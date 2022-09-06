Home / Entertainment / Music

Watch Taylor Hawkins' 16-Year-Old Son Play a Powerful Tribute to His Late Dad

By Sara Barnes on September 6, 2022
Shane Hawkins Playing "My Hero" by Foo Fighters

After the sudden death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25, 2022, the band decided to pay tribute to him through music. They planned a couple of star-studded tribute concerts, one of which was held on Saturday, September 3, at London’s Wembley Stadium. The line-up included many special guests—including 12-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell—as well as someone in the Foo Fighters family: Hawkins’ own son, Shane. The 16-year-old took to the drums when the band invited him to play one of their biggest hit songs, “My Hero.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us, and let me tell you I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person, but beyond that, he’s a member of our family,” lead singer Dave Grohl told the crowd. “And he needs to be here tonight with all of us, and I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome Mr. Shane Hawkins on the drums.”

In a now-viral video, Hawkins hits the drums with such power and enthusiasm that it'd be sure to make his late dad proud. He looks fully in the moment—as if he’s trying to channel his late father through the drumsticks. And with every hit on the drum kit, he appears to get closer to doing so. Watch him give it his all in the video below.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert was a “revolving door” of all-star drummers with Hawkins being the final one of the evening.  The Foo Fighters are playing another tribute concert (with different guests) in Los Angeles on September 27. Proceeds from both of the concerts benefit the organizations Music Support and MusiCares.

Watch a special tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. His 16-year-old-son Shane Hawkins rocked it on the drums during the band's hit song “My Hero.”

