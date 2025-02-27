LA Art Show’s 30th Anniversary Edition Celebrated the City’s Resilience Following Wildfires

On February 19, 2025, the LA Art Show inaugurated its 30th anniversary edition, solidifying its position as the city’s longest-running art fair. The event, which ran through February 23, showcased over 90 galleries from across the globe, such as Ukraine, South Korea, Turkey, and Canada.

This year, the LA Art Show served an even greater function. Following the city’s devastating wildfires, the fair provided a platform through which to heal, reignite creativity, and, perhaps most importantly, celebrate the resilience of the Los Angeles art community. These facets were underscored across a variety of events, including the Breathing Resilience exhibition, which gathered works from artists who lost homes or studios due to the city’s devastating wildfires.

Angelenos also attended the fair in droves, a fact that didn’t go unnoticed by gallerist Bernard Markowicz of Markowicz Fine Art in New York City. “I was genuinely impressed to witness individuals who had lost their homes coming forward to share their experiences and purchase new artwork, embodying a spirit of hope and new beginnings,” he observed.

The fair’s opening night similarly emphasized the destruction wrought by January’s firestorms. Hosted by actor and producer Jenna Dewan, the Opening Night Premiere Party was organized in support of the American Heart Association and California Community Foundation’s Wildlife Recovery Fund. Acclaimed LA muralist Robert Vargas and LA Art Show producer and director Kassandra Voyagis also walked the event’s red carpet alongside members of the LA County Fire Department. Vargas later painted a monumental live mural titled HEROES in their honor.

Beyond recognizing the city’s tremendous strength, the LA Art Show demonstrated the immense diversity of art around the world. Ukraine’s Snisarenko Gallery, for example, exhibited She, Unbroken, an evocative homage to Ukrainian-born female artists who have lived through the experience of war. Gallery Dana Bay unveiled The Wall, a mixed-media mural by Bernie Taupin CBE that reimagines the American flag and its legacy. Licht Feld Gallery in Switzerland displayed Isle, a sculpture by Arch Hades honoring the island of San Michele in Veneto known as the “island of the dead.”

My Modern Met had the chance to discover all that the fair had to offer as well. We encountered Viktor Frěso’s Birth of Niemand, a series of white sculptures resembling babies with puckered faces. We also interviewed Allison Kary, whose “blinged-out” sculptures and paintings are inspired by her step-mother who passed away when the artist was 25.

