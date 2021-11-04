70 Fun Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life

It’s that time of year again—a time to give thanks (and presents) to those who matter to you the most. More likely than not, you’ve got a few artistic people on your list to shop for, which means you’ll need equally creative gifts to bundle and bestow upon them. Luckily, we’ve got a wide selection of options for that creative, crafty, artistic, stylish, expressive visionary in your life.
Whether your special someone is a sophisticated type with refined taste or a quirky character with a penchant for silly stuff, there’s practically an unlimited number of potential presents to choose from. We’ve made it a lot easier for you to sift through the massive catalog of gifts online and go straight for the ones designated for creative folks.
Scroll down to browse through our gift guide featuring the best gifts for art lovers, designers, and more.
For the Style Icon
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
Azure Falls Wood and Resin Ring
Artist-Designed Backpacks
Three-Piece Sloth Ring
Real Flower Resin Bracelets
Genuine Opal Pendant Necklace
Pride & Prejudice Clutch
Moon Phase Necklace
Fluffy Bucket Hat
For the Quirky Culinary
Bear Paw Oven Mitts
Jungle Slotted Spoon
“Tipsy” Wine Glass Set
Globe Decanter
10-in-1 Smart Cutting Board
Foodie Dice
Wooden Oven Rack Pull
Loch Ness Monster Ladle
Bent Glass Straws (in Sapphire Pink)
For the Creative Thinker
Color Problems, 19th Century Color Guide
Portable Watercolor Sheets
Architect Building Blocks
Frank Lloyd Wright Kirigami Paper Models
Drawing Ideas Book
Weaving Starter Kit
Felt Succulents Kit
Cherry Blossom Embroidery Kit
DIY Jellyfish Lampshade
3D Pen for “Drawing” Sculptures
Creative Block, Advice from Successful Artists
Dachshund Ceramic Palette and Brush Rest
For the Pop Culture Expert
Bob Ross Heat Changing Mug
“Kitty” Stardust Enamel Pin
Darth Vader Device Holder
Wicked Witch Bookmark
Superhero Book Ends
Modern Artists Socks
Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom Book
Mandalorian Concrete Planter
For the Animal Lover
Cat Pile – Cat Stacking Game
Katris – Tetris-Like Shelving and Modular Cat Tree
Ceramic Fox Yarn Bowl
Cat Back Scratcher
Sloth Needlepoint Pillow Kit
Animal Multi Tool
Creatures of the Order: Carnivora Poster
Animal Society Temporary Tattoo Set
Cat Butt Magnets
Grizzly Trivet
For the Hard Worker Who Needs a Mini Break
Music Box Kit
Four Point Mars Puzzle
Lollicopter Kinetic Toy
Relaxing Magnetic Dolphin Desk Toy
Sloth Sleep Mask
Good At Naps Blanket
For the Nature Lover
Delicate Cactus Candles
Cactus Embroidery Kit
Aloe Ring Holder
Cactus Coasters
Blue Agate Bookends
Daffodil Flower Puzzle
Urban Gardening Puzzle
For the Tech Enthusiast Who’s Always Plugged In
Airpods Pro
AR Smart Sunglasses
Immersive Listening Experience
Mini-Bluetooth Speaker
3-in-1 Charging Station for Apple Products
For the Traveler
National Park Scratch-Off Poster
City Map Necklaces
Portable Power Strip with Universal Socket
Neck Pillow with Built-In Hood
This article has been edited and updated.
Related Articles:
15+ Creative Small Gifts That Will Make a Big Impact This Holiday Season
10+ Creative Gifts for the Photography Lover
15+ Gift Ideas for People Who Love Coffee