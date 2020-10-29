30 Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life

Home / Design / Creative Products

Whether you’re gearing up for a holiday, birthday, or just the every day, it’s always a good idea to have gifts in mind for the artist in your life. There are a ton of items out there that are sure to inspire your favorite creative person, so how do you choose? Luckily, the search is over. We’ve found some great gifts for artists that'll spark their inspiration—no matter the season.

Some of our favorite things fuse analog media with sleek digital technology. The Friendly Swede Brush stylus, for instance, looks like a traditional paintbrush, but it’s cleverly disguised as a pen to use on their favorite tablet device. A 3D printing pen also brings drawing into the 21st century with its capability to create small sculptures out of their renderings.

But, if your creative person prefers to keep pencil to paper, have no fear. There are plenty of great gifts for artists that don’t involve plugging in a device. For artists on the go, there's Derwent’s Sketching Wallet. It’s small enough to fit in a handbag, but it comes equipped with a sketch pad as well as graphite pencils, eraser, and sharpener. Or try Viviva Colorsheets, a portable paint set that makes painting en plein air a breeze. In either case, when inspiration strikes, they'll have the right tools at their fingertips.

Looking for a fun gift for your favorite artist? Check out our list of over 25 creative gifts for artists.

 

Viviva Colorsheets

 

Derwent Sketching Wallet

Gifts for Artists Who Draw

Derwent | $15.45

 

642 Things to Draw: Journal

 

Don't Be a Square Be a Cubist Unisex Hoodie

 

Color Wheel Necklace

 

Personalized Catch-All Pouches

Personalized Catch All Pouches

Minted | $38+

 

Petal Painter's Palette

 

3D Printing Pen

3D Printing Pen

MYNT3D | $59.28

 

Solar Photography Kit

Gifts for Artists

UncommonGoods | $14.95

 

Dropcloth Samplers Color Wheel

 

Brush and Palette Earrings

 

Friendly Swede 4-in-1 Stylus

 

Bob Ross Color Changing Mug

 

Art Supplies Temporary Tattoo Set

Gifts for Artists

Tattly | $15

 

Color Problems by Emily Vanderpoel

 

Watercolor Set iPhone Case

Watercolor Set iPhone Cases

OllyCase | $15.59+

 

Pencils Heart Enamel Pin

 

Artist Socks 

Creative Gifts for Artists Socks

Chattyfeet | $39.95

 

Paint Water Mug

Artist Paint Water Mug

Splendid Mugs | $12.89

 

Anti Gravity Paint Tray Palette

Creative Gifts

Paint2iT | $17.99

 

Bamboo Slate Digitizes Handwritten Drawings

Gifts for Artists Who Draw

Wacom | $125

 

Block Printing Kit

Creative Gifts for Artists DIY Printmaking Kit

Speedball | $45.99

 

Art History Heroes

 

Watercolor Painting Station

 

Cheesy Pizza Chalk Set

 

11 Mini Artist Pad Collection Set

Creative Gifts for Artists DIY

Legion | $24.44

 

I Do It for the Monet T-shirt

Gifts for Artists

Nine to Nine | $23.95+

 

RGB and CYMK Earrings

 

Leather Roll Case

 

Artist Apron

 

This article has been edited and updated.

