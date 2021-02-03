Wildlife Photographer Captures What Love Looks Like in the Animal Kingdom

The idea of “love” is universal. It spans cultures and time. There are entire industries built on fostering love connections between people. But love and affection aren’t exclusive to humans. In the wild, animals display tender moments of affection all the time. Macedonian photographer Goran Anastasovski has spent 15 years honing his skills in wildlife photography so that he can share these touching instances with others.

His stunning images feature animals from all over the globe, including wolves, lynxes, deer, monkeys, and giraffes, to name a few. They are often seen in close contact with another of their species, nuzzling their faces or hugging their children closely. “My idea for photographing animals is to show people the beauty of animals and to show that animals have character and show love even more than people,” Anastasovski tells My Modern Met. “Animal photography is my greatest passion and if I could make at least one person care a little bit more about the animals, my goal will be achieved.”

The wildlife photographer hopes that these sentimental images will also raise awareness for animal conservation and dissuade people from continuing hunting practices. “I always emphasize that photographing animals is better than killing and hunting animals,” Anastovski explains. “The adrenaline is the same when you photograph, so it is better to be a photographer than a hunter.”

Anastovski’s moving animal photography has been published on numerous platforms, such as National Geographic, BBC, Forbes, and Telegraph. Scroll down to see more wildlife photography by Anastasovski, and follow him on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects.

Goran Anastasovski: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Goran Anastasovski.