and fed it simple phrases like ‘Brazilian woman, Brazil landscape.’”

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Saudi Arabia

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

India

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Jamaica

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Pakistan

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Portugal

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Ethiopia

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Argentina

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Norway

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Venezuela

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Italy

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Iran

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

New Zealand

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Australia

With such little direction, Alexa was impressed with the results. “I thought it did a great job of picking up unique traits (ex. cowboy hat for America),” she says.

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Canada

AI Generated Portrait of Women as Countries

Russia

Crypto Tea: Twitter | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Crypto Tea.

Related Articles:

AI-Generated Art Imagines a Fabulous Fashion Show Featuring Only Senior Models

Artist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Reconstruct Realistic Portraits of Historical Figures

AI Portraits Reveal How Young Celebrities Might Look as They Get Older

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Microsoft’s Bing Chatbot Gets New Set of Rules After Bad Behavior
Boston Dynamics’ Robot Shows off the Unexpected Way It Can Help Humans With Work
Noam Chomsky Says ChatGPT Is a Form of “High-Tech Plagiarism”
AI-Generated Art Imagines a Fabulous Fashion Show Featuring Only Senior Models
Supercomputer Can Predict ICU Patient Dangers To Give Healthcare Workers a Warning
Student Uses AI and a 3D Printer To Do Their Homework Assignment for Them

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

“De-Extinction” Biotech Company Is Working To Bring the Dodo Back To Life
This Device Will Verify if You Actually LOL’d at Your Friend’s Joke
Engineering YouTubers Build the World’s Biggest Six-Legged Rideable Robot
Ordinary Photos of a House Party Are Actually an AI-Generated Event
AI Chatbots Now Let You Talk to Historical Figures Like Shakespeare and Andy Warhol
Energy Converter Harnesses the Power of Waves To Turn Heaving Currents Into Electricity

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.