70 Fun Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life

By My Modern Met Team on November 3, 2021
Creative Gifts

It’s that time of year again—a time to give thanks (and presents) to those who matter to you the most. More likely than not, you’ve got a few artistic people on your list to shop for, which means you’ll need equally creative gifts to bundle and bestow upon them. Luckily, we’ve got a wide selection of options for that creative, crafty, artistic, stylish, expressive visionary in your life.

Whether your special someone is a sophisticated type with refined taste or a quirky character with a penchant for silly stuff, there’s practically an unlimited number of potential presents to choose from. We’ve made it a lot easier for you to sift through the massive catalog of gifts online and go straight for the ones designated for creative folks.

Scroll down to browse through our gift guide featuring the best gifts for art lovers, designers, and more.

For the Style Icon

 

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

Holiday Gift Guide 2019 Vintage Bird Scarf by Shovava

Shovava | $62+

 

Azure Falls Wood and Resin Ring

 

Artist-Designed Backpacks

gift guide 2019 designer backpacks

Society6 | $55.99

 

Three-Piece Sloth Ring

3-Piece Sloth Ring Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Mary Lou | $119

 

Real Flower Resin Bracelets

 

Genuine Opal Pendant Necklace

 

Pride & Prejudice Clutch

 

Moon Phase Necklace

 

Fluffy Bucket Hat

 

For the Quirky Culinary

 

Bear Paw Oven Mitts

 

Jungle Slotted Spoon

Jungle Slotted Spoon

OTOTO | $16

 

“Tipsy” Wine Glass Set

 

Globe Decanter

Holiday Gift Guide 2019 BarMe Globe Liquor Decanter Amazon Best Seller

Lily's Home | $39.95

 

10-in-1 Smart Cutting Board

 

Foodie Dice

 

Wooden Oven Rack Pull

 

Loch Ness Monster Ladle

Nessie Ladle

OTOTO | $16

 

Bent Glass Straws (in Sapphire Pink)

 

For the Creative Thinker

 

Color Problems, 19th Century Color Guide

 

Portable Watercolor Sheets

 

Architect Building Blocks

Holiday gifts Architecture Building Blocks

James Paulius | $24.66

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Kirigami Paper Models

 

Drawing Ideas Book

 

Weaving Starter Kit

2019 Holiday Gift Guide Weaving Starter Kit for Beginners

oneoftheflock | $79.95

 

Felt Succulents Kit

 

Cherry Blossom Embroidery Kit

 

DIY Jellyfish Lampshade

2019 Gift Guide Jellyfish Lampshade DIY

VasiliLights | $79.13

 

3D Pen for “Drawing” Sculptures

3D Pen

3Doodler | $79.99

 

Creative Block, Advice from Successful Artists

 

Dachshund Ceramic Palette and Brush Rest

For the Pop Culture Expert

 

Bob Ross Heat Changing Mug

 

“Kitty” Stardust Enamel Pin

Ziggy Stardust Cat Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Darth Vader Device Holder

 

Wicked Witch Bookmark

 

Superhero Book Ends

 

Modern Artists Socks

Funny Socks for Art Lovers Gift Guide 2019

Chattyfeet | $39.95

 

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom Book

Frida Book

Hardie Grant | $9.99

 

Mandalorian Concrete Planter

 

For the Animal Lover

 

Cat Pile – Cat Stacking Game

Cat Pile Game - Holiday Gift Guide

COMMA | $39.95

 

Katris – Tetris-Like Shelving and Modular Cat Tree

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Katris | $399.95

 

Ceramic Fox Yarn Bowl

Gift Ideas

Barruntando | $58.54

 

Cat Back Scratcher

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

WHATONEARTH | $22.59

 

Sloth Needlepoint Pillow Kit

Sloth Needlepoint Pillow

SozoDIY | $51.61+

 

Animal Multi Tool

 

Creatures of the Order: Carnivora Poster

 

Animal Society Temporary Tattoo Set

Animal Temporary Tattoos

Tattly | $15

 

Cat Butt Magnets

 

Grizzly Trivet

Grizzly Trivet

OTOTO | $16

 

For the Hard Worker Who Needs a Mini Break

 

Music Box Kit

 

Four Point Mars Puzzle

 

Lollicopter Kinetic Toy

 

Relaxing Magnetic Dolphin Desk Toy

Holiday Gift Guide 2019 Magnetic Sculpture Dolphins

Westminster | $6.99

 

Sloth Sleep Mask

 

Good At Naps Blanket

 

For the Nature Lover

 

Delicate Cactus Candles

Cool Holiday Gifts 2019

Outee | $10.49

 

Cactus Embroidery Kit

 

Aloe Ring Holder

Ceramic Ring Holder

Home Smile | $15.99

 

Cactus Coasters

Cactus Coasters

Clive Roddy | $40.26

 

Blue Agate Bookends

Agate Bookends

Rock Paradise | $75.60

 

Daffodil Flower Puzzle

 

Urban Gardening Puzzle

Urban Gardening Puzzle

eeBoo | $21.99

 

For the Tech Enthusiast Who’s Always Plugged In

 

Airpods Pro

Airpods Pro

Apple | $189.99

 

AR Smart Sunglasses

 

Immersive Listening Experience

Woojer Edge Immersive Sound Experience

Woojer Inc | $135+

 

Mini-Bluetooth Speaker

My Audio Pet Bluetooth Speaker

My Audio Pet | $19.99

 

3-in-1 Charging Station for Apple Products

Apple Products Charging Dock

Tophot Store | $16.99

 

 

For the Traveler

 

National Park Scratch-Off Poster

 

City Map Necklaces

 

Portable Power Strip with Universal Socket

Holiday Gift Guide 2019 Universal Socket Travel Portable Power Strip

K-century | $28.96

 

Neck Pillow with Built-In Hood

Holiday Gift Guide 2019 Neck Pillow with Hood Travel

Genuine Picks | $33.99

 

This article has been edited and updated.

15+ Creative Small Gifts That Will Make a Big Impact This Holiday Season

10+ Creative Gifts for the Photography Lover

15+ Gift Ideas for People Who Love Coffee

31 Creative Small Gifts That Will Make a Big Impact This Holiday Season
30+ Unique Christmas Stockings to Make You Merry This Holiday Season
25 Gifts Under $50 That Will Delight All the Creative People on Your List
25 Stylish Gifts for Artists That Are as Creative as They Are
35 Personalized Gifts That Can Make Any Occasion Special
35 Imaginative Gifts Inspired by Your Favorite Famous Artists

