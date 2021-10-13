Home / Art / Sculpture

Guy Builds Massive Skeleton That Bursts From His Home for Halloween

By Emma Taggart on October 13, 2021
Skeleton Halloween House by Alan Perkins

There are two types of people at Halloween: those who go all out, and those who would rather opt out. Ohio resident Alan Perkins is one Halloween fanatic who goes all out, and we mean way out. He spent 25 days constructing an elaborate, spooky spectacle of a gigantic skeleton that appears to be breaking out of his home.

Not for the faint of heart, Perkins’ house has been transformed into something from a nightmare. Two giant skeleton arms appear to creepily reach around the exterior, and one hand grabs another skeleton (a 12-foot-tall one sourced from a neighbor). Another smaller skeleton is posed climbing up to the roof, and a giant spider crawls across boarded-up windows.

Perkins first had the idea for the frightfully fun display three years ago. “A few years ago, I saw a tree poking through a roof like they bought a Christmas tree that was too big. I thought it was fun and wanted to make a Halloween twist on it,” he reveals. “I thought, ‘wouldn't it be neat if it looked like a skeleton was breaking out of my home?’ And that started the wheels turning.” In a Facebook post, Perkins humorously wrote, “Home Depot was out of giant skeletons. So I decided to make one.”

The impressive, handmade skeleton arms are made out of foam, with PVC armature for support (which Perkins describes as “the skeleton's skeleton.”) With the help of his two children, Perkins got to work, and before long, his monstrous masterpiece was a reality. “I cut into the foam, glued the PVC in with spray foam, and shaped the pieces,” he explains. “The outside is coated in glue and sand to hard coat it a bit for abrasion when putting it up, and it is waterproofed with some clear exterior sealer.” That’s not all, though—Perkins also plans to create a giant skull breaking through the roof!

This isn’t Perkins’ first Halloween display either. In the past, he made a spiderweb labyrinth, a life-sized LEGO Batmobile for his son, and he even transformed a local bridge into a huge spider’s web.

Since posting photos of his skeleton-ridden home on the Cleveland Haunt Club Facebook group, Perkins’ incredible creation has gone viral. “I stopped trying to follow the notifications,” admits the artist. “They moved too fast to even click on.”

If you’re brave enough to visit Perkins’ display, his home is located on River Road in Olmsted Falls—a southwestern suburb of Cleveland, Ohio.

Ohio resident Alan Perkins constructed a frightening display of a gigantic skeleton that appears to be breaking out of his home.

Skeleton Halloween House by Alan Perkins

Two skeleton arms appear to creepily reach around the exterior, and one hand grabs another, 12-foot-tall skeleton.

Skeleton Halloween House by Alan PerkinsSkeleton Halloween House by Alan Perkins

The impressive, handmade sculpture is made out of foam, with PVC armature for support.

Skeleton Halloween House by Alan PerkinsSkeleton Halloween House by Alan PerkinsSkeleton Halloween House by Alan PerkinsSkeleton Halloween House by Alan PerkinsSkeleton Halloween House by Alan PerkinsSkeleton Halloween House by Alan PerkinsSkeleton Halloween House by Alan Perkins

The display looks even spookier at night!

Skeleton Halloween House by Alan PerkinsSkeleton Halloween House by Alan PerkinsAlan Perkins: Facebook
h/t: [Mashable]

All images via Alan Perkins.

