Glowing Turntable Designed by Brian Eno Lights up in Different Colors as It Plays

Musician Brian Eno has long shaped the history of his craft. Not only is he a pioneer of ambient music, but he has also produced landmark music albums for acts such as U2, David Bowie, and Coldplay. Beyond his work in music, Eno is also a prolific visual artist. Marrying both of his passions, Eno designed a light-up turntable that is nothing short of a work of art.

Turntable II is a revival of the first record player designed by Eno, which was distributed in 2021. “When it doesn’t have to do anything in particular, like play a record, it is a sculpture,” the musician states. Made up of a round platter and base with sequenced acrylic LED lights, the turntable changes colors randomly and slowly. “It’s the softness of these colors and the way they merge with each other that is so seductive,” Eno adds.

Much like his ambient music enhances the atmosphere with experimental beats, Eno's Turntable II delicately shapes the ambience by glowing in vibrant shades of pink, blue, orange, yellow and green—which Eno calls “colorscapes.” Beyond its aesthetic appeal, this functional sculpture can play both 33 and 45 rpm vinyl. The turntable features a white 8.6″ Pro-Ject aluminium tonearm and an Ortofon white 2M cartridge.

“Since my first experiments with light and sound in the late 1960's, I’ve never ceased to be fascinated by the amazingly intricate, complex and unpredictable results produced by simple deterministic systems,” Eno shared back in 2018. “Out of simplicity, complexity arises. That is for me the most incredible idea of evolution theory and of cybernetics. John Cage once said: ‘The function of Art is to imitate Nature in her manner of operation,' and that has been an objective for me throughout my working life.”

Brian Eno's Turntable II is limited to 150 pieces, and its price begins at £20,000 (a little over $25,000). As an additional treat to his fans, the record player comes with the musician's signature and edition number engraved on the side. And much like a sculpture, those interested can see it in person at the Paul Stolper Gallery in London until March 9, 2024.

