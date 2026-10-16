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Previously Uninhabited Island in Seoul Just Hit a Major Milestone and Is Now Open to the Public

By Sara Barnes on October 16, 2026
Rendering of Nodeul Island

Render: Devisual

In October 2025, architecture firm Heatherwick Studio broke ground on Nodeul Island in Seoul, South Korea. The year before, the firm had won a competition to redevelop a man-made, uninhabited island on the Han River and transform it into a place that celebrates culture and recreation. The project, titled Soundscape, recently hit a major milestone. While it can take a decade (or longer) for ambitious projects to welcome the public, areas of Nodeul Island opened on September 17, 2026.

Heatherwick Studio has not yet realized its full vision, but certain waterfront areas are now open to explore. This includes ecological gardens, playgrounds, picnic areas, a large-scale media installation, and a 1.5-kilometer (.93 mile) walking trail. The new spaces include In Between Garden, a sculptural tiered gateway that lets visitors see the changing views of the Han River as they descend the steps. It’s a place people can return to, even as the project moves toward its final iteration.

“While the wider transformation of Nodeul Island develops, the Seoul Metropolitan Government were keen for Seoulites to start exploring the island as soon as possible,” explains Neil Hubbard, partner and group leader at Heatherwick Studio. “Together, we identified areas that could be enhanced in a short period of time, through both subtle improvements as well as some joyful new interventions, to allow people back onto an island they love.”

There’s still much to come on Nodeul Island. When complete, it will have an aerial park and walkway comprising seven floating, petal-like islets. The trail will loop in a figure-eight and offer areas to rest, engage in art and music experiences, and enjoy views across the city and riverbank. On the ground, there will be an art center and public beach with a variety of visitor spaces including a recording studio, small concert halls, a waterfront amphitheater, and more.

“The newly opened waterfront spaces are the foundation for the next phase of Soundscape, which is due to start construction soon,” Hubbard shares. “Some of the elements subtly echo our overall design concept, and will really sing together once Nodeul’s transformation is complete.”

In October 2025, architecture firm Heatherwick Studio broke ground on Nodeul Island in Seoul, South Korea.

Rendering of Nodeul Island

Render: NOD

The year before, the firm had won a competition to redevelop a man-made, uninhabited island on the Han River and transform it into a place that celebrates culture and recreation.

Rendering of Nodeul Island

Render: NOD

The project recently hit a major milestone. While it can take a decade (or longer) for ambitious projects to welcome the public, areas of Nodeul Island opened on September 17, 2026.

Rendering of Nodeul Island

Render: NOD

Heatherwick Studio has not yet realized its full vision, but certain waterfront areas are now open to explore.

Rendering of Nodeul Island

Render: Devisual

This includes ecological gardens, playgrounds, picnic areas, a large-scale media installation, and a 1.5-kilometer (.93 mile) walking trail.

Rendering of Nodeul Island

Render: NOD

“While the wider transformation of Nodeul Island develops, the Seoul Metropolitan Government were keen for Seoulites to start exploring the island as soon as possible,” explains Neil Hubbard, Partner and Group Leader at Heatherwick Studio.

Rendering of Nodeul Island

Render: NOD

“Together, we identified areas that could be enhanced in a short period of time, through both subtle improvements as well as some joyful new interventions, to allow people back onto an island they love.”

Rendering of Nodeul Island

Render: Devisual

Rendering of Nodeul Island

Render: Devisual

Heatherwick Studio: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Heatherwick Studio.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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