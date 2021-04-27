Home / Art / Sculpture

These Meticulously Crafted Hand-Blown Glass Spiders Will Make You Do a Double-Take

By Arnesia Young on April 27, 2021
Glass Symphony Hand Blown Glass

Glassblowing is an incredible art and craft with a history dating as far back as the 1st century BCE. Glass Symphony, a small family-owned glassblowing studio, has been in the business for generations, and their talent and love for their vocation is apparent in the colorful and meticulously crafted creations that they produce. Employing a method known as lampwork—where they manipulate the glass with the use of a small torch—the artisans form intricate hand-blown glass spiders and other creatures that look so real you just might do a double-take.

“We’ve been engaged with glass figures for three generations,” Nikita Drachuk of Glass Symphony tells My Modern Met. “My grandpa taught this craft to my father, who in turn taught me. Glasswork is our life, and we feel really cool to be able to create different glass sculptures. Our artworks give other people real delight, improve their mood, and can be found in almost every corner of the world!”

In addition to spiders, the family also creates other glass animal sculptures—slugs, scorpions, fish, birds, and even octopuses. However, even with over 17,000 sales on Etsy, their spiders have become one of their most popular items. The beautiful eight-legged glass creatures are highly sought after for their delicate, lifelike qualities and the attention to detail in their fabrication.

“The spider is a very special figure for us,” Drachuk explains. “We had never made glass spiders before. However, as soon as we started selling our work on Etsy, one client wrote to us that he wanted us to make a black widow for him and told us his story. His brother had recently died, and he was very fond of spiders and had a black widow tattooed on his arm. In memory of his brother, our client ordered a black widow for each member of his family. Since then, we have created glass models of more than 70 species of spiders, and they have become our top selling item.”

Scroll down to see images of Glass Symphony’s incredible glass spiders. To find more of their work or to purchase a piece for yourself, visit their website or Etsy shop.

Family-owned glassblowing studio Glass Symphony has worked with glass figures for three generations.

Glass Symphony Hand Blown GlassGlass Symphony Hand Blown GlassGlass Symphony Hand Blown GlassGlass Symphony Hand Blown Glass

 Along with a variety of other animals, they craft hand-blown glass spiders in incredible detail.

Glass Symphony Hand Blown GlassGlass Symphony Hand Blown GlassGlass Symphony Hand Blown GlassHand Blown Glass Spiders

Their creations are so meticulously crafted that they almost look real!

Hand Blown Glass SpidersHand Blown Glass SpidersGlass Symphony Hand Blown GlassHand Blown Glass Spiders

Each hand-crafted piece might just make you do a double-take.

Hand Blown Glass SpidersGlass Symphony Hand Blown GlassHand Blown Glass SpidersHand Blown Glass SpidersGlass Symphony: WebsiteInstagram | Facebook | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Glass Symphony.

