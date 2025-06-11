Home / Inspiring

Graduate Pays Tribute to His Dad’s Job by Carrying a Gas Tank on His Way to Pick Up His Diploma

By Regina Sienra on June 11, 2025
Man stacking gas tanks

Photo: joasouza/Depositphotos (Not a picture of the actual people or event.)

For many, graduation is much more than just an individual achievement, it's the result of teamwork. After all, many families put in long hours at strenuous jobs to provide for their college student. Aware of these sacrifices, a student in Brazil named Lorenzo Monfardini paid a moving yet very unique tribute to his dad, who works for a gas company and supported him while he got his degree. On Graduation Day, Monfardini carried a gas tank as he walked to the stage to pick up on his diploma.

In a video that captured the emotional moment, the captions reads: “This gas cylinder was the weight that his father carried so that he could get his diploma. Today, it is the symbol of love, effort and sacrifice that gave him wings. This diploma is the symbol of struggle, sacrifice and victory.”

Monfardini graduated from Universidad Federal de Ouro Preto in November 2024, where he earned a production engineering degree. In the clip, he can be seen overcome with emotion as he first carries the gas tank on his shoulder before lifting it above his head. Luckily, his father and the rest of his family were there to take in this exciting moment in Monfardini's life.

The graduate later revealed the gesture was his mother's idea, as a tribute to the 26 years Monfardini's dad has spent working in the gas company's commercial department. “I decided to pay tribute to him because I know the struggle and dedication he had throughout his life so that I could achieve the diploma I had dreamed of,” he said. “It was a very special moment.”

Looking back at the graduation, and the excitement his tribute caused, he posted a message to social media. “My friends and family, these past few days have been crazy, huh? But the big moment has finally arrived: Finally, I am a Production Engineer!” he wrote on Instagram. “It has been 5 years of dedication, challenges and a lot of learning, and now I can proudly say that the journey was worth every effort. Thank you to everyone who has been by my side, supporting me and believing in me. This is just the beginning of a new phase, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for me!”

The story has resonated with countless people across the world, transcending borders and language barriers. The original video has since gone viral and now has over a 1.5 million likes, and has been reposted all over the world. “Bro, what a beautiful story!” reads one comment. “Congratulations for showing the world your father's example. May we never be ashamed of our path to the future. Every step we take is always full of sweat, whether it's yours in your studies or those who helped you get there.”

A graduate in Brazil named Lorenzo Monfardini paid a moving yet very unique tribute to his dad, who works for a gas company and supported him while he got his engineering degree.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Lorenzo (@lorenzo_am)

On Graduation Day, Monfardini carried a gas tank as he walked to the stage to pick up his diploma.

@elespanolcom ❤️ Lorenzo, el joven ingeniero que se ha graduado con una bombona de butano ▶️ El gesto ha sido en homenaje a su padre y a su trabajo de repartidor de gas, ya que gracias a él y a su esfuerzo ha podido conseguir su diploma soñado #emotivo #padreyhijo #graduación #noticias #noticiasen1minuto #momentosbonitos #honor ♬ Inspirational – neozilla

Sources: El Español on TikTok; Estudiante honra a padre con cilindro de gas en graduación y se vuelve viral; mirar

Related Articles:

Bride Honors Dad’s Sacrifices by Arriving at Her Wedding in His Work Truck

72-Year-Old Graduates College and His 99-Year-Old Mom Proudly Attends the Ceremony

70-Year-Old Man Defies Expectations by Becoming One of the World’s Oldest Medical Graduates

Watch Taylor Hawkins’ 16-Year-Old Son Play a Powerful Tribute to His Late Dad

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Blind Former Race Car Driver Finally Drives Again After Losing His Sight Decades Ago
Teen Who Lived in His Car While Going to High School Now Has Multiple College Scholarship Offers
Teacher Sets up a “Question Box” for Students, Gets a Glimpse Into Their Curious Minds
Miss Colombia Has the Best Answer When Asked if She’d Save a Dog or Art From a Museum Fire
Woman Regularly Visits a London Tube Station to Hear Late Husband’s Voice
First-Grade Teacher Takes Entire Class on a Pretend Trip to Mexico Without Leaving the School

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

100-Year-Old Italian Barista Says Her Job Keeps Her Young and She Plans To Work Until 105
55-Year-Old Surfer With Prosthetic Leg Conquers Massive Waves Around the World
Bride Honors Dad’s Sacrifices by Arriving at Her Wedding in His Work Truck
90-Year-Old Who Devoted Over Half Her Life To Rescuing Animals Has No Plans to Ever Stop
People in Spain Turned the Power Blackout Into a Party in the Streets
Students in Denmark Can Study for Free and Earn up to $1,000 a Month for Pursuing an Education

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.