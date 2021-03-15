Home / Art / Sculpture

Soothing Pixelated Wood Sculptures Visualize the Calm of a Meditative Mind

By Emma Taggart on March 15, 2021
Gil Bruvel Sculptures

“Breathe,” 2020

Those who practice meditation know how it can improve your mental health and evoke a sense of inner calm. Australian-born, French-raised artist Gil Bruvel explores these feelings of serenity with his ever-growing collection of wooden sculptures. Each large-scale, wall-mounted piece depicts a face with the subject’s eyes closed, seemingly deep in thought. Bruvel’s most recent works are “a reminder of what it looks like to be centered and at peace.”

Since we last featured Bruvel’s work in 2019, the prolific artist has been busy on a number of new series. In particular, The Mask Series explores the artist’s 40-year experience practicing vipassanā meditation. Each sculpture represents a different emotional state and gives a “non-verbal expression through the use of form, patterns, and color.”

Comprising countless painted wooden sticks, each of Bruvel’s sculptures looks like a 3D pixelated image of a face. Up close, the squares and rectangular shapes appear as a variegated jumble of wood. However, once the viewer steps back, they can appreciate the gentle facial forms and the sculpture’s subtle color gradients. Even the back of each piece is an important part of the artist’s message. Appearing even more pixelated and disarranged, the backs of the sculptures represent the “abstract workings of the mind.”

Through his work, Bruvel invites viewers to contemplate their inner selves. “The assemblage of pixel-like stick-ends conveys the hidden realm of emotion, sensation, and thought—our internal universe,” explains Bruvel. “The gradients of color represent the flows of feeling and consciousness that pass through our minds like ripples on a lake, leaving the lake unchanged.”

Check out some of Bruvel’s latest work below, and find more from his portfolio on his website.

Artist Gil Bruvel explores feelings of calm and serenity with his wooden sculptures.

Gil Bruvel Sculptures

“Floating,” 2019

Gil Bruvel Sculptures

“Moonlight” 2019

Gil Bruvel Sculptures

“The Fountain,” 2019

Gil Bruvel Sculptures

“The Fountain,” 2019

Through The Mask Series, meditative faces emerge from staggered wooden sticks as “a reminder of what it looks like to be centered and at peace.”

Gil Bruvel Sculptures

“Mask #11,” 2020

Gil Bruvel Sculptures

“Mask #6,” 2020

Gil Bruvel Sculptures

“Mask #40,” 2020

Gil Bruvel Sculptures

“Mask #21,” 2020

Gil Bruvel Sculptures

“Mask #17,” 2020

Gil Bruvel Sculptures

“Mask #28,” 2020

Gil Bruvel Sculptures

“Mask #22,” 2020

Gil Bruvel Sculptures

“Mask #26,” 2020

Gil Bruvel Sculptures

“The Kiss,” 2020

Gil Bruvel Sculptures

“The Kiss,” 2020

Gil Bruvel: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Gil Bruvel.

Related Articles:

Vibrant Pixelated Wood Sculptures Visualize the Depths of the Human Psyche

Colorful Pixelated Wood Sculptures Reveal Complexities of the Human Spirit

Dynamic Wood Sculptures Carved to Look Like Pixelated Glitches

Dynamic Pixelated Wood Sculptures Are Contemporary Masterpieces

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mesmerizing Halftone Sculptures Made From Hundreds of Metal Pipes
Human-Sized Kinetic Sculpture Dances in the Wind With Hypnotic Grace
Giant Elephant Sculpture Made Entirely of Recycled Tires and Steel
Classical Marble Sculptures Recreated With a Contemporary Suit of Tattoos
Couple Builds Miniature Mid-Century Modern House Inspired by Their Childhood Homes
Anonymous Artist Installs Bust of Enslaved Explorer Who Accompanied Lewis and Clark

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Monumental Masks Submerged in Ocean as Part of the Underwater Museum in Cannes
Chinese Artist Covers Paper Torsos in Ancient Paintings to Challenge Traditional Femininity
Life-Size Human Sculptures Reveal the “Inner Light” of Body and Soul
Beautiful 50-Foot-Tall Sculpture Pays Tribute to Native American Women in South Dakota
Laser-Cut Paper Vessels Made From Mesmerizing Hand-Drawn Patterns
Fragmented Metal Sculptures Capture the Ephemerality of Human Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.