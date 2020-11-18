Home / Crafts

25 Nifty Gifts for Knitters Who Need(le) Little Cheer This Year

By Jessica Stewart on November 18, 2020
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Do you know someone that loves to knit? Whether your favorite knitter loves to make hats, mittens, scarves, sweaters, or blankets, you're sure to see the familiar site of yarn strewn about. To make the knitter in your life feel special, why not give them a gift that pays homage to their favorite craft? From items to help keep them organized to accessories that will show off their love of yarn to the world, there's a huge selection of knitting gifts to select from.

A personalized yarn bowl or a yarn winder will help keep their work tangle-free. To help them organize a bigger project, you might want to consider a travel bag for all their yarn and needles. And speaking of needles, give them a luxurious upgrade with a wood knitting needle set.

Outside of tools of the trade, there are plenty of yarn-centric gifts that will delight. Whether it's a quirky enamel pin, knitting-themed soap, or a mug that knitters will love, you're sure to find the perfect item. To make things easy, we've curated a list of our 25 favorite knitting gifts to help get you started.

Here are 25 gifts that will be sure to delight the knitter in your life.

 

Chocolate Knitting Set

Chocolates for Knitters

Choc on Choc | $17.97

 

Birchwood Knitting Needle Set

Lykke Birchwood Knitting Needles Set

Lykke | $106

 

Personalized Yarn Bowl

 

Knitter's Mug

Mug for Knitters

StitchEmSmitten | $15.19+

 

Ball Winder and Yarn Swift

Yarn Ball Winder and Yarn Swift

Knit Picks | $69.99

 

T-Shirt for Knitters

 

Knit Beanie Kit

 

Knitting Machine Kit

Addi Easy Circular Knitting Machine

Addi | $295

 

Sweater Knitter's Notion Bundle

 

We Are Knitters Book

 

Sterling Silver Yarn Ball Necklace

 

Wood Yarn Box with Needle Sizer

 

Soaps for Knitters

 

I Like Big Balls! Enamel Pin

 

Personalized Knitting Notebooks

 

Yarn Winder

Handcrafted Yarn Winder

INTAJ | $69.99

 

Knitting Card Game

 

Travel Project Bag

 

Cute Pencils for Knitters

 

Cute Yarn Ball Enamel Pin

 

Portable Knitting Bag

Knitter's Project Caddy

BeCraftee | $19.99

 

Knitting Project Couch Caddy

 

Personalized Yarn Ball Coasters

Personalized Yarn Ball Coasters

Claire Close | $9.61

 

Row Counter Ring

Row Counter Ring

KnitPro | $26.25

 

Customized Key Ring

Related Articles:

20+ Inspiring Gifts to Help Beat Creative Block

18 Hands-On Gifts That Tinkerers of All Ages Will Love

37 Gifts for Crafters and Makers to Spark Their Imagination

11 Must-Have Embroidery Supplies to Buy If You’re Going to Start Stitching

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

