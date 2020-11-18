25 Nifty Gifts for Knitters Who Need(le) Little Cheer This Year

Do you know someone that loves to knit? Whether your favorite knitter loves to make hats, mittens, scarves, sweaters, or blankets, you're sure to see the familiar site of yarn strewn about. To make the knitter in your life feel special, why not give them a gift that pays homage to their favorite craft? From items to help keep them organized to accessories that will show off their love of yarn to the world, there's a huge selection of knitting gifts to select from.
A personalized yarn bowl or a yarn winder will help keep their work tangle-free. To help them organize a bigger project, you might want to consider a travel bag for all their yarn and needles. And speaking of needles, give them a luxurious upgrade with a wood knitting needle set.
Outside of tools of the trade, there are plenty of yarn-centric gifts that will delight. Whether it's a quirky enamel pin, knitting-themed soap, or a mug that knitters will love, you're sure to find the perfect item. To make things easy, we've curated a list of our 25 favorite knitting gifts to help get you started.
Here are 25 gifts that will be sure to delight the knitter in your life.
Chocolate Knitting Set
Birchwood Knitting Needle Set
Personalized Yarn Bowl
Knitter's Mug
Ball Winder and Yarn Swift
T-Shirt for Knitters
Knit Beanie Kit
Knitting Machine Kit
Sweater Knitter's Notion Bundle
We Are Knitters Book
Sterling Silver Yarn Ball Necklace
Wood Yarn Box with Needle Sizer
Soaps for Knitters
I Like Big Balls! Enamel Pin
Personalized Knitting Notebooks
Yarn Winder
Knitting Card Game
Travel Project Bag
Cute Pencils for Knitters
Cute Yarn Ball Enamel Pin
Portable Knitting Bag
Knitting Project Couch Caddy
Personalized Yarn Ball Coasters
Row Counter Ring
Customized Key Ring
Related Articles:
20+ Inspiring Gifts to Help Beat Creative Block
18 Hands-On Gifts That Tinkerers of All Ages Will Love
37 Gifts for Crafters and Makers to Spark Their Imagination
11 Must-Have Embroidery Supplies to Buy If You’re Going to Start Stitching