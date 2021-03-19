Home / Design / Creative Products

Swirling Galaxy-Inspired Glass Orbs Let You Hold the Entire Universe in Your Hands

By Arnesia Young on March 19, 2021
Galaxy Glass Art

GIF: Smartyleowl
How would it feel to hold the entire galaxy in your hands? Maybe you’ve never given it thought or you've been fascinated by the fantasy since you were young. Either way, it is quite an inconceivable undertaking. Though the feat in and of itself is unfathomable, the next best thing is possible thanks to galaxy glass art and jewelry. Encapsulated in blown glass, these tiny universes fit within the palm of your hand. This makes them ideal for wearing as a pendant around your neck or adorning your desk as decoration.

Whether you’re fascinated by outer space or prefer to keep your head out of the clouds, these miniature glass spheres will have you captivated for hours; watch how they catch the light and bounce it back off of swirling wisps and orbs of color. Taking the form of nebulas, star systems, and clusters of shimmering space matter, these galactic globes transport you to cosmic worlds that could exist in some far reach of space.

Want one of your own? There are several different styles available for purchase on Etsy. In the meantime, scroll down to see more incredible images of galaxy glass art.

Check out this incredible galaxy glass art. These tiny blown glass orbs are out of this world!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Glasswork (@galaxyglasswork)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Satoru Iino (@satoru_iino31)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eric Mort (@ericmortartglass)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Glass It (@justglassit)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Smartyleowl (@smartyleowlstore)

Many pieces of galaxy glass art are for sale as pendants or desk decor.

Galaxy Glass Art

SmartyleBox | $146+

Galaxy Glass Pendants

Pavaruni | $29.58+

Galaxy Glass Pendant

GalaxyBall | $98.88

