Previously Uninhabited Island in Seoul Just Hit a Major Milestone and Is Now Open to the Public

In October 2025, architecture firm Heatherwick Studio broke ground on Nodeul Island in Seoul, South Korea. The year before, the firm had won a competition to redevelop a man-made, uninhabited island on the Han River and transform it into a place that celebrates culture and recreation. The project, titled Soundscape, recently hit a major milestone. While it can take a decade (or longer) for ambitious projects to welcome the public, areas of Nodeul Island opened on September 17, 2026.

Heatherwick Studio has not yet realized its full vision, but certain waterfront areas are now open to explore. This includes ecological gardens, playgrounds, picnic areas, a large-scale media installation, and a 1.5-kilometer (.93 mile) walking trail. The new spaces include In Between Garden, a sculptural tiered gateway that lets visitors see the changing views of the Han River as they descend the steps. It’s a place people can return to, even as the project moves toward its final iteration.

“While the wider transformation of Nodeul Island develops, the Seoul Metropolitan Government were keen for Seoulites to start exploring the island as soon as possible,” explains Neil Hubbard, partner and group leader at Heatherwick Studio. “Together, we identified areas that could be enhanced in a short period of time, through both subtle improvements as well as some joyful new interventions, to allow people back onto an island they love.”

There’s still much to come on Nodeul Island. When complete, it will have an aerial park and walkway comprising seven floating, petal-like islets. The trail will loop in a figure-eight and offer areas to rest, engage in art and music experiences, and enjoy views across the city and riverbank. On the ground, there will be an art center and public beach with a variety of visitor spaces including a recording studio, small concert halls, a waterfront amphitheater, and more.

“The newly opened waterfront spaces are the foundation for the next phase of Soundscape, which is due to start construction soon,” Hubbard shares. “Some of the elements subtly echo our overall design concept, and will really sing together once Nodeul’s transformation is complete.”

In October 2025, architecture firm Heatherwick Studio broke ground on Nodeul Island in Seoul, South Korea.

The year before, the firm had won a competition to redevelop a man-made, uninhabited island on the Han River and transform it into a place that celebrates culture and recreation.

The project recently hit a major milestone. While it can take a decade (or longer) for ambitious projects to welcome the public, areas of Nodeul Island opened on September 17, 2026.

Heatherwick Studio has not yet realized its full vision, but certain waterfront areas are now open to explore.

This includes ecological gardens, playgrounds, picnic areas, a large-scale media installation, and a 1.5-kilometer (.93 mile) walking trail.

“While the wider transformation of Nodeul Island develops, the Seoul Metropolitan Government were keen for Seoulites to start exploring the island as soon as possible,” explains Neil Hubbard, Partner and Group Leader at Heatherwick Studio.

“Together, we identified areas that could be enhanced in a short period of time, through both subtle improvements as well as some joyful new interventions, to allow people back onto an island they love.”

Heatherwick Studio: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Heatherwick Studio.