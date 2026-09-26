Home / Architecture

This One-Of-A-Kind Colorful Habitat Near Mexico City Hides a Stylish Housing Complex

By Regina Sienra on September 26, 2026
Nido de Quetzalcoátl

Photo: Dimitri Roggon

Among the sprawling, bustling suburbs of Mexico City, hides a quiet retreat where art, architecture, and nature become one. El Nido de Quetzalcóatl (Quetzalcóatl’s Nest) is a one-of-a-kind housing complex designed by Mexican architect Javier Senosiain. The project has since become the ultimate example of organic architecture, showcasing the architect’s motto, “Architecture should respect the landscape.”

Senosiain took on the challenge of building on the uneven ground of Naucalpan, located northwest of the Mexican capital. But rather than fight it, the architect leaned into its creative possibilities. After a six-year construction process that ended in 2007, the result is a colorful, asymmetrical structure that encloses 10 apartments and is surrounded by gardens, ponds, and an oak forest.

The name, and main source of inspiration, comes from Quetzalcóatl, a major deity in the ancient Mexican pantheon, depicted as a feathered snake. Here, Senosiain reinterprets it as a twisting ferrocement structure that breaks, burrows, and emerges from the ground. The exterior features bright colors, from deep greens to eye-catching yellows and pinks, arranged in a pattern that evokes the creature’s feathers.

The serpent, measuring 21.33 feet high by 28.2 feet wide, is split into two levels, creating space for the apartments. Each floor, about 2,152 square feet, features internal vaults and circular windows that offer unbeatable views of the surrounding beauty.

El Nido de Quetzálcoatl is part of the larger Parque Quetzalcóatl or Quetzalcóatl Park.  In development since 2007, this space features an open-air theater, reflecting pools, a greenhouse, and a space devoted to safeguarding and spotlighting native Mexican plants.

Quetzalcóatl Park is not open to the public, but you can book a visit through its website. For those who want to experience the depths of El Nido de Quetzalcóatl, two apartments are available through Airbnb. However, spaces sell out quickly, so the staff recommends making a booking at least six months in advance.

To stay up to date with this striking project, follow Parque Quetzalcóatl and Javier Senosiain on Instagram.

Among the sprawling, bustling suburbs of Mexico City, hides a quiet retreat named El Nido de Quetzalcóatl.

Nido de Quetzalcoátl

Photo: Dimitri Roggon

Designed by Mexican architect Javier Senosiain, it is a one-of-a-kind housing complex.

Nido de Quetzalcoátl

Photo: Dimitri Roggon

The name, and main source of inspiration, comes from Quetzalcóatl a major deity with the form of a feathered snake.

Nido de Quetzalcoátl

Photo: Dimitri Roggon

Here, Senosiain reinterprets it as a twisting ferrocement structure that breaks, burrows, and emerges from the ground.

Nido de Quetzalcoátl

Photo: Dimitri Roggon

The exterior features bright colors, from deep greens to eye-catching yellows and pinks, disposed in a pattern that evokes the feathers of this creature.

Nido de Quetzalcoátl

Photo: Dimitri Roggon

El Nido de Quetzálcoatl is part of the larger Parque Quetzalcóatl or Quetzalcóatl Park.

Nido de Quetzalcoátl

Photo: Dimitri Roggon

Nido de Quetzalcoátl

Photo: Dimitri Roggon

Nido de Quetzalcoátl

Photo: Dimitri Roggon

Nido de Quetzalcoátl

Photo: Dimitri Roggon

Nido de Quetzalcoátl

Photo: Dimitri Roggon

Nido de Quetzalcóatl: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Fernando Campos/Javier Senosiain.

Related Articles:

Sprawling “Organic House” is Discreetly Nestled Into the Ground Outside Mexico City

Artist Brings Order to the Organic by Turning a Grid of Numbers and Colors Into Massive Tree Photos

One Man’s Eccentric Collection Housed in a Replica of His Home in Monterrey, Mexico

This Mexico City Museum Holds Diego Rivera’s Expansive Pre-Columbian Artifact Collection

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Architect Tadao Ando Designed a Floating Library to Bring 2,000 Books to Children Across Japan’s Islands
What Is Solarpunk? The Design Movement That’s Building a Utopian Future
This San Diego Restaurant Invites You To Dine as the Ocean Waves Crash Next to Your Table
Thousands of Volunteers Pull a 400-Ton Castle in Japan Back to Its Original Site
Morocco Is Building the Largest Soccer Stadium in the World for the 2030 FIFA World Cup
You Can Walk on the Roof of the Spiral-Shaped Shanghai Grand Opera House

More on My Modern Met

Spiraling Geometries Inspire a Sculptural Observatory Planned for Saudi Arabia’s Alula Desert
Gorgeous 20th-Century Hospital in Barcelona Was Designed to Heal Through Beauty
Miami Building Turns Hurricane-Resistant Design Requirements Into Its Defining Feature
MVRDV Imagines a Towering “Bioutopia” for Rotterdam, Winning an International Design Competition
Casa Batlló Reveals Gaudí’s Hidden Residential Interior After a Three-Year Restoration
Underground Spa in Paris Hotel Transports Guests Into a World of Quiet Luxury

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.