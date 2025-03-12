For Los Angeles-based Chilean multimedia artist Guillermo Bert, his biggest source of inspiration is his binational life story. As an immigrant himself, Bert understands and hopes to spotlight the plight of the first-generation Latino community. These efforts have reached a new peak with Warriors, a series of wooden sculptures that honor Latino workers and their key contributions to American society during a watershed moment in history.

Bert's artistic practice has long had a documentary approach, making artistic records of cultural narratives. For this project, the artist draws from the world-famous Chinese Terracotta Warriors to tell the stories of Latinos, particularly those who served as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic—a nod to their will to fight as they kept everyone safe and provided for their families.

From construction and agricultural workers to doctors and teachers, the sculptures have their origins in 3D scans of real-life workers. The result is a collection of bona fide monuments to these people's labor and resilience. With this, Bert sends a message that these workers are larger than life, and their stories should be shared and celebrated far and wide.

My Modern Met talked to Bert about this evolving project, which was recently exhibited during the LA Art Show. Read on for My Modern Met's exclusive interview with Guillermo Bert.

What inspired The Warriors?

The Warriors were inspired by the Chinese Terracotta Warriors, who were buried for thousands of years and then unearthed, revealing a vast hidden army. Similarly, Latino workers have often been unseen despite being all around us, tending fields, building homes, and caring for gardens. The pandemic made people realize their immense value, courage, and strength. I wanted to pay homage to these millions of workers through this series, honoring their contributions.

Do you personally know the people figured in the sculptures?

Yes, the sculptures are all based on real people who are part of my everyday life. For example, Margarita, who has been our housekeeper for years, is a hardworking woman whose efforts are emblematic of millions of workers. We're not just honoring specific individuals but paying tribute to the millions who wake up early and work tirelessly. Others, like Alex, a carpenter, and Jesus, a construction worker at the brewery art complex, have also inspired these sculptures. Additionally, I worked with strawberry field pickers in Oxnard, capturing their stories through augmented reality components. Each sculpture is created with precise 3D scanning to capture their character and expression. It's about realism and honoring something larger.

What has the creative process been like?

This project was quite challenging because it required utilizing various technologies. It started with interviews and scouting to find the right people. Then, we used a high-end 3D scanner to capture detailed 3D models. Using Rhino software, we sliced these models into 1/8-inch layers to match the material thickness. Each layer was then laser-cut from birchwood. The full sculpture was assembled from about 700 layers, creating a precise representation of the person. The process blends sculpture with a digital halo effect, emphasizing the intersection of the physical and digital worlds.

Why did you pick wood as the primary material for these sculptures?

When I began researching materials, I considered options like LED lights and plexiglass, but wood felt more realistic and fitting. My original idea came from the Terracotta Warriors, and I wanted a material that reflects the earthy, grounded feel. Wood, with its natural tones and textures, blends with the aesthetics of the landscape and offers a sense of sensitivity and authenticity. The natural color and laser-cut edges create tonal variations, adding dimension. It's also symbolic, representing the layers of sediment and time, much like the figures themselves.

How has it been to integrate newer methods, such as laser cutting and 3D scanning, into your practice? What do they add to each piece?

Integrating new methods like 3D scanning and laser cutting has allowed me to capture reality in a profound way. These technologies help capture fine details, contours, and expressions, giving a documentary-like quality to the sculptures. The pixelation effect from stacking layers adds a sense of motion and a digital quality, resulting in a unique form of representation.

In an installation format, the piece seems to be alive and evolving, as you can add more sculptures to the piece. How does this work? Will you continue to create more Warriors?

Integrating new methods like laser cutting into my practice has allowed my installation work to evolve and expand. I've created smaller vignettes, like a recent exhibition at the Convention Center in Diverse LA, featuring a bus stop scene with figures grouped around it. Inside the bus stop, I included a laser-cut image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, symbolizing the patron saint of the Mexican people. Outside, a mirrored sign reflected the American Dream, allowing sculptures to see themselves. These conceptual approaches allow the installation to explore different themes and perspectives.

What do you hope people will take away from your art?

I want a world that is more open and inclusive, and my message in all my art reflects that desire for communication and understanding, aiming to create a more pluralistic society.

