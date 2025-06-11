Graduate Pays Tribute to His Dad’s Job by Carrying a Gas Tank on His Way to Pick Up His Diploma

For many, graduation is much more than just an individual achievement, it's the result of teamwork. After all, many families put in long hours at strenuous jobs to provide for their college student. Aware of these sacrifices, a student in Brazil named Lorenzo Monfardini paid a moving yet very unique tribute to his dad, who works for a gas company and supported him while he got his degree. On Graduation Day, Monfardini carried a gas tank as he walked to the stage to pick up on his diploma.

In a video that captured the emotional moment, the captions reads: “This gas cylinder was the weight that his father carried so that he could get his diploma. Today, it is the symbol of love, effort and sacrifice that gave him wings. This diploma is the symbol of struggle, sacrifice and victory.”

Monfardini graduated from Universidad Federal de Ouro Preto in November 2024, where he earned a production engineering degree. In the clip, he can be seen overcome with emotion as he first carries the gas tank on his shoulder before lifting it above his head. Luckily, his father and the rest of his family were there to take in this exciting moment in Monfardini's life.

The graduate later revealed the gesture was his mother's idea, as a tribute to the 26 years Monfardini's dad has spent working in the gas company's commercial department. “I decided to pay tribute to him because I know the struggle and dedication he had throughout his life so that I could achieve the diploma I had dreamed of,” he said. “It was a very special moment.”

Looking back at the graduation, and the excitement his tribute caused, he posted a message to social media. “My friends and family, these past few days have been crazy, huh? But the big moment has finally arrived: Finally, I am a Production Engineer!” he wrote on Instagram. “It has been 5 years of dedication, challenges and a lot of learning, and now I can proudly say that the journey was worth every effort. Thank you to everyone who has been by my side, supporting me and believing in me. This is just the beginning of a new phase, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for me!”

The story has resonated with countless people across the world, transcending borders and language barriers. The original video has since gone viral and now has over a 1.5 million likes, and has been reposted all over the world. “Bro, what a beautiful story!” reads one comment. “Congratulations for showing the world your father's example. May we never be ashamed of our path to the future. Every step we take is always full of sweat, whether it's yours in your studies or those who helped you get there.”

