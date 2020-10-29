30 Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life

Whether you’re gearing up for a holiday, birthday, or just the every day, it’s always a good idea to have gifts in mind for the artist in your life. There are a ton of items out there that are sure to inspire your favorite creative person, so how do you choose? Luckily, the search is over. We’ve found some great gifts for artists that'll spark their inspiration—no matter the season.
Some of our favorite things fuse analog media with sleek digital technology. The Friendly Swede Brush stylus, for instance, looks like a traditional paintbrush, but it’s cleverly disguised as a pen to use on their favorite tablet device. A 3D printing pen also brings drawing into the 21st century with its capability to create small sculptures out of their renderings.
But, if your creative person prefers to keep pencil to paper, have no fear. There are plenty of great gifts for artists that don’t involve plugging in a device. For artists on the go, there's Derwent’s Sketching Wallet. It’s small enough to fit in a handbag, but it comes equipped with a sketch pad as well as graphite pencils, eraser, and sharpener. Or try Viviva Colorsheets, a portable paint set that makes painting en plein air a breeze. In either case, when inspiration strikes, they'll have the right tools at their fingertips.
Looking for a fun gift for your favorite artist? Check out our list of over 25 creative gifts for artists.
Viviva Colorsheets
Derwent Sketching Wallet
642 Things to Draw: Journal
Don't Be a Square Be a Cubist Unisex Hoodie
Color Wheel Necklace
Personalized Catch-All Pouches
Petal Painter's Palette
3D Printing Pen
Solar Photography Kit
Dropcloth Samplers Color Wheel
Brush and Palette Earrings
Friendly Swede 4-in-1 Stylus
Bob Ross Color Changing Mug
Art Supplies Temporary Tattoo Set
Color Problems by Emily Vanderpoel
Watercolor Set iPhone Case
Pencils Heart Enamel Pin
Artist Socks
Paint Water Mug
Anti Gravity Paint Tray Palette
Bamboo Slate Digitizes Handwritten Drawings
Block Printing Kit
Art History Heroes
Watercolor Painting Station
Cheesy Pizza Chalk Set
11 Mini Artist Pad Collection Set
I Do It for the Monet T-shirt
RGB and CYMK Earrings
Leather Roll Case
Artist Apron
