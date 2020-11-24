Home / Design / Creative Products

25 Creative Gifts Under $10 That’ll Make Someone Feel Like a Million Bucks

By Sara Barnes on November 23, 2020
Inexpensive Christmas Gifts

You don’t have to break the bank in order to give a meaningful holiday gift. There are many creative products that’ll help you celebrate the season—and they cost $10 and under. The small tokens are great options for coworkers or for other situations where you want to express your gratitude during this time of year.

Giving inexpensive holiday gifts is all about careful consideration of your recipient’s interests, then finding things to complement those hobbies. Do they like to relax with a warm bath? Then they’re sure to love luxurious bath salts! Or, is your giftee obsessed with adorable sloths? This smiling hook is a practical and cute way for them to decorate their home. From temporary tattoos to live plants to artsy notepads, these thoughtful purchases will make your recipient feel like a million bucks.

Check out our selection of gifts under $10, below. Many of them make great stocking stuffers!

Looking for inexpensive Christmas gifts? Here are our picks for gifts under $10:

 

Cat Cord Holder

 

Music Genius Playing Cards

Musical Playing Cards

Rik Lee | $9.89

 

Personalized Pencil Set

Personalized Pencil Set

DesktopState | $8.49+

 

Multicolored Cubebot in Micro Size

 

Silver Leaf Branch Ring

 

45-Piece Cactus Stickers

 

Floral Hand Embroidery Pattern

Christmas Gifts Under $10

Thread Folk | $9.12

 

Finn Nail Wraps

 

Agate Slices

Slices of Agate

Rock Paradise | $3.04+ each

 

Letter Tile Keyring

 

Mini Creature 3D Kits

 

Frida Kahlo Paper Dolls 

 

Animal Bite Cable Protectors

 

Prickly Pear Pocket Books

Journals

Idlewild Co. | $9.52

 

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom Book

Frida Kahlo Book

Hardie Grant | $9.99

 

Scratch Art Rainbow Mini Notes (125 Count)

 

You're Beautiful Coin Purse

Christmas Gifts Under $10

Blue Q | $7.99

 

Sloth Hook

 

Pink Vial Bath Salts

Pink Sea Salt

Shore Soaps | $8.56

 

Color Wheel Crew Socks

 

Moth Enamel Pin

 

Classic Characters: Women Trailblazers Page Flags Set

 

Floral Wine Stoppers

 

Cactus Photo Holder Set

Cactus Photo Holder

ODDIER | $9.88

 

Succulent and Cactus Tealight Candles

Succulent Candles

AMASKY | $9.99

 

This article has been edited and updated.

