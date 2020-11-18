25 Nifty Gifts for Knitters Who Need(le) Little Cheer This Year

Do you know someone that loves to knit? Whether your favorite knitter loves to make hats, mittens, scarves, sweaters, or blankets, you're sure to see the familiar site of yarn strewn about. To make the knitter in your life feel special, why not give them a gift that pays homage to their favorite craft? From items to help keep them organized to accessories that will show off their love of yarn to the world, there's a huge selection of knitting gifts to select from.

A personalized yarn bowl or a yarn winder will help keep their work tangle-free. To help them organize a bigger project, you might want to consider a travel bag for all their yarn and needles. And speaking of needles, give them a luxurious upgrade with a wood knitting needle set.

Outside of tools of the trade, there are plenty of yarn-centric gifts that will delight. Whether it's a quirky enamel pin, knitting-themed soap, or a mug that knitters will love, you're sure to find the perfect item. To make things easy, we've curated a list of our 25 favorite knitting gifts to help get you started.

Here are 25 gifts that will be sure to delight the knitter in your life.

Chocolate Knitting Set

Birchwood Knitting Needle Set

Personalized Yarn Bowl

Knitter's Mug

Ball Winder and Yarn Swift

T-Shirt for Knitters

Knit Beanie Kit

Knitting Machine Kit

Sweater Knitter's Notion Bundle

We Are Knitters Book

Sterling Silver Yarn Ball Necklace

Wood Yarn Box with Needle Sizer

Soaps for Knitters

I Like Big Balls! Enamel Pin

Personalized Knitting Notebooks

Yarn Winder

Knitting Card Game

Travel Project Bag

Cute Pencils for Knitters

Cute Yarn Ball Enamel Pin

Portable Knitting Bag

Knitting Project Couch Caddy

Personalized Yarn Ball Coasters

Row Counter Ring

Customized Key Ring

