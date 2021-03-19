Swirling Galaxy-Inspired Glass Orbs Let You Hold the Entire Universe in Your Hands

How would it feel to hold the entire galaxy in your hands? Maybe you’ve never given it thought or you've been fascinated by the fantasy since you were young. Either way, it is quite an inconceivable undertaking. Though the feat in and of itself is unfathomable, the next best thing is possible thanks to galaxy glass art and jewelry. Encapsulated in blown glass, these tiny universes fit within the palm of your hand. This makes them ideal for wearing as a pendant around your neck or adorning your desk as decoration.

Whether you’re fascinated by outer space or prefer to keep your head out of the clouds, these miniature glass spheres will have you captivated for hours; watch how they catch the light and bounce it back off of swirling wisps and orbs of color. Taking the form of nebulas, star systems, and clusters of shimmering space matter, these galactic globes transport you to cosmic worlds that could exist in some far reach of space.

Want one of your own? There are several different styles available for purchase on Etsy. In the meantime, scroll down to see more incredible images of galaxy glass art.

Check out this incredible galaxy glass art. These tiny blown glass orbs are out of this world!

Many pieces of galaxy glass art are for sale as pendants or desk decor.

