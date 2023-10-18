Posts from the wholesome

At graduation ceremonies, it's common to see parents proudly cheering and clapping for their kids, whether they are finishing elementary school or picking up their masters degree. But have you ever seen it happen the other way around? A heartwarming viral video shows a little girl named Shivaee Nalawade loudly rooting for her dad during his graduation ceremony. In that moment, she not only have him a core memory but also melted the hearts of everyone in the room.

The clip shows Shivaee's dad, Aashish, walking up to the stage to pick up his master’s degree diploma from Teesside University in England. As the then 34-year-old approaches the podium, Shivaee yells, “Congratulations, Daddy!” sparking laughter and endearment from those in the room.

The dad, touched by the gesture, replies, “I love you,” and blows her a kiss. Thrilled to be sharing a moment with her dad, she loudly replies, “I love you, daddy!” His smile grows even wider, and he looks deeply moved when his name is announced and he joins the rest of the graduates on the stage.

“My graduation ceremony wouldn't have got any better without my little princess,” he wrote on Instagram. “As her words echoed through the silent ceremony hall, my heart melted along with all the others present. Rather than the graduation award, I felt ‘Being father to my daughter' is the biggest accomplishment and achievement to me.”

Since Shivaee was born in 2019, she would have been barely 3 years old when the video was taken in June 2022. The fact that she was only a toddler makes the scene even more sweet, and it’s something that her dad will never forget. He added, “This was the cutest moment during my whole graduation ceremony that would stay alive in my heart forever.”

