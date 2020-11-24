25 Creative Gifts Under $10 That’ll Make Someone Feel Like a Million Bucks

You don’t have to break the bank in order to give a meaningful holiday gift. There are many creative products that’ll help you celebrate the season—and they cost $10 and under. The small tokens are great options for coworkers or for other situations where you want to express your gratitude during this time of year.
Giving inexpensive holiday gifts is all about careful consideration of your recipient’s interests, then finding things to complement those hobbies. Do they like to relax with a warm bath? Then they’re sure to love luxurious bath salts! Or, is your giftee obsessed with adorable sloths? This smiling hook is a practical and cute way for them to decorate their home. From temporary tattoos to live plants to artsy notepads, these thoughtful purchases will make your recipient feel like a million bucks.
Check out our selection of gifts under $10, below. Many of them make great stocking stuffers!
Looking for inexpensive Christmas gifts? Here are our picks for gifts under $10:
Cat Cord Holder
Music Genius Playing Cards
Personalized Pencil Set
Multicolored Cubebot in Micro Size
Silver Leaf Branch Ring
45-Piece Cactus Stickers
Floral Hand Embroidery Pattern
Finn Nail Wraps
Agate Slices
Letter Tile Keyring
Mini Creature 3D Kits
Frida Kahlo Paper Dolls
Animal Bite Cable Protectors
Prickly Pear Pocket Books
Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom Book
Scratch Art Rainbow Mini Notes (125 Count)
You're Beautiful Coin Purse
Sloth Hook
Pink Vial Bath Salts
Color Wheel Crew Socks
Moth Enamel Pin
Classic Characters: Women Trailblazers Page Flags Set
Floral Wine Stoppers
Cactus Photo Holder Set
Succulent and Cactus Tealight Candles
This article has been edited and updated.
