70 Fun Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life

It’s that time of year again—a time to give thanks (and presents) to those who matter to you the most. More likely than not, you’ve got a few artistic people on your list to shop for, which means you’ll need equally creative gifts to bundle and bestow upon them. Luckily, we’ve got a wide selection of options for that creative, crafty, artistic, stylish, expressive visionary in your life.

Whether your special someone is a sophisticated type with refined taste or a quirky character with a penchant for silly stuff, there’s practically an unlimited number of potential presents to choose from. We’ve made it a lot easier for you to sift through the massive catalog of gifts online and go straight for the ones designated for creative folks.

Scroll down to browse through our gift guide featuring the best gifts for art lovers, designers, and more.

For the Style Icon

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

Azure Falls Wood and Resin Ring

Artist-Designed Backpacks

Three-Piece Sloth Ring

Real Flower Resin Bracelets

Genuine Opal Pendant Necklace

Pride & Prejudice Clutch

Moon Phase Necklace

Fluffy Bucket Hat

For the Quirky Culinary

Bear Paw Oven Mitts

Jungle Slotted Spoon

“Tipsy” Wine Glass Set

Globe Decanter

10-in-1 Smart Cutting Board

Foodie Dice

Wooden Oven Rack Pull

Loch Ness Monster Ladle

Bent Glass Straws (in Sapphire Pink)

For the Creative Thinker

Color Problems, 19th Century Color Guide

Portable Watercolor Sheets

Architect Building Blocks

Frank Lloyd Wright Kirigami Paper Models

Drawing Ideas Book

Weaving Starter Kit

Felt Succulents Kit

Cherry Blossom Embroidery Kit

DIY Jellyfish Lampshade

3D Pen for “Drawing” Sculptures

Creative Block, Advice from Successful Artists

Dachshund Ceramic Palette and Brush Rest

For the Pop Culture Expert

Bob Ross Heat Changing Mug

“Kitty” Stardust Enamel Pin

Darth Vader Device Holder

Wicked Witch Bookmark

Superhero Book Ends

Modern Artists Socks

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom Book

Mandalorian Concrete Planter

For the Animal Lover

Cat Pile – Cat Stacking Game

Katris – Tetris-Like Shelving and Modular Cat Tree

Ceramic Fox Yarn Bowl

Cat Back Scratcher

Sloth Needlepoint Pillow Kit

Animal Multi Tool

Creatures of the Order: Carnivora Poster

Animal Society Temporary Tattoo Set

Cat Butt Magnets

Grizzly Trivet

For the Hard Worker Who Needs a Mini Break

Music Box Kit

Four Point Mars Puzzle

Lollicopter Kinetic Toy

Relaxing Magnetic Dolphin Desk Toy

Sloth Sleep Mask

Good At Naps Blanket

For the Nature Lover

Delicate Cactus Candles

Cactus Embroidery Kit

Aloe Ring Holder

Cactus Coasters

Blue Agate Bookends

Daffodil Flower Puzzle

Urban Gardening Puzzle

For the Tech Enthusiast Who’s Always Plugged In

Airpods Pro

AR Smart Sunglasses

Immersive Listening Experience

Mini-Bluetooth Speaker

3-in-1 Charging Station for Apple Products

For the Traveler

National Park Scratch-Off Poster

City Map Necklaces

Portable Power Strip with Universal Socket

Neck Pillow with Built-In Hood

This article has been edited and updated.

