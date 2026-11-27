The Shanghai Grand Opera House, set along the Huangpu River, is more than a place to enjoy cultural performances. The striking building—designed by Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta—features an epic, spiraling rooftop staircase that invites you to climb toward the clouds and enjoy spectacular views.

Spanning 1,569,991 square feet (146,786 square meters), the Opera House is built around three key ideas: movement, belonging, and experience. The design makes it easy for people to approach, enter, and explore the building, while creating an open, welcoming space for everyone. Every detail is designed with the visitor in mind, from the interior atmosphere to the journey audiences and performers take through the building.

The building’s sculptural form draws on the flow of the Huangpu River and the energy of the surrounding city, with the spiraling roof at its heart. It doubles as a stage, viewing deck, and gathering space that people can enjoy year-round. The huge spiral structure leads from the ground floor to the roof, offering views of the river and city skyline along the way and making the journey itself part of the experience. It also brings together a variety of public spaces, including restaurants, exhibition areas, education centers, and performance halls.

The opera house’s modern exterior reflects the contemporary performances and productions inside. The impressive building features three auditoriums hosting everything from traditional opera and classical music to experimental performances.

Find out more about the Shanghai Grand Opera House design on the Snøhetta website.

The Shanghai Grand Opera House features an epic spiraling rooftop staircase that invites you to climb towards the clouds and enjoy the spectacular views.

The building’s sculptural form draws inspiration from the flow of the Huangpu River and the energy of the surrounding city, with the spiraling roof at its heart.

It leads from the ground floor to the roof, offering views of the river and city skyline along the way and making the journey itself part of the experience.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Snøhetta.