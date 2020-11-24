25 Creative Gifts Under $10 That’ll Make Someone Feel Like a Million Bucks

You don’t have to break the bank in order to give a meaningful holiday gift. There are many creative products that’ll help you celebrate the season—and they cost $10 and under. The small tokens are great options for coworkers or for other situations where you want to express your gratitude during this time of year.

Giving inexpensive holiday gifts is all about careful consideration of your recipient’s interests, then finding things to complement those hobbies. Do they like to relax with a warm bath? Then they’re sure to love luxurious bath salts! Or, is your giftee obsessed with adorable sloths? This smiling hook is a practical and cute way for them to decorate their home. From temporary tattoos to live plants to artsy notepads, these thoughtful purchases will make your recipient feel like a million bucks.

Check out our selection of gifts under $10, below. Many of them make great stocking stuffers!

Looking for inexpensive Christmas gifts? Here are our picks for gifts under $10:

Cat Cord Holder

Music Genius Playing Cards

Personalized Pencil Set

Multicolored Cubebot in Micro Size

Silver Leaf Branch Ring

45-Piece Cactus Stickers

Floral Hand Embroidery Pattern

Finn Nail Wraps

Agate Slices

Letter Tile Keyring

Mini Creature 3D Kits

Frida Kahlo Paper Dolls

Animal Bite Cable Protectors

Prickly Pear Pocket Books

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom Book

Scratch Art Rainbow Mini Notes (125 Count)

You're Beautiful Coin Purse

Sloth Hook

Pink Vial Bath Salts

Color Wheel Crew Socks

Moth Enamel Pin

Classic Characters: Women Trailblazers Page Flags Set

Floral Wine Stoppers

Cactus Photo Holder Set

Succulent and Cactus Tealight Candles

This article has been edited and updated.

