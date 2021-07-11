Home / Art

Surreal Gifs Playfully Visualize Exploring Our Inner Minds

By Emma Taggart on July 11, 2021

Surreal Gifs by Agatha Yu

Gifs typically last just a few seconds, but they can tell an entire story within a brief moment. Artist Agatha Yu creates surreal gifs that visualize adventures and a childhood sense of imagination. Yu grew up in Australia, but spent part of her childhood in Japan and Hong Kong. Her varied, early life experiences shine through in her work as an adult, revealing her understanding for the human experience.

Rendered in her distinct, 3D pixelated style, each gif is simple, yet full of poetic depth. Some gifs explore two contrasting worlds, where the main character seems to be able to open up portals into alternative, fantastical realities. Yu tells My Modern Met, “They are mostly inspired by how I feel about our inner world in our creative minds.”

Yu’s use of color further visualizes the contrast between our inner and outer worlds. In one gif, the scene begins in a dark purple hue, as if the character is walking around at night. Then, a spotlight turns on from above, revealing a candy-pink landscape filled with surreal, biomorphic shapes.

Check out Yu’s gifs below and find more from her portfolio on her website and Instagram.

Artist Agatha Yu creates surreal gifs that visualize fantastical adventures and childhood imagination.

Surreal Gifs by Agatha Yu

Rendered in her distinct, 3D pixelated style, each gif is simple, yet full of poetic depth.

Surreal Gifs by Agatha YuSurreal Gifs by Agatha YuSurreal Gifs by Agatha YuSurreal Gifs by Agatha YuSurreal Gifs by Agatha YuSurreal Gifs by Agatha YuAgatha Yu: Website | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Agatha Yu.

Related Articles:

Beautifully Endless Looping GIFs Created by a Legally Blind Artist

Animated GIFs Feature Street Art Playfully Interacting with Landscape

Shape-Shifting GIFs of Fine Art Sculptures

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Funny Guy Uses Photoshop To Make It Look Like He Lives With Disney Characters
Immersive Exhibit Brings Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to the U.S.
Download 1,000+ Japanese Woodblock Prints by Edo-Era Master Hiroshige
These Customizable Art Room Mockups Let You Take Your Art Sales to a New Level
Artist Arranges Miniature ‘Star Wars’ Scenes Using Ordinary Everyday Objects
AI Used to Restore Long-Lost Edges of Rembrandt’s Masterpiece ‘The Night Watch’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15 Artists on TikTok To Follow for Endless Inspiration and Entertaining Videos
How the 7 Elements of Art Shape Creativity
Illustrative Multi-Panel Floral Collages Capture the Boundless Beauty of Nature
Artist Uses Cardboard Cutouts to Create Fantastical “Sunset Selfies”
Glass and Resin Wall Art Perfectly Captures the Tranquil Beauty of Ocean Waves
Learn the Basics of Perspective to Create Drawings That Pop Off the Page

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.